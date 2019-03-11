CEDAR FALLS — The high school track and field season is underway, thanks in large part to the UNI-Dome.
Monday night, boys teams from the Mississippi Valley Conference convened for an early season measuring stick.
The Cedar Falls took advantage of the comforts of the Dome and racked up several top finishes to put a smile on Coach Dirk Homewood’s face.
“We had a pretty good night tonight with some first-place finishes and some surprises,” said Homewood, whose team won four events.
“Honestly, this meet allows us the chance to have our young guys compete and we were able to throw some of them into events they probably never ran before and some kids got to run in more than one event. We brought 90 kids tonight and we should get more now that basketball is over. All in all, I really liked what I saw tonight.”
Cedar Falls’ Mitch Young ran a 52.86 in the 400 to edge Will Burds of Western Dubuque by four seconds. Kyle Trunnell added a close victory in the 60 hurdles with a 7.99 finish. Jackson Leistikow threw a 52-foot-8 inch shot put that was good enough for third place, and Bryce Albaugh’s leap of 6-foot-2 inches in the high jump was third-best.
The Tigers’ relay teams put up a strong showing, as the 4x800 and 4x400 teams took home first place while the 4x100 grabbed third and the shuttle hurdle squad took fourth.
“We wanted to make sure our training made progression tonight,” said Homewood. “We have a young but very talented group with just seven seniors. I can’t wait to get these guys outside.”
Waterloo West’s 4x200 relay was sixth, Jeron Shaw registered a sixth in the 200, and high jumper Clayton Rottinghaus was sixth, as well.
“Really all this comes down to is a glorified practice for a lot of these schools,” Wahawk coach Matt Mostek said. “It gives us the opportunity to try some younger kids at different events and have them go up against some experienced runners from other teams.
“We were able to bring 50-plus kids tonight which is more than we usually have. Some of these guys have never ran track before at this level and it gives them great experience.”
Waterloo East was a little short on numbers with some kids yet to make the field due to other sports or time off.
Andres Carbajal was a bright spot for the Trojans as he finished eighth in the 200.
“I think tonight we could have taken 10 steps forward, but I think we may have went three steps back,” said Trojan coach Tim Moses. “But we had the opportunity to run a lot of kids tonight, a lot of JV kids getting varsity action, which is good and I can see the progress and potential of this team.
“It was a good meet just to see what we have right now. We have a lot of numbers out and we keep getting more kids out each year. That is always a good thing.”
MVC boys’ indoor
Shot put — 1. Jason Simon-Ressler (West Dubuque) 55-8.5, 2. Aiden Dewitt (Dubuque Hempstead) 53-0.5, 3. Jackson Leistikow
(Cedar Falls) 52-8.0.
Long jump — 1. Damon Jaeger (WD) 22-5, 2. Jack Kaleba (ICH) 21-10, 3. Ezeki Leggins (CRJ) 21-4.
High jump — 1. Grant Kelchen (WD) 6-4, 2. Brody Lovell (CR Kennedy) 6-2, 3. Bryce Albaugh (CF) 6-2, 6. Clayton Rottinghaus (Waterloo West) 5-10.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1:38.40, 2. Linn-Mar 1:38.73, 3. Iowa City Liberty 1:39.86, 5. Cedar Falls 1:40.95.
3,200 — 1. David Holesinger (DH) 10:00.67, 2. Jack Renning (Cedar Rapids Xavier) 10:19.87, 3. Will Conrad (Iowa City High) 10:22.72..
4x800 relay — 1. Cedar Falls 8:26.52, 2. Linn-Mar 8:31.14, 3. Western Dubuque 8:40.65.
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. CR Kennedy 35.54, 2. W. Dubuque 35.86, 3. Linn-Mar 35.90, 4. Cedar Falls 36.32..
60 — 1. Alden Kuntz (DW) 6.31, 2. Cain McWilliams (DS) 6.51, 3. Deprenger (ICH) 6.65.
60 wheelchair — 1. Koda Beland (CF) 16.81.
Distance medley relay — 1. CR Xavier 3:50.23, 2. Dub. Hempstead 3:53.64, 3. Linn-Mar 3:53.94.
400 — 1. Mitch Young (CF) 52.86, 2. Will Burds (WD) 52.97, 3. 1. Sam Harrison (CRK) 53.01.
4x200 relay — 1. Linn-Mar 1:36.22, 2. Dubuque Senior 1:36.55, 3. CR Jefferson 1:37.34, 6. Waterloo West 1:39.33.
60 hurdles — 1. Kyle Trunnell (CF) 7.99, 2. Trent Davis (LM) 8.20, 3. Carson Lelly (LM) 8.30.
800 — 1. Ben Hermiston (DH) 2:01.87, 2. Nathan Skala (CRX) 2:02.84, 3. Lewis Kleman (CRW) 2:03.39, 5. Will Eastman (CF) 2:04.70.
200 — 1. Greg Mitchell (ICL) 22.31, 2. Burds (WD) 22.81, 3. Zack Buthcher (WD) 22.90, 6. Jeron Shaw (WW) 23.56, 8. Andres Carbajal (WE) 23.71.
1,600 — 1. Jacob Green (CRK) 4:31.60, 2. Dylan Dolezal (LM) 4:31.89, 3. Ry Trelkeld-Wiegard (ICH) 4:35.41.
4x100 relay — 1. Western Dubuque 44.72, 2. Linn-Mar 44.95, 3. Cedar Falls 45.00.
4x400 relay — 1. Cedar Falls 3:32.53, 2. Linn-Mar 3:36.36, 3. CR Kennedy 3:37.18.
