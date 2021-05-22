Maddy McFarland battles to second place in the 4A 100 hurdles

DES MOINES – Maddy McFarland crossed the finish line of the Class 4A state track and field 100-meter hurdles final disappointed.
Then she realized how far she’s progressed.
The Cedar Falls junior clipped a couple hurdles and finished runner-up to Waukee’s standout Mackenzie Carney (14.54 to 15.03) during Saturday’s final at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McFarland had clocked a 14.82 during Friday’s prelim, but it wasn’t meant to be on this day.
“I didn’t feel great, but getting second with a few mistakes made is still amazing,” McFarland said. “It’s just awesome to be here.
“I hit a couple hurdles, but you’ve just got to fight through. There’s never a perfect race.”
McFarland joined Lauryn Bennett, Johnna Dieken and Noelani Mattson to finish runner-up with a school record time of 1:04.72 in the 4A girls’ shuttle hurdle relay.
“We’ve improved so much,” McFarland said. “We worked hard in the offseason and came out and left it on the track.”
TROJANS MAKE A MOVE: Waterloo East sophomore Nyla Norman anchored the Trojans to a sixth-place finish in the Class 4A sprint medley in 1:49.91. Junior Valiegha Wright, senior Jocelyn Nichols and junior Neveah Jones joined Norman on the relay that defeated a strong Waukee team and placed out of the second of three heats.
“I knew it was a close handoff between all the other teams and I knew Waukee was going to be a tough team to beat,” Norman said, assessing her anchor leg. “The plan was just to stay with her (Waukee’s anchor) and make my move at the right time.”
Norman is optimistic for the future with multiple relay teammates returning next season.
“You have to have the chemistry off the track and on the track to succeed as a team and I think that’s what is going to take us far after this,” Norman said.
Norman also finished eighth in the 100-meter final while Cedar Falls’ Lindsey Sires was sixth in the race. Sires added a fifth-place time of 26.2 in the 200.
Cedar Falls’ Sires, McFarland, Grace Knutson and Kennedi Lewis placed seventh in the 4x400 in 4:05.39.