Maddy McFarland battles to second place in the 4A 100 hurdles

DES MOINES – Maddy McFarland crossed the finish line of the Class 4A state track and field 100-meter hurdles final disappointed.

Then she realized how far she’s progressed.

The Cedar Falls junior clipped a couple hurdles and finished runner-up to Waukee’s standout Mackenzie Carney (14.54 to 15.03) during Saturday’s final at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McFarland had clocked a 14.82 during Friday’s prelim, but it wasn’t meant to be on this day.

“I didn’t feel great, but getting second with a few mistakes made is still amazing,” McFarland said. “It’s just awesome to be here.

“I hit a couple hurdles, but you’ve just got to fight through. There’s never a perfect race.”

McFarland joined Lauryn Bennett, Johnna Dieken and Noelani Mattson to finish runner-up with a school record time of 1:04.72 in the 4A girls’ shuttle hurdle relay.

“We’ve improved so much,” McFarland said. “We worked hard in the offseason and came out and left it on the track.”