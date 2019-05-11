Northeast Iowa will have an impressive presence at next week's state high school track and field championships.
Following Friday's state qualifying meets, Cedar Falls' Mackenzie Michael is the top-ranked qualifier in the 400-meter dash (57.11) and the 800 (2:14.13), while Halie Frahm is ranked first in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 wheelchair events.
Waterloo East's Kerris Roberts tops the list of 100-meter qualifiers after an 11.82 run Friday. The Trojans also head to state with the No. 1 4x100 relay after Amanee Clark, Valeighja Wright, Jocelyn Nichols and Roberts clocked a 48.52.
Overall, the Cedar Falls girls qualified in 19 total events.
Anisia Smith (100, 200), Auriona Kimbrough (400, high jump), Lindsey Sires (200), Paige Wageman (3,000), Maddy McFarland (100 hurdles), Anaya Barney (400 hurdles), Sabrina Leistikow (high jump), Emerson Green (long jump) and Sarah Albaugh (long jump) are among the Tigers' other tentative qualifiers in individual events.
In the relays, Cedar Falls qualified in the shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley where Tigers Leah Longnecker, Jenneh Gee, Morgan Sterrett and Michael clocked the second-fastest qualifying time Friday (1:47.74).
Other East qualifiers include Roberts in the 200, Wright in the long jump and the 4x200 relay.
Waterloo West's Madelyn Solomon made the 100 field and the Wahawks will also send their 4x100 and 4x200 relays to state.
On the boys' side, Cedar Falls qualified Kyle Trunnell (100, 200, 110 hurdles), Michael Kremer (200), Quinlan O'Hair (800), Eli Smith (3,200), Michael Goodenbour (3,200), Joel Burris (400 hurdles), Koda Beland (wheelchair 100, 200, 400 and shot put), Bryce Albaugh (high jump) and Jackson Leistikow (shot put).
The Tigers also qualified for state in all seven relays.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo West will be represented by Jeron Shaw (100, 200), Deyton Love (110 hurdles, long jump) and Zeph Toe (long jump), and the Wahawks' 4x400 relay.
Waterloo East had a strong showing at Friday's boys' qualifier, as well. Trojan Ray Talbert (100) and East's sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200 relays earned trips to Des Moines.
In Class 2A, Waterloo Columbus advanced Tristan Wright (100) and Kaden Ludwig (200), along with the 4x100 relay of Jarret Kruse, Donald Patnode, Wright and Ludwig and the 4x200 relay of Wright, Patnode, Cannon Butler and Ludwig.
Dike-New Hartford's Grant Bixby is the top qualifier in the 2A boys' 400 hurdles (54.79), and Parker Kiewiet is No. 1 in the long jump (22-11.25). The Wolverines' shuttle hurdle group of Cade Fuller, Bixby, Ely Sohn and Seth Eden leads the 2A field at 59.69, as does the sprint medley relay of Cade Bennett, Fuller, Ryan Moore and Kiewiet (1:35.05).
New Hampton's Noah Fenske heads to state as the leader in both the discus (165-7) and shot put (57-2.25).
Crestwood's Katie Saner leads the 200-meter qualifiers in 2A (26.30), Jesup's Natalie O'Connor (2:20.10) and Amanda Treptow are 1-2 in the 800, Osage's Paige Kisley tops the 110 hurdles list (15.27) and South Hardin's Brylie Zeisness leads the field in the discus (142-1) and is second in the discus.
In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock's Reagan Dahlquist is the top-seeded high jumper at 5-feet-7. Iowa Falls-Alden has the No. 1 4x800 relay with the group of Lauren Juhl, Maddy Juhl, Ellie Meyer and Grace Juhl. Grace Juhl also ran the fastest 3,000 Friday.
In Class 1A, Trevor Sauerbrei of Wapsie Valley posted the top qualifying time in the 200 (22.56), and the Warriors' 4x100 of Blayde Bellis, Trevor Sauerbrei, Ethan Oltrogge and Tanner Sauerbrei heads to state ranked No. 1 (44.20).
Dunkerton's Brady Stone tops the 1A long jump qualifiers at 21-9.5.
AGWSR's Aubrie Fisher is No. 1 in the girls' 1,500 (4:59.68) and No. 2 in the 800 and 3,000. Hudson's Kylee Sallee leads the long jump qualifiers at 17-4.75 and Dunkerton's Kaitlyn Wilder heads to state as the leader in the discus (139-2) and shot put (41-9.75).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.