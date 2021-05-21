Jesup's Carson Lienau, Charles City's Ian Collins complete field event doubles

“I kind of ran around here for a while, getting focused, no one was really talking to me,” Lienau said. “I wanted to get one out first throw to see if I could get everyone to chase me a little bit and put the pressure on.”

Locked-in from the start, Lienau said he knew by the feel from his release and high trajectory that his opening attempt would sail 165 feet. That mark was essentially a first round knockout as no other 2A thrower has reached 165 all season.

Runner-up William Alexander of Okoboji finished nearly 12 feet back at 153-8.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work into this and all of my family has been supporting me and I want to thank all of my teammates for all of the support they’ve given me throughout my whole career,” Lienau said. “It really pays off to get the double.”

Now 2-for-2 in his career at state, Jesup’s thrower has already surpassed his expectations.

“I knew there was potential, but I never really thought I’d do it to be honest,” Lienau said, addressing the throws double.

In other Northeast Iowa boys finishes Friday:

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Jayden Mackie tied for fifth in the high jump after clearing 6-3.

Zach Graeser of Charles City finished fifth in the 3A 400 hurdles in 56.53.

Jesup’s Parker McHone, Noah Sheridan, Carter Even and Nolan Evans placed eighth in the 2A distance medley in 3:41.62.

Trey Jochumsen of Hudson was eighth in the 2A 400 hurdles in 55.74.

Independence’s Jake Siddles was eighth in the 3A shot put at 51-4 ½.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.