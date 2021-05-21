Jesup's Carson Lienau, Charles City's Ian Collins complete field event doubles

DES MOINES – Jesup’s Carson Lienau is the king of the throws rings, while the air space above Johnny Bright Field inside Drake Stadium belongs to Ian Collins.
Lienau and Collins completed sweeps in the throws and jumps on Friday as competition continued during the state track and field meet in Des Moines.
Lienau backed up his Thursday shot put title by uncorking a championship mark of 165-feet, 5-inches on his first attempt Friday to claim the Class 2A discus title. Collins doubled up after winning the high jump on Thursday when he glided to 23-feet, 0 ¾ inches to win Friday’s Class 3A long jump competition.
The air has always been Collins’ comfort zone, but he was exclusively a high jumper in field events until this junior season.
Collins showcased how far he has come in the long jump when he improved upon his leading mark with the 23-0 ¾ jump on his final attempt of Friday's competition.
“I didn’t want to go out without getting a 23 (foot jump) out here in front of everybody, so it felt good,” Collins said, after jumping nearly two feet further than runner-up Aiden Kuehl of Sioux City.
The 23-foot jump was similar to last month’s Drake Relays when Collins went 22-11 and finished a quarter inch shy of a championship flag.
While the long jump may seem like a natural fit for a high jumper, Collins took some time to come into his own.
“It was hard to practice and I couldn’t figure it out,” Collins recalls. “In the first meet I went out there and I jumped 23 feet and broke our school record. I was like, ‘Dang, that’s actually pretty good.’ I went over film and all the form looked good. It clicked.”
Collins credits his success in this new event to perseverance.
“It’s just putting your mind to something and don’t give up,” Collins said. “Everybody always has bad jumps, bad days, you just can’t give up.”
The Charles City standout is never alone when he competes. Rubber bracelets line each of his wrists. There’s green ones that remind him of a friend who passed away four years ago, pink bracelets for breast cancer awareness and a red bracelet for the red nose day, a campaign to end child poverty.
“I’ve always got something bigger than myself to work for,” Collins said.
UNCLE CARSON’S BIG DAY: Lienau’s niece and nephew were among the first to offer congratulations following his discus championship.
The Jesup thrower made a point to isolate himself from a large crowd of supporters prior to entering the discus ring on Friday.
“I kind of ran around here for a while, getting focused, no one was really talking to me,” Lienau said. “I wanted to get one out first throw to see if I could get everyone to chase me a little bit and put the pressure on.”
Locked-in from the start, Lienau said he knew by the feel from his release and high trajectory that his opening attempt would sail 165 feet. That mark was essentially a first round knockout as no other 2A thrower has reached 165 all season.
Runner-up William Alexander of Okoboji finished nearly 12 feet back at 153-8.
“I’ve put a lot of hard work into this and all of my family has been supporting me and I want to thank all of my teammates for all of the support they’ve given me throughout my whole career,” Lienau said. “It really pays off to get the double.”
Now 2-for-2 in his career at state, Jesup’s thrower has already surpassed his expectations.
“I knew there was potential, but I never really thought I’d do it to be honest,” Lienau said, addressing the throws double.
In other Northeast Iowa boys finishes Friday:
- Aplington-Parkersburg’s Jayden Mackie tied for fifth in the high jump after clearing 6-3.
- Zach Graeser of Charles City finished fifth in the 3A 400 hurdles in 56.53.
- Jesup’s Parker McHone, Noah Sheridan, Carter Even and Nolan Evans placed eighth in the 2A distance medley in 3:41.62.
- Trey Jochumsen of Hudson was eighth in the 2A 400 hurdles in 55.74.
- Independence’s Jake Siddles was eighth in the 3A shot put at 51-4 ½.