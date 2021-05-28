'I like everyone, how they worked together' Waterloo schools complete first inclusive track meet

WATERLOO – A rare chilly afternoon in late May did little to dampen the spirit of extended core students from Waterloo East, West and Expo high schools.
Smiles quickly surfaced for most of the competitors Friday as they took part in the first inclusive track and field meet for Waterloo Community Schools students with special needs.
Tennis balls, giant softballs and foam javelins were thrown across the Waterloo East football practice field. Participants completed standing jumps for distance and height. These students with a wide range of physical ability levels also walked, wheeled, jogged and sprinted in races ranging from 50 to 400 meters with relays concluding the lengthy event list.
The competitors received plenty of high fives and encouragement from their starts to the finish line. High school peers that have worked with them within a classroom setting were cheering throughout the afternoon. Members of the East girls’ track and field team were among the students also offering assistance with the meet.
“It is harder for our students to participate in things,” said Miranda Hansen, a first-year extended core teacher at Waterloo East. “I think this was an easy way and a fun way to get all of our community and schools involved.”
Hansen, who also works as member of the track team’s coaching staff, came up with the idea for this meet while walking on the track in early April. She collaborated with physical education instructor Joanna Rahnavardi to put a plan in place for the track meet, and they quickly found support from administrators within the district. Sponsors also jumped on board, including the Oaks family, Craft-Cochran assisting with t-shirts and Sandee’s offering assistance with medals.
“It just all fell together,” Rahnavardi said. “We brought in the other schools and everybody was super supportive.”
East freshman Tanner Spaulding enjoys football, softball and running. He said he initially wasn’t sure what to expect, but really enjoyed the opportunity participate in Friday’s track and field meet.
“I thought it was cool,” Spaulding said. “I like everyone, how they worked together.”
When many of these students first found out about the inaugural meet, it quickly became a popular conversation topic. They were able to get outside during sunny days over the past month and practice the events in PE class.
“They were so excited,” Hansen recalls. “They have not stopped talking about it for the last couple of months.”
Hansen and Rahnavardi plan to make this meet an annual event. Friday’s ambitious schedule was completed within two hours, including a brief senior recognition ceremony and closing awards.
“It was really a neat thing for all these kids and their families,” Rahnavardi said. “It was fun putting it together and we hope this is something we can make a tradition.
“We’ll go back and evaluate how this went and what we can change. For a first-year event, I think it went really well.”
Multiple competitors said afterwards that they enjoyed the opportunity to run on East’s track. Asked what he took away from the day’s experience, Waterloo West sophomore Joey Nuehring responded, “The smiles. It was a pretty awesome opportunity. I enjoyed it.”