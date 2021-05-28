'I like everyone, how they worked together' Waterloo schools complete first inclusive track meet

WATERLOO – A rare chilly afternoon in late May did little to dampen the spirit of extended core students from Waterloo East, West and Expo high schools.

Smiles quickly surfaced for most of the competitors Friday as they took part in the first inclusive track and field meet for Waterloo Community Schools students with special needs.

Tennis balls, giant softballs and foam javelins were thrown across the Waterloo East football practice field. Participants completed standing jumps for distance and height. These students with a wide range of physical ability levels also walked, wheeled, jogged and sprinted in races ranging from 50 to 400 meters with relays concluding the lengthy event list.

The competitors received plenty of high fives and encouragement from their starts to the finish line. High school peers that have worked with them within a classroom setting were cheering throughout the afternoon. Members of the East girls’ track and field team were among the students also offering assistance with the meet.

“It is harder for our students to participate in things,” said Miranda Hansen, a first-year extended core teacher at Waterloo East. “I think this was an easy way and a fun way to get all of our community and schools involved.”