Hudson's Kylee Sallee leaps back to the top in 2A state long jump

DES MOINES – A weight lifted off Kylee Sallee’s shoulders when she heard Drake Stadium public address announcer Mike Jay say her name and state champion together in the same sentence.
The Hudson senior clinched her second state long jump title with a leap of 17-feet, 11 ¾ inches that held up from the second flight through the three leaps by each of the other seven finalists. By the time Sallee lined up for her final attempt, the entire stadium was informed that she had already won.
“I’m so thankful that I can make it happen again,” Sallee said. “It was just surreal. Listening to the crowd up there was just awesome. I would have loved to PR, but I was happy to be in the moment.”
Sallee won Class 2A’s long jump title after winning the 1A state competition during her sophomore season in 2019. Her personal record of 18-6 is the best leap by an Iowa girl in any class this spring. Kiersten Fisher of Southeast Valley, who had the second-best all-class jump entering state, finished one inch back of Sallee with a runner-up mark of 17-10 ½.
Sallee displayed growth during her long jump state championship performance from a month earlier when she finished second at the Drake Relays with a top leap of 17-6 ¾.
“I worked on shortening my last step a little bit and just really going up and pushing my hips forward,” Sallee said, addressing her adjustments. “My coach has been awesome with giving me one thing at a time to work on.”
One of the few athletes competing on the opening day of state track and field competition with a championship already secured prior to last year’s canceled season, this moment was worth the wait for Sallee.
“Training last year was kind of hard not knowing when the next time we’d compete would be,” Sallee said, who fed off energy from Hudson fans in section ZZ of the stadium. “Being able to finally have a competition and to be able to work for something is really special.
“Our support at Hudson has always been amazing. It’s unforgettable.”
FRIENDS AND RIVALS: Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins held Kiki Connell of Charles City's hair as she leaned over a trash receptacle after an exhausting 3,000-meter race Thursday at the Class 3A state championships.
From cross country to track, these distance runners from rival Northeast Iowa Conference schools have always been there for each other in their senior season of competition.
Connell held off a fierce late charge by Hoins down the final homestretch and finished second over her good friend, 10:03.88 to 10:04.48, in a race them run together its entirety. Ballard’s Shewaye Johnson broke away early and won in 9:57.21.
For Hoins and Connell, who took part in a training program together in Ankeny to enhance their distance running success, this race marked an added memory together.
These friends talk over Bible passages at home and pray together before every competition. During the district meet, they had a conversation while competing and were laughing down the homestretch as they comfortably qualified for state.
“Once you start finishing 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 over and over again, you start to get to know the name and face,” Connell said, recalling a friendship that has become stronger through competition. “We relate on so many levels – our Christianity, our love of running, even the same foods that we like or don’t like.
“We hang out outside of running and that’s what this sport is about. It’s not about, ‘I got a second place medal.’ It’s about those friendships that are lifelong. I’m so proud of her and the growth she’s had over the years.”
Connell will continue her running career at the University of Northern Iowa, while Hoins plans to compete in track and field at Hawkeye Community College where she will take part in the dental hygiene program.
“It’s my favorite part of this sport,” Hoins said. “It’s so easy to make friends. Kiki and I as years have gone on have just become closer. She’s one of my best friends. I love working with her in races.
“I love having those people of faith beside me because what any sport is about is it all goes back up to God. All the glory is His. The confidence we have on the track, it’s all for Him.”
UNION’S RATHE COMPLETES IMPRESSIVE DEBUT: Union Community of La Porte City junior Ellie Rathe tried to treat her first time running on the Jim Duncan track at Drake Stadium as just another race.
She couldn’t help but enjoy the atmosphere.
Rathe bolted into the lead during the initial laps of the Class 3A 3,000 meter run before eventually being overtaken by Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler who won in 10:25.26. The Union junior finished second with a personal record in 10:39.06.
“I’m not much of a stay behind them and go with the crowd runner,” Rathe said. “I’ve got to set my own pace right off the bat otherwise it throws me off.”
Hostetler’s win accounted for the 13th state championship within her family of runners and fourth by a Hostetler sister in the 3,000.
Rathe stuck to her plan and ran her race, defeating third-place Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden by four seconds.
“It is so cool,” Rathe said, reflecting upon a successful state debut. “We walked in and all the people are cheering. The girl behind me was also named Ellie and they were cheering for her, but I just had it in my mind that they’re cheering for me too. It’s definitely a lot more fun to run.”
In other top eight Northeast Iowa girls finishes Thursday:
Keely Collins, Charles City, second (5-6), Reagan Dahlquist, Waverly-Shell Rock, fourth (5-4) in the 3A high jump.
Jesup (Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Natalie O’Connor, Amanda Treptow) third in the 2A 4x800 (9:51.05). Van Meter won in 9:42.03.
Carlee Rochford, New Hampton, fourth (17-2 ¾) in the 2A long jump.
Alyssa Larson, Independence, fourth (58.26) in the 3A 400. Audrey Biermann of Western Dubuque won in 55.8.
Meredith Strett, Osage, fifth (58.18), Alexis Jensen, Dike-New Hartford, sixth (59.27) in the 2A 400. West Lyon’s Kennedy Kramer won in 56.25.
Sydney Eggena, Denver, fifth (39-3) in the 2A shot put. Annika Headington of Waukon won at 42-6.
Addison Grady, Hudson, seventh (10:54.39), Katelyn Johnson, Osage, eighth (10:54.58) in the 2A 3,000.