Hudson's Kylee Sallee leaps back to the top in 2A state long jump

These friends talk over Bible passages at home and pray together before every competition. During the district meet, they had a conversation while competing and were laughing down the homestretch as they comfortably qualified for state.

“Once you start finishing 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 over and over again, you start to get to know the name and face,” Connell said, recalling a friendship that has become stronger through competition. “We relate on so many levels – our Christianity, our love of running, even the same foods that we like or don’t like.

“We hang out outside of running and that’s what this sport is about. It’s not about, ‘I got a second place medal.’ It’s about those friendships that are lifelong. I’m so proud of her and the growth she’s had over the years.”

Connell will continue her running career at the University of Northern Iowa, while Hoins plans to compete in track and field at Hawkeye Community College where she will take part in the dental hygiene program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s my favorite part of this sport,” Hoins said. “It’s so easy to make friends. Kiki and I as years have gone on have just become closer. She’s one of my best friends. I love working with her in races.