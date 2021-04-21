High school athletes near much-anticipated Drake Relays return

DES MOINES – Following one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa’s top high school track and field athletes are set to return to Des Moines Thursday for the Drake Relays.
This year’s event will still be a different experience than high school athletes encountered during previous trips to Drake. The high school portion of the meet has been condensed from three days to one, starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m.
In years past, high schoolers could be seen sharing the track with some the nation’s top collegiate athletes and Olympians. That won’t be the case this week.
“It was always a good thing for the kids to watch the college athletes and see how they compete at that level,” said Waterloo East girls’ track and field coach Wilmont Wellington who will be taking multiple relays to Des Moines. “That’s something we try to strive for at the high school is we’re trying to get athletes there so you can get the mindset of what they’re doing. It has definitely changed that aspect of things.”
Crowds will also be limited in order to comply with Drake’s social distancing regulations. The shot put competition has been moved from inside the stadium to the outer field where it takes place during the state meet.
While plenty has changed since 2019, the competition remains the same.
“Our entire team has really set itself up for an opportunity to get on the track and compete really hard,” Cedar Falls boys’ track and field coach Dirk Homewood said. “It’s a fast track, great atmosphere. I’m curious to see what the fan base looks like with what they allow into the stadium, but at the end of the day the venue is perfect. It’s a track tradition and it’s something we build our athletes up and get excited for.”
Homewood’s Tigers can be found among the state’s leaders in a variety of events through the early portion of this outdoor season. The Cedar Falls boys current own the top all-class time in three relay events and sit among the top five in two more sprint relays.
Cedar Falls’ T.J. Tomlyanovich and Will Eastman have emerged alongside the top returning 2019 athlete, Waukee’s Aaron Smith, as leaders in the 400. Tiger senior Joel Burris currently sits third in the 400-meter hurdles and 10th in the high jump. Drew Hoth has battled from an injury and uncorked a shot put mark that ranks 11th.
Cedar Falls’ Trey Campbell and Waterloo West’s Tay Norman join a loaded boys’ long jump field, while Hudson’s Kylee Sallee is the current girls’ long jump leader entering Drake.
“It’s crazy how these kids have come off of COVID, a year of no track, and really just blossomed,” Homewood said.
Across the board, anticipation will certainly be at an all-time high for this year’s Drake field.
“We have a pretty young team this year,” Wellington said. “I like doing Drake before state become it’s kind of like a state atmosphere and we get all the jitters out with the younger girls and the older ones know what to concentrate on.
Homewood echoed that sentiment.
“We really want to showcase our community, showcase our school, represent with pride and at the end of the day it is what is,” the Cedar Falls coach said. “If we run well at Drake that’s fantastic. If not, it gives us an opportunity to look at what we’re doing over the last four weeks of our season.”
2021 Drake qualifiers
Local Drake Relays high school qualifiers
Girls
100—Meredith Street (Osage), Lindsey Sires (Cedar Falls), Eden Barrett (Dike-N.H.). Top Time: Holly Duax (Sioux City West) 12.16.
400—Street (Osage). Top time: Gabby Cortez (C.R. Prairie) 56.87
800—Kiki Connell (Charles City). Top time: Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle) 2:15.07.
1,500—Connell (Charles City). Top time: Shewayne Johnson (Ballard) 4:41.62.
3,000—Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock). Top time: Johnson (Ballard) 9:52.06.
100 HURDLES—Paige Kisley (Osage), Noelani Mattson (Cedar Falls), Isabella Knutson (Decorah), Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls). Top Time: Mackenzie Carney (Waukee) 14.7.
400 HURDLES—Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), McFarland (Cedar Falls). Top Time: Carney (Waukee) 1:04.94.
4x100—Osage, Decorah, Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East, Cedar Falls. Top Time: Waukee 49.39.
4x200—Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Dike-New Hartford. Top Time: Waukee 1:43.54.
4x400—Top time: Ames 3:58.05.
4x800—Top Time: Cedar Rapids Prairie 9:33.61.
SPRINT MEDLEY—Dike-New Hartford. Top time: Ames 1:49.02.
SHUTTLE HURDLE—Osage, Decorah, Cedar Falls. Top time: Waukee 1:02.53.
HIGH JUMP—Kylee Sallee (Hudson), Olyvia Bellows (Aplington-Parkersburg), Keely Collins (Charles City). Leader: Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-8.
LONG JUMP—Jasmine Barney (Cedar Falls), Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), Miah Norman (Waterloo East), Kylee Sallee (Hudson). Leader: Sallee 18-6.
SHOT PUT—Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley), Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls). Leader: Jadan Brumbaugh (Mount Pleasant) 44-1.
DISCUS—Boehm (NFV), Brinker (Cedar Falls). Leader: Sophia Dykstra (Oskaloosa) 142-5.
Boys
100—Haywood Stowe (Decorah), Logan Knaack (Grundy Center). Leader: Miles Thompson (C.R. Washington) 10.82.
400—T.J. Tomlyanovich (Cedar Falls), Will Eastman (Cedar Falls). Leader: Tomlyanovich (CF) 48.05.
800—Leader: Bowen Gryp (Iowa City Liberty) 1:55.36.
1,600—Michael Goodenbour (Cedar Falls), Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), Riley Witt (St. Ansgar). Leader: Nate Mueller (ADM) 4:15.03.
3,200—Burnett (Cedar Falls), Goodenbour (Cedar Falls). Leader: Mueller (ADM) 9:13.86.
110 HURDLES—Eric Lucas (Cedar Falls), Andrew Krause (Denver). Leader: Drew Bartels (C.R. Kennedy) 14.35.
400 HURDLES—Trey Jochumsen (Hudson), Joel Burris (Cedar Falls). Leader: Tegan Bock (Boone) 54.23.
4x100—Dike-New Hartford, Decorah, Waterloo West, Wapsie Valley, Cedar Falls. Leader: Southeast Polk 42.26.
4x200—Cedar Falls. Leader: Southeast Polk 1:28.91.
4x400—Cedar Falls. Leader: Cedar Falls 3:19.07.
4x800—Cedar Falls. Leader: Cedar Falls 7:55.04.
DISTANCE MEDLEY—Cedar Falls. Leader: Cedar Falls 3:30.82.
SHUTTLE HURDLE—Cedar Falls. Leader: Kennedy 58.94.
HIGH JUMP—Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), Joel Burris (Cedar Falls), Ben Miller (Osage), Ian Collins (Charles City). Leader: TJ Jackson (Linn-Mar) 6-9.
LONG JUMP—Ian Collins (Charles City), Tay Norman (Waterloo West), Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls). Leader: Bartels (Kennedy) 23-9 2/4.
SHOT PUT—Carson Lienau (Jesup), Drew Hoth (Cedar Falls). Leader: Mason Lobeck (Madred) 57-2.
DISCUS—Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), Tino Tamayo (Charles City), Adam Teare (Waterloo West), Lienau (Jesup). Leader: Layne Pryor (Woodbine) 170-11.
WHEELCHAIR 400—Koda Beland (Cedar Falls).