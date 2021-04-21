High school athletes near much-anticipated Drake Relays return

DES MOINES – Following one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa’s top high school track and field athletes are set to return to Des Moines Thursday for the Drake Relays.

This year’s event will still be a different experience than high school athletes encountered during previous trips to Drake. The high school portion of the meet has been condensed from three days to one, starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m.

In years past, high schoolers could be seen sharing the track with some the nation’s top collegiate athletes and Olympians. That won’t be the case this week.

“It was always a good thing for the kids to watch the college athletes and see how they compete at that level,” said Waterloo East girls’ track and field coach Wilmont Wellington who will be taking multiple relays to Des Moines. “That’s something we try to strive for at the high school is we’re trying to get athletes there so you can get the mindset of what they’re doing. It has definitely changed that aspect of things.”

Crowds will also be limited in order to comply with Drake’s social distancing regulations. The shot put competition has been moved from inside the stadium to the outer field where it takes place during the state meet.