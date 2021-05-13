Girls' 2A state qualifier: Treptow's four event titles lead Jesup

JESUP – Sometimes you don’t realize what’s important until it’s taken away.

Such was the case for Union of La Porte City’s Ellie Rathe. The young distance runner took in the atmosphere at the state track and field meet as an alternate on a qualifying relay her freshman season.

Two years later, after last spring’s competitions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rathe finally became a state qualifiers. She crossed a long-awaited goal off her list early during Thursday’s qualifying meet at Jesup, setting a pace that only she could maintain during a convincing 3,000-meter victory in 10 minutes, 42.2 seconds.

“When I didn’t get that chance last season (to compete), it just made me want it even more and I worked even harder,” said Rathe, who finished just one second back of her 3,000 PR time that ranks second among 2A runners this season. “I’m thankful for that because it made me better.”

Competing in front of fans that filled the bleachers and lined the fence outside the track, Rathe said she could tell the separation she had from the field by listing to the gap in cheers. She’s ready to lay it on all the line against the state’s best next week in Des Moines.

Expect Rathe to push them early.