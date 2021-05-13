Girls' 2A state qualifier: Treptow's four event titles lead Jesup

JESUP – Sometimes you don’t realize what’s important until it’s taken away.
Such was the case for Union of La Porte City’s Ellie Rathe. The young distance runner took in the atmosphere at the state track and field meet as an alternate on a qualifying relay her freshman season.
Two years later, after last spring’s competitions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rathe finally became a state qualifiers. She crossed a long-awaited goal off her list early during Thursday’s qualifying meet at Jesup, setting a pace that only she could maintain during a convincing 3,000-meter victory in 10 minutes, 42.2 seconds.
“When I didn’t get that chance last season (to compete), it just made me want it even more and I worked even harder,” said Rathe, who finished just one second back of her 3,000 PR time that ranks second among 2A runners this season. “I’m thankful for that because it made me better.”
Competing in front of fans that filled the bleachers and lined the fence outside the track, Rathe said she could tell the separation she had from the field by listing to the gap in cheers. She’s ready to lay it on all the line against the state’s best next week in Des Moines.
Expect Rathe to push them early.
“I definitely try to start with the pace strong and I know that at the end I’m not much of a sprinter,” Rathe admits. “If it came down to neck-and-neck in the last lap, chances are not really good that I would make it. … I like to get my speed up around laps two, three and four.”
TREPTOW WINS FOUR: Amanda Treptow is one of the few athletes making a return trip to Des Moines with state track and field experience. A three-event qualifier as a freshman, Treptow was part of four event wins Thursday on her home track.
The junior standout distance runner stuck to her plan of going out strong and setting the pace. She was strong enough to pull away from Union’s Rathe on the final curve with her fourth event win coming in the 1,500. Treptow’s time of 5:01.37 that was faster than all but one of Iowa’s 2A runners entering Thursday.
“It’s really special and exciting to be on our home track and have Jesup supporting me here is really fun,” Treptow said. “To have the crowd cheering on your back kind of helps you push through all the races. Hopefully, it’s the same at state.”
Treptow anchored a championship 4x800 relay of Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff and Natalie O’Connor in 10:01.91. Alexis Larson, VanderWerff and Mallory Becker each ran personal bests to give Treptow a lead in the distance medley she anchored to a 4:23.59 time. Treptow won the open 800 in 2:26.09.
“We’re all really supportive of each other and we love to run. It’s really easy to push through,” Treptow said, assessing her anchor role.
KIEL DOUBLES: Oelwein junior Malayna Kiel was going for time, but admits she didn’t expect a 15.62 in the 100-meter hurdles that ranks among Class 2A’s top five. Her drive and focus was then evident in the 400-meter hurdles where Kiel added a second title Thursday with a convincing win in 1:07.28.
“My coach just said to have tunnel vision and push myself,” Kiel said, reflecting on her 100-meter hurdle sprint. “Good things happen when I push myself. That was a fun race. We have a really fast district this year.”
Fun is rarely a word used to describe Kiel’s other event, the 400 hurdles — one of the most grueling tests within a prep track meet. She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I enjoy that no one else likes them,” Kiel smiled. “Before the race I feel sick, but it’s such a fast race if you make it a fast race. I try to have a positive outlook on everything. That way I know I’m mentally beating other people. Sometimes that is what it comes down to is the mental part.”
The hurdler is eager to represent her community on the state stage after running in a state shuttle hurdle with her cousin as a freshman.
“I accomplished something that not a lot of people are lucky to do,” Kiel said. “All my hard work has paid off. I think Oelwein gets a bad rap and I wanted go back there and be like, ‘I’m here, I’m from Oelwein and I’m representing us well.’ I’m excited.”
CHICKASAWS SECURE THE CROWN: New Hampton edged Denver for the team title, 112-104.
Carlee Rochford secured the Chicksaws’ lone event title in the long jump (17-4 ¼). Rochford also advanced to state with runner-up efforts in the high jump (5-1) and 100 hurdles (16.0).
In total, New Hampton’s girls finished runner-up in six events for automatic state qualifying berths.
DENVER RELAYS SHINE: The Cyclones will be taking plenty of batons to Des Moines.
Denver’s Katie Mortensen, Tiffani Wright, Elaina Hildebrant and Natalie Demai won the sprint medley. Demain, Wright, Ireland Pollock and Anna Curtis won the 4x200 and Mortenson, Pollock, Wright and Curtis won the 4x100.
Denver’s relay success was capped with a title in the 4x400 where Curtis, Hildebrandt, Pollock and Demai raced to victory.
2A girls state qualifying meet
At Jesup
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. New Hampton 112, 2. Denver 104, 3. Union 87, 4. Waukon 78, 5. Jesup 69, 6. Cascade 68, T7. North Fayette Valley 65, T7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 65, 9. Oelwein 38, 10. Dyersville Beckman 27, 11. Crestwood 23, 12. Postville 5.
Girls’ automatic state qualifiers
SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Denver (Katie Mortenson, Tiffani Wright, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai) 1:53.8, 2. New Hampton (Aliyya Wisner, Emma Wegner, Hope McDonald, Hailee Pesek) 1:54.0.
3,000 – 1. Ellie Rathe (Union) 10:42.2, 2. Emily Jackson (New Hampton) 11:12.94.
4x800 – 1. Jesup (Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Natalie O’Connor, Amanda Treptow) 10:01.91, 2. Denver (Aubrey Decker, Laci Even, Chloe Ristau, Amber Homan) 10:05.66.
HIGH JUMP – 1. Aubrey Gates (Union) 5-2, 2. Carlee Rochford (New Hampton) 5-1.
SHOT PUT – 1. Annika Headington (Waukon) 42-0 ½, 2. Sydney Eggena (Denver) 39-8 ½.
DISCUS – 1. Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley) 125-10, 2. Headington (Waukon) 114-7.
LONG JUMP – 1. Carlee Rochford (New Hampton) 17-4 ¼, 2. Kaitlyn Krambeer (Waukon) 16-4 ¾.
100 – 1. Hanna Wedemeier (Sumer-Fred.) 13.22, 2. Taylor Menster (Cascade) 13.34.
SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Cascade (Elizabeth Gibbs, Brianna Koppes, Libby Felton, Devin Simon) 1:09.09, 2. Dyersville Beckman (Abby Knepper, Addie Koelker, Nell McDermott, Kiersten Schmitt) 1:12.47.
DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Jesup (Alexis Larson, VanderWerff, Mallory Becker, Treptow) 4:23.59, 2. New Hampton (Emma Wegner, Hope McDonald, Claire Quirk, Emily Jackson) 4:25.88.
400 – 1. Alyssa Bohr (North Fayette Valley) 1:01.66, 2. Hailee Pesek (New Hampton) 1:01.85.
4x200 – 1. Denver (Demai, Wright, Ireland Pollock, Anna Curtis) 1:48.44, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg (Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Emma Peterson, Hanna Wedemeier) 1:51.39.
100 HURDLES – 1. Malayna Kiel (Oelwein) 15.62, 2. Carlee Rochford (New Hampton) 15.62.
800 – 1. Treptow (Jesup) 2:26.09, 2. Wright (Jesup) 2:28.47.
200 – 1. Bohr (North Fayette Valley) 27.19, 2. Demai (Denver) 27.53.
400 HURDLES – 1. Kiel (Oelwein) 1:07.28, 2. Maggie Criswell (Waukon) 1:08.23.
1,500 – 1. Treptow (Jesup) 5:01.37, 2. Rathe (Union) 5:04.12.
4x100 – 1. Denver (Mortenson, Pollock, Wright, Curtis) 51.61, 2. Cascade (Brianna Koppes, Menster, Grace Bergfeld, Libby Felton) 52.21
4x400 – 1. Denver (Curtis, Hildebrandt, Pollock, Demai) 4:10.8, 2. Cascade 4:14.68.