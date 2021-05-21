Friday distance medley victory extends Cedar Falls' state track and field team lead

This spring marked the first time that he truly focused on track and field. Norman learned the long jump as a senior and completed that project with a second-place finish against the 4A field at Friday’s state track and field meet.

Norman opened with an impressive leap of 22-feet, 10 ¾ inches that allowed him to take risks as he attempted to catch the eventual champion Bartels of Kennedy. Bartels finished at 23-6 for first, while Norman was runner-up after a series of scratches.

“I knew I had to have big jumps so I had to take risks,” Norman said, assessing a competition that took place with a strong tail wind. “I feel like it (the wind) carried our jumps a little bit, but also messed up my steps. I tried to go back a little more, but I kept having to go back and back because the wind was pushing me so much.”

While Norman came up just short of a title, he credits the sport for helping to improve his foot speed.

“This is my first year doing long jump and this is pretty much my first year for track,” Norman said. “This was a good experience. I wish I would have been able to pull it off.

“I just knew what it took and I was dedicated towards this. I wanted to work for it.”

In other top eight metro finishes on Friday: