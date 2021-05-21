Friday distance medley victory extends Cedar Falls' state track and field team lead

DES MOINES – Will Eastman pulled away from the pack during his 400-meter leg on Cedar Falls’ championship distance medley relay.
The Tigers similarly created space from Class 4A’s field in the state track and field team race Friday night at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Cedar Falls won the distance medley with the fifth-fastest time in Iowa’s track and field history of 3:25.84. The Tigers’ Joel Burris added eight points with a second-place time of 53.21 in the 400 hurdles. Cedar Falls’ 4x200 relay placed fourth and Drew Hoth scored with a fifth-place effort in the shot put.
Cedar Falls has entered Saturday’s finale with 55 team points through 10 of 19 events. Ames finished Friday well back in second at 31.5, while Waukee and West Des Moines Dowling were tied for third with 30 points.
“We’re very confident,” said Trey Campbell, a sprinter on Cedar Falls’ distance medley and 4x200 relay. “We look at our team and we have a lot of depth and we embrace that.”
Nate Gee and Campbell worked to give Eastman the baton in the lead before the Tigers’ strong 400-meter runner pulled away in the distance medley. T.J. Tomlyanovich then widened an already large gap with a 1:53.33 split on his anchor leg.
“He’s just unbelievable,” Campbell said of his relay’s anchor. “That’s all I can say about him.”
Always determined to race against the field and personal records that he’s continuously lowered in these big meets, Tomlyanovich has embraced his closing role in relays.
“I had such a great opportunity here tonight and three great runners before me,” Tomlyanovich said. “I just had to finish it off well.”
BURRIS GUTS OUT A RUNNER-UP FINISH: The 400-meter hurdles is an event made for an athlete like Joel Burris.
He’s equipped with the height and athleticism needed for hurdling along with the endurance of a successful cross country runner. Burris gave everything he had on the final 20 meters as he passed Waukee’s Bill Muktar and Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse after the last hurdle to finish in 53.21. Muktar clocked 53.25 and Kruse 53.26. Kennedy’s Drew Bartels won the race in 52.49.
“I knew it was going to be close,” Burris said. “On the final hundred I was even with about three other guys.
“I jumped that last hurdle and I knew I just had to pump my arms and get to the line faster than the other guys. I had to keep pushing for those last 20 meters and I’d have it.”
WAHAWK TAY NORMAN HAS EMBRACED TRACK AND FIELD: Waterloo West’s Tay Norman is a football standout wide receiver committed to continue her career at Grand View University.
This spring marked the first time that he truly focused on track and field. Norman learned the long jump as a senior and completed that project with a second-place finish against the 4A field at Friday’s state track and field meet.
Norman opened with an impressive leap of 22-feet, 10 ¾ inches that allowed him to take risks as he attempted to catch the eventual champion Bartels of Kennedy. Bartels finished at 23-6 for first, while Norman was runner-up after a series of scratches.
“I knew I had to have big jumps so I had to take risks,” Norman said, assessing a competition that took place with a strong tail wind. “I feel like it (the wind) carried our jumps a little bit, but also messed up my steps. I tried to go back a little more, but I kept having to go back and back because the wind was pushing me so much.”
While Norman came up just short of a title, he credits the sport for helping to improve his foot speed.
“This is my first year doing long jump and this is pretty much my first year for track,” Norman said. “This was a good experience. I wish I would have been able to pull it off.
“I just knew what it took and I was dedicated towards this. I wanted to work for it.”
In other top eight metro finishes on Friday:
- Gee, Campbell, Jayvon Ratleff and Zander White clocked Cedar Falls’ fourth-place time of 1:29.19 in the 4x200.
- Hoth went 52-10 ¾ to finish fifth in the shot put.
- Cedar Falls’ Maddy McFarland placed fifth with a time of 1:05.06 in the 400 hurdles.
- Waterloo East’s Valeighja Wright, Miah Norman, Neveah Jones and Nyla Norman finished sixth in the 4x200 in 1:45.26.
- Cedar Falls’ Myah Brinker was eighth in the shot put at 37-2 ½.