DES MOINES -- Noah Fenske initially needed a brotherly push to give track and field a shot before his mom encouraged him to finish the job.
The New Hampton senior captured his first Drake Relays flag Thursday afternoon by surpassing 60 feet twice in the final round, including a championship distance of 60-feet, 11 1/4-inches on his fifth overall attempt.
Elated with joy, Fenske exclaimed, “Let’s Go!” flexing and pointing towards supporters in the crowd after powering what would become his championship mark into orbit. That group included his mom, Robin Harnack, who advised the University of Iowa football recruit to finish his senior season of high school track instead of graduating at semester and starting spring workouts with the Hawkeyes.
Chasing down a championship dream he’s had since his older brother, Josh, informed him he’d be an idiot if he didn’t go out for track, Fenske was ready for this moment.
The Chickasaws' senior emerged from an early battle with Logan Jones of Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Jones took the lead at 58-6 1/2 on his second attempt before Fenske immediately jumped in front with a 59-8 1/4, and then became the only finalist to surpass 60 feet.
“When Logan threw his last one and I knew I won, I could just see the smile on her face,” Fenske recalled, addressing the moment he shared with his mom in the crowd.
Fenske then raced over to his dad -- New Hampton Tribune newspaper editor Bob Fenske -- and gave him a big bear hug on the Drake Stadium infield.
“He’s been there the whole way through,” Noah Fenske said. “We’ve had our battles, but he’s been finding the last dollar to get me to camps and other things like that. Even to come down here, had just been huge.”
Fenske’s growth has been rapid. He was marking high 40’s as a sophomore and topped out at 55 feet last season. A strong offseason of training with throws coach Joel Rochford in New Hampton's indoor ring helped mold him into the state’s best.
On an early April 5 meet at Waverly, Fenske hit 60-7 to enter the Drake Relays as the state shot put leader.
The future Hawkeye now joins an exclusive that includes NFL lineman Brandon Scherff and current Iowa lineman Tristan Wirfs as Drake shot put champions.
“It’s a confidence boost going in,” Fenske said.
ZEISNEISS CHALLENGES THE CHAMP: It’s not often you see one of the state’s top throws athletes want to give distance running a try, but Arizona track and field recruit Brylie Zeisneiss of South Hardin explored running the mile her senior season.
That experiment left her with a sore hip, but Zeisneiss showed Thursday that she’ll still be a force to reckon with in the discus and shot put. The South Hardin senior hit 141 feet twice in the discus, but defending champion Jamie Kofron of Tipton marked 147-8 for the title.
Zeisneiss finished runner-up, a major step forward after struggling to get a good throw out last season and placing 14th. She then finished third to Kofron in the Class 2A state discus.
The South Hardin senior has closed the gap on Tipton's standout, entering Drake with the top discus mark of 147-7.
“I’ve been recovering a lot and I’m super happy with where I’m at right now,” Zeisneiss said. “I know that Jaime is always going to be right there. … All you can do is keep going, spinning and whipping them out there.”
Zeisneiss and Kofron will battle again Friday in the shot put where Kofron is the defending champion and Zeisneiss holds the state’s top 2019 mark at 48-10.
As for the running, Zeisneiss is ready to set her sights on a shorter event.
“I wanted to run the mile once, but I’m kind of seeing the results of that and I don’t think I want to do that anymore,” Zeisneiss smiled. “Maybe a 100 or a 200.”
ALBAUGH SOARS HIGH: Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood told junior Bryce Albaugh at the start of the season that he had the jumping ability to set a school record, it was just a matter of technique. Albaugh cleared the school record bar of 6-feet, 7-inches on his third attempt to place third at Drake.
A pair of Class 2A competitors, Grant Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan and Braeden Hoyer of Northeast, finished 1-2 leaving Albaugh as a Class 4A state favorite in the event.
“I need to keep my head down, don’t let any distractions get to me and just focus on jumping,” Albaugh said.
Thursday was a big day for the Albaugh family with Bryce’s freshman sister, Sarah, competing at the same time in the Drake long jump.
“I’m excited for my sister also,” Bryce Albaugh said. “She’s worked pretty hard during the season and I couldn’t be more happy for her.”
Other top 10 area prep finishers Saturday were:
- Megan Niewoehner (132-7) and Jenna Pagel (130-9) of Sumner-Fredericksburg, fifth and seventh in the discus.
- Hudson sophomore Kylee Sallee, eighth, in the long jump at 17-1 1/4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.