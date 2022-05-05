East runners medal at MVC Girls' Championships

WATERLOO – Athletes from the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference squared off against each other in the 2022 Girls' Track and Field Championships Thursday night, ending in an Iowa City West victory.

Girls from eight schools met at Memorial Stadium at Central Middle School in Waterloo to compete. And while Waterloo East and West would fall to fifth and seventh in the overall placing, East had standout performances in several events.

“The rest of the team, we’re young, but watching this meet there’s a lot of promise,” said Waterloo East head coach Wilmot Wellington “I know that we have to work on our distance part of track and try to get that going so we can score some more points, but overall, the relays, the varsity team and the JV team, their outstanding, and they worked hard for this meet.”

The first varsity medal for a Waterloo team would come early in the 800-meter sprint medley, which saw East take silver behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Junior Nyla Norman and senior Ellasa Horton were part of the four-girl team and would go on to help East win gold at the 4x200 race.

But Norman and Horton weren’t done. Shortly after the relay, Norman would take to the track again to finish first in the 200-meter dash in 26.12 seconds. She would then team up with Horton once more for the 4x100 to finish with another gold. They were joined by seniors Jaleah Jones and Sha’Lynn Carey, who were part of the earlier sprint medley team.

“I think it just goes back to [how] we work hard in practice and we work hard for meets like this so we can perform well,” Norman said. “And also another thing that keeps my energy up is having my team around me and just always wanting to do well for them.”

Horton echoed her childhood friend and teammate’s sentiment.

“I think being in this environment where everybody is supporting everybody helps,” Horton said. “Plus, I think just my teammates -- win or lose, they’re still cheering us on.”

Waterloo West senior Deborah Lusaku finished in second in the discus throw behind Dubuque Senior. West head coach Lincoln Vorba was named Coach of the Year.

