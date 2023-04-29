DES MOINES – There weren’t any white victory flags to bring home, but that didn’t mean the Cedar Valley didn’t have a strong 113th Drake Relays Saturday.

Highlighting the final day at Jim Duncan Track was Cedar Falls freshman Jaden Merrick taking fourth in the 1,600 in one of the fastest races in Drake history.

Winner Gabe Nash of Sioux City North, a Nebraska commit, won in 4 minutes 12.30 seconds, and Chase Lauman of Pella crossed in 4:12.64, the ninth and 10th fastest times in state history.

Merrick, who set a PR of 9:12.88 while taking sixth in the 3,200 Thursday, finished with another PR of 4:17.02 in the 1,600.

“That was good…super, super good,” Merrick said. “I had a bad start, I’m pretty sure I was dead last after 50 meters. But Nash was right in front of me and I decided to go too. Then I ended up toward the front and from there it was go with the same strategy of the 3,200 which was race, compete…not worry about time and go for it.”

Another top individual performance for the area came from Nashua-Plainfield standout sophomore Kadence Huck, who capped off a great weekend with a fifth place in the 1,500.

Setting a new personal record by 12 seconds, Huck crossed the finish line in 4:38.36. Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland won in 4:35.22.

“I PR’d in two out of my three events this weekend,” Huck said. “That last race (1,500) was a giant PR. But I’m happy with where I placed in all three of my events.

“That 1,500…it was so fast, but I was really happy with my experience this week.”

In an anticipated showdown between Mason City and Cedar Falls in the boys’ 4x400, the final event of the day never materialized.

Ankeny took the lead early and raced to victory in 3:19.19.

The Riverhawks, last year’s champion, finished fifth in 3:20.60, and the Tigers, without Cayden Schellhorn, who was injured Friday, was sixth in 3:20.77.

The Cedar Falls girls’ 4x800 team was seeded near the bottom of the pack of 16 finalists.

But Paige Wilson, Ruby Schillinger, Zoe Zylstra and Josee Simonson love to chase, and they chased well in the final.

Simonson passed several runners over the last 300 meters to help Cedar Falls take fifth in 9:38.12, a time which was six seconds faster than the team’s previous season best.

Wilson ran the opening leg and the Tigers stood 10th.

“I definitely think I worked really hard in that last and kicked it in the last 400 because I really wanted this for us,” Wilson said.

While a lead pack of four had pulled away from a middle pack, Schillinger kept the Tigers in 10th.

“I think we talk about going out strong, but the last 300, 400 kicking it in…I was just thinking catch the girl in front of me,” Schillinger said.

Zylstra, who is doubling up her spring as she is one of the leading scorers on the Tiger girls’ soccer team, used a late push to move CF up to eighth following her leg.

“I like chasing people and not being in the lead,” Zylstra said. “Our hand off was really good and that helped me pass a lot of girls and gave me a boost in trying to catch the girls ahead.”

Simonson, who took 10th in the open 800 Friday, closed with a 2:18 anchor leg as she moved past runners from Des Moines Roosevelt, Gilbert and Southeast Polk out of the final turn.

“After the first lap and getting to that 300 mark I was like it is going to hurt but you got to go and catch as many people as I can,” Simonson said. “It is easy to chase and I just gave it my all. I was running for my team…running for myself there at the end.”

Johnston won the title in 9:26.80.

Other top performances

:

The Cedar Falls shuttle hurdle relay team of Paige Paup, Mattie Dieken, Johnna Dieken, Sophia Tognetti finished eighth overall in 1:07.64.

The Tiger 4x400 team of Wilson, Avery Berte, Karis Finley and Simonson took eighth.

The Cedar Falls boys’ 4x800 team of Gavin Denholm, Ben Roussell, Charlie Wiering and Connor Martin took eighth.