DES MOINES -- Hampton-Dumont-CAL thrower Charlee Morton trusted her process. Before the 2023 track and field season started, she changed her shot put technique from glide to spin.

Her father, Brandon Morton, is a former throwing coach, and he helped Charlee start to make the switch during the winter months. At first, the spin didn’t help Charlee throw the shot any further.

The form change, however, ultimately paid off. Charlee won the girls’ shot put at the 2023 Drake Relays Friday in Des Moines. Her top toss flew 43’ 3.5.”

“It feels great because my dad told me at the start when I switched from glide to spin it might not always go good at first,” Charlee said. “I had to pay the price for it. Some of the meets, I didn’t do as good as I wanted. Now, it really pays off from doing the spin. I’m really glad I made that choice.”

Charlee’s best throw trumped her previous season-long (42’ 7”) by 8.5 inches. She recorded her Drake-winning toss on her second attempt Friday morning.

Charlee came into the event seeded second. North Scott senior Josie Hannenburg was the No. 1 seed in the girls’ shot put. Hannenburg's best toss coming into Drake measured 42’ 11.”

While Hanenburg was the top-seeded thrower in the girls’ shot put at Drake, she did not possess the top toss in the event in the state of Iowa by the time she made it to the blue oval. Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks chucked the shot 43’ 10.5” at the Forest City Relays on April 25. Crooks’ toss came after the Drake girls’ shot put field had been seeded.

Crooks’ mark still stands as the best in Iowa, and for a moment Friday, she appeared poised to win a Drake title. The Iowa State women's basketball commit took the lead in the Drake girls’ shot put on her second attempt, recording a 42-foot, 10.75-inch toss.

Crooks’ lead didn’t last long. In fact, it didn’t even stand for one turn. As soon as Crooks stepped out of the circle, Charlee hopped in and threw her Drake-winning toss.

“Once I saw her throw that mark, I was like, ‘I can do it. I can get there,’” Charlee said. “I just have motivation in myself. I was confident in myself, knowing I could get that mark. In my head I was like, ‘I can throw it farther than her, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get farther.’”

Charlee swept the girls’ throwing events at this year’s Drake Relays. She placed first in the discus throw Thursday afternoon with a top toss of 146’ 3.” She came into the event seeded eighth. Charlee’s best pre-Drake discus throw measured 132’ 3."

Charlee is the first athlete to sweep the girls’ shot put and discus since Tipton’s Jamie Koffron did so in 2018. Koffron went on to win the high school boys’ shot put and discus at the 2019 Drake Relays. Koffron is currently a thrower on the University of Iowa women’s track and field team.

“I knew, right when I got the win in discus, I wanted to get the win in shot put,” Charlee said. “Shot put was my stronger suit coming in, so I was just even more confident in myself. It’s a really great feeling to have both.”

Charlee is the first HDC thrower to claim a Drake title since Sarah Harms won the girls’ shot put in 2004.

High jump dominance: Four area athletes competed in the girls’ high jump and three of them finished in the Top Ten.

Charles City junior Keely Collins, a year after tying for third, took sixth.

Collins, who had cleared 5-7 this year at the Osage Relays to set a new PR was one of six athletes to clear 5-6 Friday, but she couldn’t clear the next height at 5-8.

Maddie Olson of Sheldon repeated as champion clearing 5-8 on her final attempt.

“I didn’t jump as well as I could have, but I feel I kept on getting better as the day went on which is always good,” Collins said. “My attempts at 5-6 weren’t great until the last one, and all my looks at 5-8 were really good, so that is a positive. I think those jumps showed there is plenty room for improvement and growth.”

New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford, who took fourth in the long jump Thursday, competed in a pair of events Friday.

She finished fifth in her heat and 16th overall out of 32 in the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.55.

Then later Friday, Rochford was successful on her first three jumps in the high jump clearing 5-feet, 5-2 and 5-4 before missing all three cracks at 5-6 to finish in a tie for seventh.

“Today was alright, I definitely could’ve done better. But I’m proud of it,” Rochford said. “I’ve been over 5-6, and I definitely wanted that one but it is what it is. It was right there.”

Grundy Center freshman Allison Koch set a new personal best clearing 5-4 on her second attempt to tie for 10th in the high jump.

Koch, who made her first jumps successfully at 5-0 and 5-2, said making her opening jump was key.

“That is the highest I ever started at in a meet, and once I got over it I was a little bit more calm and more prepared to compete,” Koch said.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Olyvia Bellows cleared 5-2, but missed three times at 5-4 to tie for 15th.

Wirtjes eighth: Denver senior Kasey Wirtjes was happy with his day in the 110 hurdles.

Wirtjes qualified for the finals with a time of 14.85, and ran 15.19 in the finals. Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Grayson Hartman won in 14.1.

“It was nice making the finals, getting a good run out there against some good competition,” Wirtjes said. “I hadn’t run next to anybody yet so that will help for state later on.”

-- Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson contributed to this story