Drake Relays girls' roundup: Cedar Falls' Brinker, Waverly-S.R.'s Reagan Dahlquist come up clutch

DES MOINES – Pressure makes diamonds.
Cedar Falls junior Myah Brinker and Waverly-Shell Rock senior Reagan Dahlquist were down to their third strike in field events at Thursday’s Drake Relays.
They both came up clutch.
Brinker’s performance under pressure led to a runner-up finish in the discus, while Dahlquist made an adjustment and soared to fourth in the high jump of this all-class meet.
Brinker had scratched on the first two attempts of her Drake Relays discus debut. Needing a quality mark to advance into final round, the Tigers’ junior put everything together and surpassed her personal record by more than seven feet at 130-10. That effort held up for second place behind the winning 140-1 mark from Okaloosa’s Sophia Dykstra.
Entering the discus circle knowing she needed to mark, Brinker made a concerted effort to start slow and then accelerate through the circle.
“This was the time to do it if I was going to do it,” Brinker said. “It was really nice to be able to rally back from the two scratches. I knew that was my last chance to be able to make it to finals and get three more throws. I really just put it all out there.”
Cedar Falls throws coach Bridgitte Duffy wasn’t surprised by Brinker’s poise. During a meet a Waterloo last week, Brinker struggled early before coming back with a 123 to win. The Tigers’ coach is hopeful that Brinker can hit 135 to 140 by season’s end.
“She makes me so proud,” Duffy said. “She does really good at being able to take a minute, reset herself and then get that throw out there.”
While Brinker has found also success in softball and bowling, she says track and field has become her favorite sport.
“They’re all pretty mental sports so it’s nice to be able to have the mental toughness transfer from sport to sport,” Brinker pointed out.
In the high jump, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dahlquist encountered a subtle roadblock when she knocked the bar off twice at 5-feet, 3 ¾ inches. The Go-Hawk focused on arching her back and cleared the final attempt before elevating over 5-5 ¾ on her first attempt. The early misses were all that kept Dahlquist out of a second-place tie as she finished fourth.
Maddie Olson of Sheldon and Layanna Green of Waukee also bowed out at 5-5 ¾. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes cleared 5-7 ¾ for the win.
“I got really nervous to be honest once I missed those first two attempts,” Dahlquist said. “I just tried to calm myself down. I took some deep breaths and said, ‘I can do this.’ And I did it.
“I’m really glad that this happened, especially having missed last year for Drake it was kind of surreal coming back and then doing well.”
Wolverines step up to the challenge
Dike-New Hartford took advantage of a chance to punch up against a field of sprinters from larger school and put up quite the fight.
The Wolverines quartet of seniors Eden Barrett, Alexis Jensen and Jadyn Bennett joined freshman anchor Shelby Ohrt to finish fourth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:45.38. Ames won the race in 1:42.36 followed by Waukee (1:43.61) and Dubuque Wahlert (1:43.95).
“Being a freshman it’s been an incredible experience running at Drake, let alone running with them,” Ohrt said, looking back at her senior teammates during a post-race interview.
That same quartet finished 11th in the sprint medley and 13th in the 4x100. They own Class 2A’s top times in the 4x1 and 4x2 and showed they can run with the big schools.
“I think it’s awesome to have that competition,” Eden Barrett said. “It’s a good humbling thing. It humbles you and allows you to compete to the best of your ability.”
Tigers third in shuttle hurdle
Cedar Falls junior Maddy McFarland knew when the season started that her school had a special collection of hurdlers. The Tigers have continued to find progress.
Cedar Falls’ quartet of Lauryn Bennett, Noelani Mattson, Johnna Dieken and McFarland was clean over the hurdles in the shuttle hurdle relay, knocking over a second off its top time to place third in 1:06.51
Waukee’s championship time of 1:01.21 was the third best in event history. West Des Moines Dowling was second in 1:04.56.
“I had a great group of girls with me starting us off in that relay,” McFarland said. “They go hard.
“At the beginning of the season it was just kind of like, ‘OK, yeah we’re good. Now after these workouts, coming here running, it’s just like, ‘Wow, we’ve improved a whole lot.’ We’ve got great coaches to help us out.”