Drake Relays girls' roundup: Cedar Falls' Brinker, Waverly-S.R.'s Reagan Dahlquist come up clutch

“She makes me so proud,” Duffy said. “She does really good at being able to take a minute, reset herself and then get that throw out there.”

While Brinker has found also success in softball and bowling, she says track and field has become her favorite sport.

“They’re all pretty mental sports so it’s nice to be able to have the mental toughness transfer from sport to sport,” Brinker pointed out.

In the high jump, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dahlquist encountered a subtle roadblock when she knocked the bar off twice at 5-feet, 3 ¾ inches. The Go-Hawk focused on arching her back and cleared the final attempt before elevating over 5-5 ¾ on her first attempt. The early misses were all that kept Dahlquist out of a second-place tie as she finished fourth.

Maddie Olson of Sheldon and Layanna Green of Waukee also bowed out at 5-5 ¾. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes cleared 5-7 ¾ for the win.

“I got really nervous to be honest once I missed those first two attempts,” Dahlquist said. “I just tried to calm myself down. I took some deep breaths and said, ‘I can do this.’ And I did it.

“I’m really glad that this happened, especially having missed last year for Drake it was kind of surreal coming back and then doing well.”