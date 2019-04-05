WATERLOO — Blake Bolden is finding his comfort zone midway into year three as the Drake Relays Director.
The Osceola native traveled across the state Thursday promoting the ‘America’s Athletic Classic’ slated to take place April 24-27 inside Des Moines’ Drake Stadium. This year’s relays will feature additional events and competitors in the high school ranks.
Addressing feedback he’s received since taking over as the event’s director, Bolden is looking forward to the addition of 400-meter races for prep girls and boys slotted into Friday night’s schedule. There will be two heats of eight in a timed final for each gender, marking the first new event in the high school division since the addition of the boys’ shuttle hurdle relays in 2009.
A fireworks show is slated to begin after the high school 4x400 relays on Friday night.
“I have a firm belief that the high school division is the heart and soul of the relays,” said Bolden, who mentioned he has received poignant feedback from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches urging the addition of 400-meter races. “We want to really plant the love of the sport of track and field in all those kids, whether they’re participating, winning or just sitting in the stands like I was as a high school kid.”
Another change to the high school competition is the expansion of the 4x100-meter races from 80 to 96 high school boys and girls teams. Prelims have been moved to Saturday morning with finals later that afternoon.
Bolden believes the university division will have its best field in the last six years. Athletes from Iowa, Iowa State and UNI will be joined by strong returning programs Purdue, Illinois, Missouri, Air Force and Utah. Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech and San Francisco are among the confirmed additions to this year’s field.
In the professional ranks, former UNI track standout Brandon Carnes is making his first trip back to Iowa to compete since spending the past year training in Texas. He’ll race against a 200-meter field that includes Drake Relays record holder Wallace Spearman and reigning U.S. champion Ameer Webb.
UNI assistant coaches Alexina Wilson and Jeff Coover will also be competing in professional events. Wilson is slated to run in the one mile and 1,500 races, while Coover will take part in the men’s pole vault competition.
“The elite fields as these athletes prepare for 2020, they’re going to be red hot,” Bolden said.
Beyond the track, Bolden has taken pride in the growth of the road races with more than 4,000 members of the running community slated to compete in this year’s 5K through half-marathon offerings on April 20.
General admissions ticketing options are new this year. Information can be found at draketix.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.