Drake Relays boys' roundup: Cedar Falls seniors put on a show

“It’s just the atmosphere and mentality that we have,” Tomlyanovich said. “We know and believe that we can go out here and compete with anyone and be with the best. We train like the best.

“It’s just this whole culture we have where we know we can do it. We know we have the resources, we know we have the talent, the coaching, the commitment from our school, our community. It’s just a great culture we have up in Cedar Falls.”

The Tigers' middle distance crew left a field of the state’s best chasing throughout a schedule condensed from three days to one.

Eastman opened with a 1:57.68 leg to find early separation during the 4x800. Iowa City Liberty drew even with the Tigers’ Mujica and Jorgensen by the end of legs two and three, setting up an anchor leg showdown between the state’s individual 800-meter leaders – Tomlyanovich and Bowen Gryp.

Gryp caught up to Tomlyanovich with 200 meters remaining before the Cedar Falls standout found another gear and left no doubt while capturing his first of three Drake Relays championship flags.