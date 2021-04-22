Drake Relays boys' roundup: Cedar Falls seniors put on a show

CEDAR FALLS – If Dirk Homewood was playing poker, the rest of the table would have folded.
Cedar Falls’ coach couldn’t contain his joy after looking down at his watch during the team’s first time trail of the season.
“It was just the most excited I’ve ever seen him,” Cedar Falls senior T.J. Tomlyanovich recalls. “He knew right then and there that this team, we had the potential to do some real damage this year.
“A couple months later we’re finally able to show everyone what we’ve got.”
Cedar Falls’ senior middle distance runners maintained their training routine through a canceled junior season. That work finally paid off Thursday when they finally had the opportunity to put on a show in front of the state’s track and field elite at the Drake Relays.
Tomlyanovich anchored a 4x400-meter relay comprised of classmates Alex Mujica, Will Eastman and Joel Burris to a Drake Relays record time of 3:16.67 that eclipsed a mark of 3:17.77 set by West Des Moines Valley in 2006. Mujica, Eastman, Jack Jorgensen and Tomlyanovich opened their day with a championship in the 4x800 (7:53.37) and Tomlyanovich added a victory in the open 400 (48.11).
Commitment and culture are the two words that come to Tomlyanovich’s mind when detailing his team’s four-year journey to the top.
“It’s just the atmosphere and mentality that we have,” Tomlyanovich said. “We know and believe that we can go out here and compete with anyone and be with the best. We train like the best.
“It’s just this whole culture we have where we know we can do it. We know we have the resources, we know we have the talent, the coaching, the commitment from our school, our community. It’s just a great culture we have up in Cedar Falls.”
The Tigers' middle distance crew left a field of the state’s best chasing throughout a schedule condensed from three days to one.
Eastman opened with a 1:57.68 leg to find early separation during the 4x800. Iowa City Liberty drew even with the Tigers’ Mujica and Jorgensen by the end of legs two and three, setting up an anchor leg showdown between the state’s individual 800-meter leaders – Tomlyanovich and Bowen Gryp.
Gryp caught up to Tomlyanovich with 200 meters remaining before the Cedar Falls standout found another gear and left no doubt while capturing his first of three Drake Relays championship flags.
“My job was just to give T.J. the baton in first so he can anchor home the race,” Jorgensen said. “Ultimately what was going through my mind is I need to compete. … All that matters is that we competed and ran our best. At the end of the day it worked out.
“As seniors we built this chemistry since freshman year. Every year we feed off each other and we hold each other accountable. I just think this represents the bond that we’ve created throughout this.”
That bond was evident when Tomlyanovich gave Eastman a high five and pat on the back before they entered the starting blocks in lane 4 and 5 of the open 400. Tomlyanovich clocked 48.11 to defeat Ankeny’s Tyrese Miller (48.44). Eastman was fifth in 49.49.
“Anyone that has ever ran at Drake or state or anything here, looking at that crowd and that world-class track, it’s nerve-wracking,” Tomlyanovich said. “Having a teammate right next to me, lanes 4 and 5, that was definitely calming before the gun fired.”
In the 4x400, Eastman won the sprint to the break line and provided separation for the Tigers.
“It’s like two races in one, the first one to the cone and then to the third leg,” Eastman said.
Joel Burris (who also competed in the Drake 400 hurdles and high jump) extended the advantage before Tomlaynovich closed with a 47.27 split for the fifth-best 4x400 relay all-time at the Iowa high school level.
Beyond the event wins, Cedar Falls’ Nate Gee, Zander White, JayVon Ratleff and Trey Campbell collaborated to place seventh in the 4x100 and eighth in the 4x200. Gee, Campbell, Jorgensen and anchor Hunter Jacobson were sixth in the distance medley. Eric Lucas, Logan Reiter, Sidney Atkins and Jack Block were seventh in the shuttle hurdle relay.
“We’re really motivated,” Mujica said. “It’s just a glimpse of what we’re going to be able to do later on in the season. We’re really excited.”
Comets’ Collins a quick study
One-quarter inch.
That was the difference between Charles City junior Ian Collins and University of Iowa star football recruit Cooper DeJean of OABCIG for the Drake Relays long jump title. DeJean won at 22-feet, 11 ¼ inches, while Collins went 22-11.
Not bad for an event the Comets’ junior picked up within the past month. This marked Collins’ third career long jump competition.
“My coach asked me to do it so I tried it one meet and was decent at it,” Collins said. “I figured it out pretty quick and I kind of just have a natural jumping ability.”
Collins refused to be denied a first-place flag in the high jump. He calf clipped the bar on his first two attempts at 6-feet, 7-inches before kicking his way to clearance on attempt three.
Collins overcame early misses at 6-3 and 6-5 during his championship performance.
“Every jump is another jump to move on forward so you don’t worry about the past ones,” Collins said. “Just worry about the next one.”
Wahawk Norman perseveres
Waterloo West senior Tay Norman surpassed 22 feet in the long jump early this season, but a sprained MCL and sore quad slowed his progress leading into Thursday’s Drake debut.
The Wahawk surpassed his best effort of the spring with a leap of 22-2 ¾ to place fourth against a loaded field long jump field.
“I was definitely going through the pain a little bit, but the adrenaline kind of kicked in so I wasn’t thinking about it,” Norman said. “It’s a blessing because a lot of people jumped today and they didn’t jump as well as they did earlier in the season. Being able to go there and do better than I did this year, it was definitely something I’m excited for and happy about.”