Dike-New Hartford girls sprint to Class 2A state event title in the 4x200

DES MOINES – Eden Barrett didn't mask her joy as she approached the finish line with Dike-New Hartford's baton.
The Wolverines' senior confidently finished a couple steps ahead of the anchors from Williamsburg and Kingsley-Pierson and Dike-New Hartford captured a Class 2A state championship in the 4x200-meter relay Friday morning at the state track and field meet inside Drake Stadium.
“I swear I saw her smiling on the homestretch,” said Barrett’s cousin, Jadyn Bennett, who ran the relay’s second leg. “This is amazing. You want to think that you can always be first and that’s a good mindset to be in, but to actually win first, it’s unbelievable.”
Overcome with joy, Barrett couldn’t wait to reunite with her teammates.
“I was just imagining giving my teammates a hug,” Barrett said, addressing her finishing kick. “We worked so hard for this and it’s definitely what we’ve been waiting for.”
A third senior, Alexis Jensen, opened Dike-New Hartford's relay, while freshman Shelby Ohrt ran the third leg. The Wolverines crisply passed the baton ahead of a runner-up Williamsburg team that entered the event with this season's top time in 2A.
D-NH crossed the line in 1:44.21. Williamsburg was second in 1:44.91 and Kingsley-Pierson third in 1:44.95.
“We all have the same goals and we all train a lot in the offseason,” Bennett said. “Shelby completed our group.”
For Bennett and Barrett, this collaborative championship effort brought back childhood memories. The cousins grew up constantly testing their speed.
“We used to race a lot when we were younger and I used to tease her and say that I was faster,” Bennett smiled. “But I’m not. She’s much faster.”
The Wolverines will enter Saturday fourth in the 2A team standings with 16 points. Mid-Prairie leads the team race with 31 points.
Also in the 4x200, Denver’s Natalie Demai, Tiffany Wright, Ireland Pollock and Anna Curtis placed fourth in 1:46.76.
In other top eight Northeast Iowa girls finishes Friday:
- Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins held off Dallas Center-Grimes by three-hundredths of a second for third place with a time of 4:12.44 in the 3A distance medley. Mattie Jensen, Keiri Holmquist and Leah Cherry ran the Go-Hawks’ first three legs. Charles City finished fifth in the event in 4:13.85.
- Jesup’s Amanda Treptow worked her way past multiple anchors to lead the J-Hawks’ combination of Alexis Larson, Alexis VanderWerff and Mallory Becker to a fourth-place finish in 4:20.65. Denver (Katie Mortensen, Tiffany Wright, Ireland Pollock, Amber Homan) placed sixth and Dike-New Hartford (Ella Costello, Jadyn Petersen, Addy Sohn, Taylor Kvale) eighth in the event.
- North Fayette Valley’s Abby Boehm was third and her teammate Breanna Baumler eighth in the 2A shot put.
- Osage’s Paige Kisley finished sixth and D-NH’s Kvale seventh in the 400-meter hurdles.
- New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford finished sixth in the high jump, clearing 5-feet, 2-inches.