Dike-New Hartford girls sprint to Class 2A state event title in the 4x200

DES MOINES – Eden Barrett didn't mask her joy as she approached the finish line with Dike-New Hartford's baton.

The Wolverines' senior confidently finished a couple steps ahead of the anchors from Williamsburg and Kingsley-Pierson and Dike-New Hartford captured a Class 2A state championship in the 4x200-meter relay Friday morning at the state track and field meet inside Drake Stadium.

“I swear I saw her smiling on the homestretch,” said Barrett’s cousin, Jadyn Bennett, who ran the relay’s second leg. “This is amazing. You want to think that you can always be first and that’s a good mindset to be in, but to actually win first, it’s unbelievable.”

Overcome with joy, Barrett couldn’t wait to reunite with her teammates.

“I was just imagining giving my teammates a hug,” Barrett said, addressing her finishing kick. “We worked so hard for this and it’s definitely what we’ve been waiting for.”

A third senior, Alexis Jensen, opened Dike-New Hartford's relay, while freshman Shelby Ohrt ran the third leg. The Wolverines crisply passed the baton ahead of a runner-up Williamsburg team that entered the event with this season's top time in 2A.

