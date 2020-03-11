Dickinson Relays: West's Love, Cedar Falls' Michael among state's elite

CEDAR FALLS — A collection of the state’s top prep track and field athletes gathered inside the UNI-Dome over the last two days to compete in the annual Dickinson Relays.

Returning metro standouts Deyton Love of Waterloo West and Mackenzie Michael of Cedar Falls were among those up to the challenge.

Love secured the 60-meter hurdle championship on Tuesday when he pulled away from Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Drew Bartels, 8.04 to 8.19.

Michael, the reigning Drake Relays 800-meter champion, made a statement at the 1,500-meter distance on Monday. The Oklahoma State track recruit finished one second ahead of Iowa City Liberty phenom Ashlyn Keeney with a championship time of 4:51.21.

Decorah sprinter Brooke Berns led area athletes with a 26.45 championship time in the 200. UNI track and field recruit Sophia Jungling of Aplington-Parkersburg finished second to Ottumwa’s Alli Bookin Nosbisch in the 400, 58.35 to 59.58.

Cedar Falls’ boys were strong in a variety of events. Will Eastman was second in the 400 (50.75) and fourth in the 200 (23.32). TJ Tomlyanovich placed third in the 800 (2:02.88) and Brayden Burnett was fifth in the 3,200 in 9:51.83.