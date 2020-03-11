Dickinson Relays: West's Love, Cedar Falls' Michael among state's elite

CEDAR FALLS — A collection of the state’s top prep track and field athletes gathered inside the UNI-Dome over the last two days to compete in the annual Dickinson Relays.
Returning metro standouts Deyton Love of Waterloo West and Mackenzie Michael of Cedar Falls were among those up to the challenge.
Love secured the 60-meter hurdle championship on Tuesday when he pulled away from Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Drew Bartels, 8.04 to 8.19.
Michael, the reigning Drake Relays 800-meter champion, made a statement at the 1,500-meter distance on Monday. The Oklahoma State track recruit finished one second ahead of Iowa City Liberty phenom Ashlyn Keeney with a championship time of 4:51.21.
Decorah sprinter Brooke Berns led area athletes with a 26.45 championship time in the 200. UNI track and field recruit Sophia Jungling of Aplington-Parkersburg finished second to Ottumwa’s Alli Bookin Nosbisch in the 400, 58.35 to 59.58.
Cedar Falls’ boys were strong in a variety of events. Will Eastman was second in the 400 (50.75) and fourth in the 200 (23.32). TJ Tomlyanovich placed third in the 800 (2:02.88) and Brayden Burnett was fifth in the 3,200 in 9:51.83.
High jumper Bryce Albaugh added a third place finish for the Tigers by clearing 6-feet-2 inches. Waterloo West’s Clayton Rottinghaus crossed the bar at 6-2, as well, and placed fourth based on attempts.
Cedar Falls’ boys were fourth and Waterloo East sixth in the 4x200-meter relay. West’s boys crossed fifth in the 4x400. The Cedar Falls girls were sixth in the 4x200.
Among other area standouts, Decorah’s Logan Halverson was fifth in the shot put at 51-9. Paige Kisley of Osage finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.27. Carlee Rochford of New Hampton was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches.
2020 Dickinson Relays
Boys
Top three
60: 1. Harrison Waylee (Urbandale) 7.01, 2. Brody Brecht (Ankeny) 7.1, 3. Kaleba Jack (City High) 7.11.
200: 1. Brecht (Ankeny) 22.76, 2. Kalen Walker (EBF) 22.82, 3. Caeden DiSilva (Nevada) 23.13.
400: 1. Aaron Smith (Waukee) 50.32, 2. Will Eastman (Cedar Falls) 50.75, 3. Jay Marcotte (Urbandale) 50.76.
60 HURDLES: 1. Deyton Love (Waterloo West) 8.04, 2. Drew Bartels (C.R. Kennedy) 8.19, 3. Jayden Williams (WDM Valley) 8.24.
800: 1. Karson Kleve (Johnston) 2:00.26, 2. Drake Hanson (SE Polk) 2:01.23, 3. TJ Tomlyanovich (Cedar Falls) 2:02.88.
1,600: 1. Jack Pendegrast (C.R. Prarie) 4:26.45, 2. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 4:27.65, 3. Bown Gryp (I.C. Liberty) 4:32.79.
3,200: 1. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.36, 2. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar) 9:38.28, 3. Hanson (SE Polk) 9:46.24.
HIGH JUMP: 1. Carter Morton (Greene County) 6-5, 2. Logan Flanagan (Dubuque Senior) 6-4, 3. Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls) 6-2.
LONG JUMP: 1. Kaleba Jack (I.C. High) 23-2, 2. Rylen Seberg (Mt. Pleasant) 22-2, 3. Gaitlin Menninga (Ottumwa) 21-11,
SHOT PUT: 1. Jacob Baier (Ankeny) 56-10 ½, 2. Blake Wiederhold (S.C. East) 55-2 ½, 3. Zach Verzani (Lawton-Bronson) 51-9 ½.
4x200: 1. Waukee 1:32.01, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1:33.11, 3. Williamsburg 1:33.61.
4x400: 1. Ames 3:29.11, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3:30.19, 3. Johnston 3:32.9.
4x800: 1. Ames 8:05.84, 2. Urbandale 8:18.69, 3. Bettendorf 8:20.45.
Girls
Top three
60: 1. Mytika Mayberry (Ankeny) 7.78, 2. Eva Van De Mortel (Ankeny) 7.87, 3. Janyla Hoskins (Hempstead) 7.89.
200: 1. Brooke Berns (Decorah) 26.45, 2. Cameron Moon (Ames) 26.58, 3. Temira Goods (Des Moines Hoover) 26.79.
400: 1. Alli Bookin Nosbisch (Ottumwa) 58.35, 2. Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg) 59.58, 3. Gabby Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 1:00.2.
60 HURDLES: 1. Katie Petersen (Ankeny Centennial) 9.05, 2. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 9.19, 3. Taylor Cannon (I.C. Liberty) 9.21.
800: 1. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle) 2:15.89, 2. A. Bookin Nosbisch (Ottumwa) 2:18.5, 3. Grace Bookin Nosbisch (Ottumwa) 2:20.24.
1,500: 1. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 4:51.21, 2. Ashlyn Keeney (I.C. Liberty) 4:52.56, 3. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) 4:53.34.
3,000: 1. Camille Jackson (Ames) 10:06.22, 2. Poellet (LM) 10:23.32, 3. Lauren Schulze (WDM Valley) 10:30.29.
HIGH JUMP: Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-6, 2. Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast) 5-4, 3. Anne Gues (Ottumwa) 5-4.
LONG JUMP: 1. Olivia Tollari (ADM) 17-9, 2. Mytika Mayberry (Ankeny) 17-1, 3. Sarah Frett (Dallas Center-Grimes) 16-10.
SHOT PUT: 1. Grace Tobin (Mason City) 41-8 ½, 2. Kendal Clark (Humboldt) 40-3, 3. Annika Headington (Waukon) 39-1 ½.
4x200: 1. Ames 1:48.58, 2. Waukee 1:48.92, 3. Southeast Polk 1:49.03.
4x400: 1. Southeast Polk 4:05.15, 2. Ames 4:10.67, 3. Waukee 4:11.69.
4x800: 1. Southeast Polk 9:46.99, 2. Ankeny Centennial 9:54.83, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 9:57.52.