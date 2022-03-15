Competitiveness the name of the game for Jesup track star Treptow

The challenge to shine in the shadow of an older sibling can be difficult. Especially when that sibling leaves home after a successful prep career in the same sport for a Division I opportunity.

However, Jesup senior Amanda Treptow found a way to use that challenge to shine on the track for the J-Hawks.

In 2019, Jesup's Emily Treptow, then a senior, finished a successful prep career at Jesup with an opportunity to compete at the Division I level at the University of Memphis.

As a freshman on that 2019 J-Hawks squad, Amanda said her sisters opportunity simply set the standard for her moving forward.

“When she decided to go to Memphis, it kind of set that goal,” Amanda said. “That started to be an idea in my head. … I was like, ‘Okay, this is what I am working for.’”

Starting her sophomore year, Amanda started pursuing that standard by assuming the leadership role left vacant by Emily’s departure.

“She kind of set that tone of leadership,” Amanda said. “After she graduated, I felt that it was my place to kind of step into her role and help lead the team.”

Amanda said that although she was still an underclassman, she felt the team responded well to her leadership.

“I was still an underclassman, but I still felt like I did a good job trying to lead the team and replace what she had left,” Amanda said.

Jesup girls track and field coach Lisa Loecher described Amanda as a personable and strong leader both academically and athletically.

“She is always the lead,” Loecher said. “She does not complain. She gets on the track and away we go. She has really kind of set a tone. … (She is) just overall a great leader and she knows that.”

After having her sophomore season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amanda returned to the track determined to continue chasing her sister.

Amanda’s drive resulted in four event titles at the girls’ class 2A state qualifying meet. Treptow won the girls 800 meter and 1500 meter races while anchoring the J-Hawks’ first place distance medley and 4x800 meter relays.

At state, Treptow showed up again with a fifth place finish in the 1500 meter race and a seventh place finish in the 800 meter event. She also helped lead the Jesup 4x800 meter relay team to a third place finish and the distance medley relay to a fourth place finish. Her time of 2:19.95 also accomplished a personal goal of running sub-2:20 in the 400 meter race.

Following her successful junior season, Treptow explored her post-secondary athletic opportunities. Drawn in by the coaching staff and city, Treptow settled on Wichita State and announced her intentions to continue her academic and athletic careers as a Shocker on Feb. 22.

“The coaching staff was really personable with me,” Treptow said. “We had a lot of the same values when it came to track and off the track. That was something I really liked. … It was something I felt I would feel comfortable and I just really liked it.”

Loecher said Amanda’s competitiveness helped her secure an opportunity to compete at the Division I level.

“Coaches like competitive people,” Loecher said. “I think when coaches ask me about different runners that I have had, they want to know if they are competitive. When they start training year round for a sport, they know that if that person wants to compete, likes to compete…they keep striving to be the best.”

After meeting the Division I standard, Treptow said the sisters still compare race times, but she has set her sights higher for her senior season.

“I have always looked at her as a role model and I have always tried to strive to be like her,” Treptow said. “Now, it is ‘Can I beat her?’”

