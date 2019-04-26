Dike-New Hartford's Parker Kiewiet sprays sand as he lands in the boys' long jump pit at the Drake Relays Friday in Des Moines. Kiewiet secured his first Drake championship with a leap of 22-8 on his final attempt.
MATTHEW PUTNEY
for Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford junior Parker Kiewiet sat in second place entering his final attempt of Friday’s Drake Relays long jump, confident a championship flag was still within his grasp. Kiewiet admits he felt the pressure, but that just added to his focus.
After spending the first five attempts searching for his mark, Kiewiet hit the board square and soared past leader Damon Jaeger of Western Dubuque’s 22-foot, 6 3/4-inch mark with a championship leap of 22-8. He sprung out of the long jump pit and waited for confirmation before adding a second jump on the Drake Stadium turf in celebration. Jaeger’s last chance to overtake Kiewiet then came up over a foot short.
“I was just thinking to myself, ‘I’ve got to do hit this, I’ve got to hit this,’” Kiewiet said, addressing his rise from second to first in the final round. “I wasn’t really nervous, it was more of like a, ‘I know I can do this.’ I just knew I had it in me.”
Prior to that last attempt, Kiewiet analyzed iPad video from coach Greg Moore and noticed his foot kept missing the board short.
“I knew I had to either speed up or move up, so I moved up because I didn’t know if I had enough speed left in me,” Kiewiet said. “On that last one, I hit that board perfect. My coach showed me a picture and it was perfect. ... Everything about that run was perfect.”
It has been a year of growth for Kiewiet, who has added a half-foot of distance since his fifth place finish in the Drake Relays a season ago. Determined not to let down the family and friends who made the trip from Dike, this small-town athlete embraced this big all-class stage.
“It’s awesome to represent a small community,” Kiewiet said. “It’s a great feeling to know they’re going to have my back.”
FENSKE, NEWSOM PLACE TOP FIVE IN DISCUS: A pair of Northeast Iowa athletes set to become Big Ten football rivals excelled in the discus Friday.
New Hampton senior Noah Fenske and Iowa football recruit followed up Thursday’s shot put title with a third-place discus mark of 171-0. Nebraska football-bound Mosai Newsom of Waverly-Shell Rock placed fifth at 166-11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Cam Jones went 178-5 for the title.
TIGERS COMBO HITS FOURTH IN DISTANCE MEDLEY: Cedar Falls has mixed and matched its large corps of sprinters and middle distance runners through this season. The quartet of Michael Kremer, Jacob Paulson, Will Eastman and Brandon Conrad finished fourth in the Drake distance medley with a time of 3:31.75.
Urbandale won the event in 3:28.33.
“It’s an honor to come out here and run at the Drake Relays with the fastest teams in the state,” Conrad said. “I’m excited about what our team can do (entering state).
“We’ve got a lot of strong runners so we’re just trying to figure out what is going to work.”
LOVE CONTINUES GROWTH: Waterloo West junior Deyton Love more than held his own during a lightning-quick 110-meter high hurdle race. The Wahawk standout placed fourth in 14.59. Linn-Mar’s Trent Davis won in 13.99.
Love also reached the long jump final and finished ninth.
