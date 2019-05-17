DES MOINES -- Once Cedar Falls anchor Mackenzie Michael received the baton in the lead, the final result of Class 4A’s distance medley was a virtual lock Friday at the state track and field championships.
In addition to helping the Tigers defend their event title, the Drake Relays 800-meter champion took the baton to the finish line in record time. Emerson Green, Morgan Sterrett, Sydney Stokes and Michael combined to produce a time of 4:00.19 that surpassed Iowa's previous state meet record of 4:00.39 compiled by Sioux City East in 2009. That Black Raiders relay was anchored by eventual Olympian Shelby Houlihan.
“It hurt but it was worth it,” Michael said after her exhausting 800 leg. “I didn’t think I’d ever have a state record. … It’s a lasting impression about how Cedar Falls is a tough team.”
Green, Sterrett and Michael are holdovers from last year’s championship distance medley team that helped spark Cedar Falls’ success into this weekend’s state meet.
“I think that confidence after winning a race, we knew that if we were capable of doing that we could accomplish even bigger and better things,” Sterrett said. “This is a great step towards that.”
The lone newcomer to the relay is Stokes, a freshman who ran a 57.9 400-meter split to give the Tigers a lead before Michael pulled away.
“I was coming in scared to run with these amazing girls and against this amazing competition,” Stokes said. “I never thought that we’d break any records.
“They’re always teaching me things. I’ve just learned to never stop. Always keep working.”
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
As for the bond this group of athletes has created over the spring, Stokes added, “It’s crazy. We’re not even a team anymore, we’re family.”
TIGER BOYS CAPTURE BRONZE: Cedar Falls senior Jackson Leistikow went big on his fifth attempt during the Class 4A shot put competition inside Drake Stadium, marking 55-feet, 4-inches en route to a third-place finish. Lewis Central’s Logan Jones won at 60-2.
A disqualification by Urbandale in the distance medley moved the Cedar Falls boys into third place in 3:31.04. Mitch Young, Jacob Paulson, Will Eastman and Quinlan O’Hair carried the stick.
SAILORS PLACE: Waterloo Columbus seniors Tristan Wright, Donald Patnode and Kaden Ludwig joined junior Cannon Butler to finish fifth in the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:31.34.
LOVE LEADS WAHAWKS: Waterloo West junior Deyton Love became a two-time placewinner in the long jump with a sixth-place leap of 21-8 1/4.
FRAHM OPENS STRONG: Cedar Falls junior Halie Frahm finished second out of three competitors in the 800-meter wheelchair race with a time of 3:27.39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.