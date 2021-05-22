Cedar Falls completes the journey to its first Class 4A state track title in a decade

DES MOINES – The wait time for athletes to compete at this year’s state track and field meet was unprecedented.
An event 730 days in the making turned into a showcase of growth for the boys from Cedar Falls. The Tigers put the finishing touch on the program’s second Class 4A state championship and first since 2011 with a team total of 87 points Saturday night inside Des Moines’ Drake Stadium.
Seventeen different athletes contributed to Cedar Falls’ championship point total and the Tigers scored in 13 of the 19 events.
West Des Moines Dowling went on a late Saturday afternoon run and passed Cedar Falls entering the 4x100 relay. But the Tigers edged the Maroons head-to-head in that event before seniors Alex Mujica, Will Eastman, Joel Burris and T.J. Tomlyanovich secured sole possession of first with a championship in the 4x400.
“The absence of a meet last year is what I believe made and broke a lot of teams this year,” said Tomlyanovich, who capped his senior season with three event titles and a runner-up finish after only scoring as a member of the Tigers’ runner-up 4x800 relay in 2019. “Teams where the guys stayed committed to the grind and saw everything through, you could tell tonight who didn’t give up hope just because last year was a little difficult.
“We stayed committed to everything we do and had everything lead up to today. ... We stayed true to ourselves, stayed true to our training and stayed true to our community. We’re just blessed to have an opportunity show off what we can do.”
Cedar Falls’ team score of 87 points was just two back of 2019 West Des Moines Dowling’s Class 4A state meet record of 89.
“Just to see everything come to fruition for these Cedar Falls athletes this weekend was priceless,” Dirk Homewood said after winning his first state title as a head coach at the school. “This is a memory that will last forever.
“It’s a grind. Three days is no joke. You can see that on day three towards the end of the meet. A lot of these athletes are getting tired and our athletes just stepped up and knew what was on the line.”
Homewood views his program has a four-year training process. Of Cedar Falls’ point scorers, the vast majority were seniors. Eastman is the only member of that senior class who scored points in multiple events as a sophomore in 2019 when he placed on three relays. Eastman competed in four relays this weekend – two won titles, one was runner-up and the other finished third.
“Everyone was robbed last season,” Eastman said. “We wish we could have come down here and gotten some more experience as juniors, but we luckily went out with a bang in our senior year.
“Today wasn’t about hard work, it was about just executing all the hard work we’ve done over that time (since 2019). Today was the easy part.”
“The last time we ran was our sophomore year and we were just little kids,” Burris said Friday, when assessing the physical growth of the Cedar Falls seniors over the past two years.
While almost everything went Cedar Falls’ way the first two days in Des Moines, the Tigers encountered some challenges on Saturday.
Ankeny Centennial’s Thomas Collins passed Eastman down the homestretch for first in the sprint medley, 1:31.72 to 1:31.93. Nate Gee, Zander White and Trey Campbell ran the initial legs on that Cedar Falls relay.
In what essentially became a time trial in the 800-meter run, Cedar Falls’ Tomlyanovich clocked 1:53.08 out of heat one and sat stunned when Ames’ Aniey Akok crossed the line in 1:52.95 out of the second heat to deny the Tigers’ senior standout a maximum four-event championship sweep.
Dowling’s Mikey McClain then pulled off upset wins in the open 100 and 200 and the Maroons got a 1-3 finish in the 110 high hurdles to go with a win in the shuttle hurdle relay and a fifth-place effort in the 1,600 to briefly overtake Cedar Falls by two points.
The Tigers managed sixth-place finishes out of their shuttle hurdle relay (Eric Lucas, Logan Reiter, Sidney Atkins, Jack Block) and 4x100 (Gee, White, JayVon Ratleff, Campbell).
Tied entering the 4x400, and with Dowling not qualified for that final, Cedar Falls’ veterans Mujica, Eastman, Burris and Tomlyanovich passed the baton around the track in a championship time of 3:15.85. Cedar Falls has won multiple 4x400 titles over the past decade, including four straight from 2014-17.
As the members of the Cedar Falls track team swarmed the infield after the final event, Tomlyanovich took a moment to collect himself. He knelt, looked back down the homestretch, reflecting on his races at this prestigious venue in Des Moines and how far he’s come.
“This whole season, these guys are incredible, they’re great runners, they’re great teammates and they’re great friends,” Tomlyanovich said.
Homewood says he and Cedar Falls girls’ track and field coach Chris Wood have become strong advocates of using the sport as a build block towards success throughout the school’s athletics programs.
“We really want the community to understand that track and field is important for all the other athletics,” Homewood said. “We would love to have your athlete out and show them a positive experience like this down in Des Moines.”