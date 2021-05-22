Cedar Falls completes the journey to its first Class 4A state track title in a decade

Cedar Falls’ team score of 87 points was just two back of 2019 West Des Moines Dowling’s Class 4A state meet record of 89.

Myah Brinker captures 4A discus championship Metro girls' state track and field: Myah Brinker won her first state title in the discus Thursday afternoon in Des Moines.

“Just to see everything come to fruition for these Cedar Falls athletes this weekend was priceless,” Dirk Homewood said after winning his first state title as a head coach at the school. “This is a memory that will last forever.

“It’s a grind. Three days is no joke. You can see that on day three towards the end of the meet. A lot of these athletes are getting tired and our athletes just stepped up and knew what was on the line.”

Homewood views his program has a four-year training process. Of Cedar Falls’ point scorers, the vast majority were seniors. Eastman is the only member of that senior class who scored points in multiple events as a sophomore in 2019 when he placed on three relays. Eastman competed in four relays this weekend – two won titles, one was runner-up and the other finished third.

“Everyone was robbed last season,” Eastman said. “We wish we could have come down here and gotten some more experience as juniors, but we luckily went out with a bang in our senior year.

“Today wasn’t about hard work, it was about just executing all the hard work we’ve done over that time (since 2019). Today was the easy part.”