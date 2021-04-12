Boys' track and field: Cedar Falls dominates Yuska Relays

Goodenbour came back with a strong run to win the 1,600 in 4:29.64. He won the race by more than four seconds.

The early relay triumph provided a microcosm for a dominant performance as Cedar Falls powered to the team title with 203 points.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy was a distant second with 126 points and Western Dubuque was third with 95 points.

Cedar Falls runner Will Eastman edged teammate Jack Jorgensen to capture the 800. Eastman prevailed in 1:59.98 and Jorgensen finished second in 2:02.05

“The conditions were really tough with the wind on the first lap and the second lap,” Eastman said. “We’re used to these kinds of conditions running in Iowa in the spring. I just tried to make the best of it. I know it really helped having a teammate pushing me in the race.”

The Tigers also won the sprint medley, distance medley, 3,200, high jump and the 4x400.

Waterloo West’s Tay Norman captured the title in the long jump with a top mark of 21 feet, 9.25 inches. Teammate Adam Teare won the discus.

Norman also anchored West’s winning quartet in the 4x100. He was joined by Syler Dams, Jeron Shaw and Jeremiah Feahn on the team that finished in 44.30 seconds.

Jack Eherenman, who organizes the SportAbility adapted sports camp at the University of Northern Iowa, was honored prior to the start of the wheelchair 100-meter race. Jack's son, Sean, is a 2003 Waterloo West graduate who passed away last year and has made a lasting impact on the community.

