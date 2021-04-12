Boys' track and field: Cedar Falls dominates Yuska Relays

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls senior T.J. Tomlyanovich broke a meet record in the 400.
Classmate Michael Goodenbour was looking to break two minutes on the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay.
Both runners turned in strong performances as the Tigers rolled to the team title in the Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Tomlyanovich swept the 400 and 200 while putting his blazing speed on display.
He broke the meet record in the 400 with an impressive time of 48.68 seconds. He came back about 45 minutes later to dominate the 200 field in 22.85 seconds.
“It’s awesome being a part of this team,” Tomlyanovich said. “We all train really hard at CF and we have a great program. We push each other and we feed off each other. We have a great group of guys and we’re all good friends.”
Cedar Falls breezed to victory in the 4x800 during a blustery afternoon for track and field competition.
Brayden Burnett, Cooper Olsen and Cayden Schellborn staked Goodenbour to a sizeable lead before he sprinted home to break the tape. Goodenbour’s anchor leg was timed in 2 minute, 1.5 seconds.
“My teammates did a great job,” Goodenbour said. “Those guys train hard and all three of them ran well to build a big lead. I was hoping to break two minutes, but I still ran a good time. There was a little bit of wind to deal with, but we’re used to it. Everybody ran well on our team.”
Goodenbour came back with a strong run to win the 1,600 in 4:29.64. He won the race by more than four seconds.
The early relay triumph provided a microcosm for a dominant performance as Cedar Falls powered to the team title with 203 points.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy was a distant second with 126 points and Western Dubuque was third with 95 points.
Cedar Falls runner Will Eastman edged teammate Jack Jorgensen to capture the 800. Eastman prevailed in 1:59.98 and Jorgensen finished second in 2:02.05
“The conditions were really tough with the wind on the first lap and the second lap,” Eastman said. “We’re used to these kinds of conditions running in Iowa in the spring. I just tried to make the best of it. I know it really helped having a teammate pushing me in the race.”
The Tigers also won the sprint medley, distance medley, 3,200, high jump and the 4x400.
Waterloo West’s Tay Norman captured the title in the long jump with a top mark of 21 feet, 9.25 inches. Teammate Adam Teare won the discus.
Norman also anchored West’s winning quartet in the 4x100. He was joined by Syler Dams, Jeron Shaw and Jeremiah Feahn on the team that finished in 44.30 seconds.
Jack Eherenman, who organizes the SportAbility adapted sports camp at the University of Northern Iowa, was honored prior to the start of the wheelchair 100-meter race. Jack's son, Sean, is a 2003 Waterloo West graduate who passed away last year and has made a lasting impact on the community.