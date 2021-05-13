Boys' 2A state track qualifier: Lienau draws a line in the throws; Denver wins a team title

JESUP – A series of numbers marked out onto cardboard squares line the right edge of the discus sectors in the field along the parking lot at Jesup High School.

The furthest sign of 160 feet might as well have been named the Lienau Line during Thursday’s state qualifying meet.

Jesup’s Carson Lienau surpassed 163 feet on half of his attempts and improved upon his Class 2A-leading mark with a throw of 165-11 on the first attempt of the final round. Lienau then overcame a slow start in the shot put by finding the edge of the gravel and grass twice in the finals with a pair of marks over 52-feet, including a championship 52-9.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and to come out here today, three (discus) throws past 160, it felt really good,” Leinau said. “It added to the experience having a lot of people that I know there, and I’ve thrown in that ring thousands of times so it was an advantage to me.”

Next week’s state appearance will be the first for Lienau and many Iowans following last spring’s pandemic-canceled season.