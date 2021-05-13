Boys' 2A state track qualifier: Lienau draws a line in the throws; Denver wins a team title

JESUP – A series of numbers marked out onto cardboard squares line the right edge of the discus sectors in the field along the parking lot at Jesup High School.
The furthest sign of 160 feet might as well have been named the Lienau Line during Thursday’s state qualifying meet.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau surpassed 163 feet on half of his attempts and improved upon his Class 2A-leading mark with a throw of 165-11 on the first attempt of the final round. Lienau then overcame a slow start in the shot put by finding the edge of the gravel and grass twice in the finals with a pair of marks over 52-feet, including a championship 52-9.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and to come out here today, three (discus) throws past 160, it felt really good,” Leinau said. “It added to the experience having a lot of people that I know there, and I’ve thrown in that ring thousands of times so it was an advantage to me.”
Next week’s state appearance will be the first for Lienau and many Iowans following last spring’s pandemic-canceled season.
The Jesup junior wasted no time putting everything together in the discus. He had a practice throw near 165 and the lefty spun and delivered a 163-7 opening mark with a loud grunt on his first attempt of the competition. During the shot put, Lienau channeled that grunt again in the finals for his first of two 52-plus feet attempts. His top shot put mark this season ranks second in 2A.
“I was a little frustrated so I thought the grunt would add some extra power there,” he said.
During the break from competition last spring, Carson trained with his older brother, Tyler, a junior college transfer into the University of Iowa throws program.
The eldest Lienau helped his brother with the technique, lifting and a nutritional plan to put himself in position to contend for a pair of state titles next week.
“I really trained with my brother every day, coming up here and throwing sometimes twice a day,” Carson Lienau recalls. “He knows a lot more than I do. It was a really good experience that has helped me out.”
CYCLONES CLEAR HURDLES: Denver’s Andrew Krause is another athlete who continued to push himself through the lengthy wait to return to competition. His state debut will finally arrive as a senior competing in multiple events.
Krause anchored the Cyclones’ championship shuttle hurdle relay team of Kasey Wirtjes, Evan Dorn and Alex Larsen in 1:03.9. He then beat Crestwood’s Cole Henry to the finish line in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86.
Those efforts were lone event wins for a deep Denver team that captured the district championship by 11 points over Waukon with a score of 106.
“We’ve worked hard all season,” Krause said, assessing his shuttle hurdle relay team’s personal record. “We haven’t ran our best times, so we knew we could come in and do some damage. We dropped our time a little and got ourselves into a pretty comfortable spot at state.”
Krause pointed towards the meet’s 45-minute break as a time his team used to its advantage to get some hurdle work in and focus. He kept that drive into the high hurdles with his high motor complementing solid technique throughout the race.
“I just had to run my own race, not worry about anyone next to me and just do my best,” Krause said. “I had a decent start, decent finish and a pretty good time. … I had my junior season taken away so it means a lot to go (to state) in both of the races I love.”
J-HAWK RELAYS CLICK: Jesup’s Nolan Evans sacrificed an opportunity to compete in the state 3,200 for a chance to be a part of a qualifying 4x800 relay. That decision paid off Thursday.
Evans took the baton from Brady Dahl and provided separation from Denver in a race between conference rivals that entered with seed times separated by just four-hundredths of a second. Evans then cheered on Aydan Gonzalez as he fended off a strong challenge and anchor Kile Rottinghaus found more separation and Jesup won the 4x800 by six seconds in a time of 8:30.46.
Evans also anchored a state qualifying distance medley and was second in the 1,600 to qualify for state.
“Being out there with friends, running an event like that is going to be awesome,” he said, assessing the relay opportunity next week in Des Moines. “The adrenaline and everything and fans should be a great race. We’re trying to place.”
SPEEDY VANENGLENBURG: Sumner-Fredericksburg sprinter Cody VanEnglenburg showcased impressive range, winning the open 100 (11.65) and 400 (51.0). He was second to Cascade’s Jack Menster by one-hundredth of a second in the 200.
SPORE SAVORS THE MOMENT: Union freshman Sam Spore found support from the large Jesup crowd as he powered his way to state in the wheelchair 400, 200 and 100. His pace was steady throughout the races. After crossing the finish line, Spore thanked the track fans with a wave and big smile following each event.
Jesup Boys State Qualifier
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Denver 106, 2. Waukon 95, 3. Cascade 90, 4. Jesup 82, 5. Crestwood 81, 6. North Fayette Valley 71, 7. Union 56, 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, 9. Dyersville Beckman 43, 10. New Hampton 40, 11. Oelwein 33.
Boys’ automatic state qualifiers
SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Cascade (Mason Otting, Luka Rickels, Jack Menster, Cole Miller) 1:36.03, 2. Denver (Micah Grier, Caylor Hoffer, Ethan Schoville, Kaden Miller) 1:37.32.
3,200 – 1. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein) 10:24.88, 2. Nathan O’Neill (Waukon) 10:33.93.
4x800 – 1. Jesup (Brady Dahl, Nolan Evans, Aydan Gonzalez, Kyle Rottinghaus) 8:30.46, 2. Denver (Aidan Dolan, Trevan Reiter, Josh Terrill, Ethan Schoville) 8:36.37
HIGH JUMP – 1. Braxton Steward (Waukon) 6-3, 2. Kade Munkel (Crestwood) 6-2.
LONG JUMP – 1. Munkel (Crestwood) 21-11 ¾, 2. Pat Hennessy (Waukon) 20-7 ½.
SHOT PUT – 1. Carson Lienau (Jesup) 52-9, 2. Lincoln Snitker (Waukon) 49-1 ½.
DISCUS – 1. Lienau (Jesup) 165-11, 2. Cael Leistikow (New Hampton) 142-4.
100 WHEELCHAIR – 1. Sam Spore (Union) 23.44.
100 – 1. Cody VanEnglenburg (Sumner-Fred.) 11.65, 2. Caylor Hoffer (Denver) 11.81.
SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Denver (Kasey Wirtjes, Evan Dorn, Alex Larsen, Andrew Krause) 1:03.9, 2. Crestwood (Tim Slade, Carter Henry, Reid Wiley, Travis Brace) 1:04.14.
DISTANCE MEDLEY – 1. Cascade (Rickels, Jonah Manternach, Isaac Nava, Miller) 3:42.83, 2. Jesup (Parker McHone, Noah Seridan, Carter Even, Evans) 3:42.87.
400 – 1. Cody VanEnglenburg (Sumner-Fred.) 51.0, 2. Peyton Halverson (North Fayette Valley) 52.31.
400 WHEELCHAIR – 1. Sam Spore (Union) 1:28.59.
4x200 – 1. Cascade (Rickels, Manternach, Nava, Menster) 1:32.61, 2. Beckman (Johan Platel, Trent Koelker, Nick Hageman, Nathan Schaefer) 1:33.5.
110 HURDLES – 1. Krause (Denver) 15.86, 2. Henry (Crestwood) 15.91.
800 – 1. Payton Halverson (North Fayette Valley) 2:02.11, 2. Brady Dahl (Jesup) 2:02.82.
200 – 1. Menster (Cascade) 23.1, 2. VanEnglenburg (Sumner-Fred.) 23.11.
200 WHEELCHAIR – 1. Spore (Union) 43.26.
400 HURDLES – 1. Braxton Stewart (Waukon) 56.76, 2. Jackson McAleer (Cascade) 58.28.
1,600 – 1. Halverson (North Fayette Valley) 4:46.87, 2. Evans (Jesup) 4:47.68.
4x100 – 1. Cascade (Rickels, Menster, Nava, Manternach) 44.98, 2. Dyersville Beckman (Platel, Keolker, Hageman, Schaefer) 45.19.
4x400 – 1. Cascade 3:29.2, 2. Beckman 3:31.84.