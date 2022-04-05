Work hard, play hard: Bright future ahead for spirited Trojans

The Waterloo East head boy’s track and field coach used an interesting epithet to describe his squad while stepping away from a boisterous group of Trojans for an interview at the Cedar Falls Men’s quad meet Monday.

It is not unusual for a coach’s interview to draw the attention of student athletes, but for third-year head track and field coach Aaron Taylor, the moment perfectly captured the spirit of his team.

Taylor, a former star for the Trojans and Iowa Central Community College, described his team as a blend of fun and motivated.

“They are hard-working jokesters,” Taylor said. “They are joking around, they are happy, they are playing around, but when it is time to flip the switch, we flip the switch. We get ready to go.”

One of the ways the Trojans shift their focus from having fun and joking around occurs during practice according to Taylor.

“We have kids that push each other,” Taylor said. “We've got kids that want to get better.”

Led by Loras College signee Ian Lucas, the Trojans push each other in an “iron sharpens iron” manner during practice.

“All our guys are trying to beat him,” Taylor said. “They are trying to stick with him. So not only is he getting the pressure to do better, but he is pressuring kids to be better.”

However, with the exception of the Johnston Boy’s Early Bird on Tuesday, March 29, weather continues to be an obstacle to the Trojans and other area schools in creating consistency.

“Every night, I check [the weather app] before I go to bed and I check it in the morning,” Taylor said. “It will determine what we will practice and if our meet is going to get cancelled or not.”

At the Cedar Falls Men’s quad meet, the Trojans started to see some of the payoff from their unique approach.

Lucas continued to lead the Trojans as the senior finished in third place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.36. He also ran as the third leg of the fifth-placing 4x100 meter relay and first leg of the 4x400 meter relay.

Sophomore John Sailor also put together a strong day as the anchor and second leg of the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays while coming in eighth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.10.

Fellow sophomore Jesus Gil-Sanchez finished in fourth place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.77.

Despite the lack of opportunity, Taylor said he believes the Trojans are where they need to be and will continue improving as they get more opportunities.

“I feel like we are still performing decently where they are at,” Taylor said. “As the year gets on, hopefully, when the weather gets warmer and we get the opportunity to get out more and are running more, I think our times are going to start getting better and better.”

