Title-less to Title Contenders: Huskies on top after two days of state track

DES MOINES -- The Nashua-Plainfield girls track team arrived in Des Moines late Wednesday night with zero individual state titles in the program’s history.

However, in the first session of state track on Thursday, freshman Kadence Huck secured the first state title in the school’s history with a 57.35 in the 400 meter dash.

Then, on Friday, the Huskies made it two with a win in the distance medley relay. The relay team consisting of seniors Makenzie Foelske, Jennah Carpenter and Abbie Hyde with Huck as the anchor won the event by a wide margin--over five seconds ahead of their next closest competitor.

With the first relay title in program history under their belt, Hyde described the Huskies strong performance as feeling insane.

“We have been working,” Hyde said. “We knew coming in this year this could be a really good team…This year we knew to just stick it out, go as hard as we could and it paid off.”

Huck said the relay team felt confident heading into the state meet.

“I think yesterday we all knew we could get it,” Huck said. “It was just a matter of if we would.”

Huck also added that despite the confidence, a strong race by Calamus-Wheatland in the second heat added a little pressure.

“After that second heat, Abbie and I made eye contact like ‘hmm, that is kind of our record,’” Huck said.

Hyde expanded on Huck’s comments adding that the Warriors’ time demanded more from the Huskies.

“We knew our PR before was a 4:18 and that was what they got,” Hyde said. “We just knew we had to give it our all.”

Nashua-Plainfield responded with a new school record in the DMR with a time of 4:13.08 and another state title.

Those two state titles, combined with 12 points via two third place finishes by senior Breanna Hackman in the discus and shot put, positioned the Huskies atop the team leaderboards after two sessions and 10 events.

The Huskies meteoric rise from title-less to title contender will not end with Friday’s events either.

Foelske advanced to finals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes including the third fastest preliminary time in the 100. Additionally, the same four Huskies advanced as the fourth fastest 4x400 relay team in the preliminary heats with a time of 4:10.71.

Despite their perch atop the leaderboard, Huck said the Huskies need to remain focused on their individual races instead of the team standings.

“I try to take it race by race,” Huck said. “Obviously, we want to win, but…I feel you have to focus on the small things and that will lead to the big things.”

With three events remaining in which the Huskies will score points their well positioned to add to their Class 1A-leading 32 points.

Wapsie Valley punches ticket to 4x400 finals: The Wapsie Valley Warriors girls’ 4x400 relay team ran a season-best time to advance to the 4x400 finals on Saturday.

The team consisting of Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley and Brylee Bellis clocked a time of 4:09.88, the third fastest time in Class 1A.

Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster said the mark provides the team with a lot of confidence after narrowly missing out on the finals of the 4x100. He also added that matching up with Central Elkader, the top team after the preliminary round, helped Wapsie Valley improve throughout the season.

According to junior anchor Bellis, a lack of track meets this season demanded that the Warriors take advantage of every opportunity.

“It feels like a huge accomplishment,” Brellis said. “Knowing we did not have very many track meets throughout the season…I knew every time we get the opportunity we need to go out and give it everything we got and by the end we should feel like we want to die.”

Jones said the new season best for the relay proves that the Warriors gave it their all on Friday.

“Just knowing that that was the best we could do, it means a lot,” Jones said.

The 4x400 finals will be the final event of the girls’ meet scheduled to run at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

McFarland focused on having fun in final prep meet: Cedar Falls senior Maddy McFarland already knows the 2022 state track meet will not be the end of her track career.

But, she said that does not stop her from knowing she should have cherished her prep career more.

“Honestly, I do not know how to feel,” McFarland said. “I just got done with high school and I am about to be done with track. It is a lot at once.”

McFarland continued that she feels a mixture of emotions as she prepares for the final day of her prep career.

“I am kind of happy it is over, but I am also very sad,” McFarland said. “I think it will hit me next week…So, I am just trying to have as much fun as I can.”

While the 400 meter hurdles did not go her way, McFarland said she looked forward to the opportunity to focus her emotions on the 100 meter hurdle finals on Saturday and the 4x400 preliminary round on Friday.

“It is nice to be able to have another chance,” McFarland said. “Just go and run the best I can.”

Before she gets in her blocks at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, the senior said she just needs to focus on the work she has done to get to state.

“I just have to stress all the workouts I have done and go compete,” McFarland said.

McFarland will continue her track career at North Dakota State.

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa girls’ athletes:

Class 1A Distance Medley Relay:

Nashua-Plainfield (Makenzie Foelske, Jennah Carpenter, Abbie Hyde, Kadence Huck), first, 4:13:08

Class 4A 100 Meter Hurdles Preliminary

Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), sixth, 15.22

Class 1A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Wapsie Valley (Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley, Brylee Bellis), third, 4:09.88

Nashua-Plainfield (Abbie Hyde, Jennah Carpenter, Jordyn Frost, Kadence Huck), fourth, 4:10.71

Class 4A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Cedar Falls (Mya Crawford, Grace Knutson, Avery Berte, Maddy McFarland), eighth, 4:03.49

Class 1A Discus

Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), third, 128-01

