Tigers top-end talent enough to place top-five at Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invite

CEDAR RAPIDS – Sometimes, the school calendar clashes with the athletic calendar.

In Cedar Falls case, Saturday's Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invitational came on the same day as its prom. Some of the senior athletes decided to get prepped for their final high school dance.

Club sports also got in the way. Coach Chris Wood's squad was down 41 runners.

"A big part of our team," Wood said.

Still, it had plenty of firepower to compile 80 points that was good for a fourth place finish at Kingston Stadium on a sunny afternoon. Cedar Rapids Prairie coasted to the team title with 183 points.

Linn-Mar placed second with 136.75 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy was third as it piled up 110 points.

"The weather blessed us for a change," Wood said. "Our top girls did what we needed them to do, performance-wise, and it gave the opportunities to some of our younger kids."

Sarah Albaugh, one of the best long jumpers in the state, won the event with a leap of 17 feet, 7 inches. It ties her season best and likely won't move her too much in the state's all-class jumps.

She's content with that, as well as her third place performance in the open 100.

"Just shows that consistency is there for her," Wood said. "She's not satisfied, she's too much of a competitor. We're trying not to jump too much just based on the demand of the legs."

Sophomore distance runner Maddie Gallagher, a returning state qualifier in the 3,000, shaved 12 seconds off her season-best time to place runner-up in the longest race of the day.

"She grinded all last year as a freshman," Wood said. "This is a huge stepping stone for her."

Star hurdler Maddy McFarland, a North Dakota State recruit, turned around from a fourth place in the open 400 to place runner-up in the 100 hurdles. Yet her time of 15.63 left her a bit frustrated.

Admittedly, she gets like that after disappointing races.

"There was a decent amount of break, just not quite enough," McFarland said. "Did the best I could for what I was going through."

Even so, it is something that Wood does appreciate in McFarland. She was the state runner-up in the 100 hurdles last spring.

"From a varsity athlete and soon to be collegiate athlete, you want that high-aspiring desire to do good," Wood said. "For her to run that time after running an open 400 20 minutes earlier, we feel good about it."

Cedar Falls freshman Zoe Zylstra pieced together three top-five finishes. She kicked off its victorious 3,200-meter relay and also recorded a third place finish in the 1,500 run and was fourth in the high jump.

Zylstra is a current and future piece for Wood to build his program around. She is also a soccer player for Cedar Falls.

"We're being cautious just in terms of how we put a demand on her body," Wood said. "She's learning the different paces and rhythms of the race."

The Tigers had plenty of relays stand out.

Zylstra, Brooklyn Francis, Rachel Mandt and Josee Simonson ran a new season best in that 3,200 relay of 10:13.35. That pushes them closer to a top-16 time in the state.

But even Wood knows that quartet can go much, much faster.

"We haven't ran it with the same four (runners) yet," he said. "That's a rhythm race you really got to start to feel."

Albaugh and McFarland teamed with Carley Strelow in the sprint medley relay to run just a tick over two minutes and place fourth. Francis anchored the distance medley relay to a win.

The Tigers' 1,600 relay was second and their 800 relay placed fifth.

All-in-all, Wood will take it as a victory after a lot of meets in the Northeast portion of the state have been wiped away due to bad weather.

"We're used to this point in the season, fine-tuning some of that stuff," he said. "We're just rolling out."

