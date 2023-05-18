DES MOINES — Upset.

Kadence Huck used the synonym of unhappy, disappointed or worried to describe her state title-winning and personal best performance in the 400 meter dash.

The Nashua-Plainfield sophomore now owns back-to-back Class 1A 400 meter crowns after erupting onto the scene as a freshman in 2022 with a time of 57.35. Huck shaved nearly two seconds off her time this season, clocking a time of 55.94 to take first yet again Thursday during the opening day of the 2023 Iowa state track and field championships at Jim Duncan Track in Des Moines.

“The first one…I was not expecting it,” Huck said. “This race, I was hoping and expecting to win. But, that time—I mean—I was not expecting that at all.”

“I saw the time was a 48. In my head, I was thinking ‘It does not take me 10 seconds to run 50 meters.’ So, I knew it was going to be super close.”

Huck’s time came in just .19 seconds shy of the Class 1A state record which caused the sophomore’s dissatisfaction.

“I am little upset,” Huck said. “So, that was surprising. But, the record is in the 55s. So, if I would have just cut off a few more milliseconds, I would have got it.”

With a second state title on her ledger, Huck set her sights on a three-peat and then some in the future.

“It is not my goal to go out and get beat ever,” Huck said. “Hopefully, I will take it all four years, but this was another step to that.”

AGWSR channels unique mentality to start strong: Run until you cannot run anymore.

AGWSR freshman Piper Smith simplified the Cougars mentality as they entered the Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium this weekend.

However, junior Karis Lippert had a more colorful way of getting that idea across.

“The thought in my mind was, ‘If they do not take me by ambulance, I did not run hard enough,’” Lippert said.

Lippert, who anchored the Cougars’ 4x800 meter relay to a second place finish, joked that she must not have run hard enough as she sat on the infield catching her breath.

But, the junior had posted a 2:21.45 split in the race—the third fastest of any competitor.

Lippert’s speed helped AGSWR to cut over 27 seconds off of their seed time and take the silver medal despite entering as the event’s ninth-seeded team.

She credited her strong performance to her teammates motivating her to do her best—and run until she could not anymore.

“Being the anchor, it is your job to hold that spot and catch people,” Lippert said. “You are the one that is supposed to be able to push…I knew I wanted to surprise my teammates with my leg and give it all I had because I know they did as well.”

With their goal to win state, the Cougars posted a strong start in session one.

In addition to their silver medal in the 4x800, the Cougars claimed a pair of fourth place finishes in the 3,000 meter run from Nakia Ollivierre and the shot put from Abby Veld.

Ollivierre came up just shy of her goals at the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track, but said she pleased with her time of 10:35.03—especially due to it being only her fifth time running the 3,000 meter race.

“My goal was to get third,” Ollivierre said. “It was coming down to the last two meters and I ended up getting fourth. I am okay with that.”

“It definitely motivates me for next season. Going into the Drake Relays, I was No. 22. I missed it by .5 seconds. That fueled me for this race.”

Both Lippert, who will also compete as a member of the Cougars’ distance medley and 4x400 relay teams, and teammate Brynn Smith said the race served as an opportunity to ease nerves at the start of state.

“Any race you can get on the oval, it prepares you for the next,” Lippert said. “Those are some really intense nerves when you are lining up. So, the more opportunities you can get to run on this track, the better you will be.”

Smith added it was a good way to get her “jitters” out.

Smith took third in the 400 meter final at the end of session one.

Following session one, AGWSR sits in first place with a team score of 16.

East’s Norman qualifies for 200 meter finals: Nyla Norman qualified for the finals in the 200 meter dash with the seventh fastest preliminary time—25.71.

The Waterloo East senior also ran in 100 meter dash preliminaries, finishing 11th, and the 400 meter dash final, taking 14th, which she said prepared her final two races in high school.

“Today, I ran well,” Norman said. “So, I think it gives me good energy going into Saturday.”

“I am ready and I know what I am going up against.”

Norman added that she is honing a mentality of “show them what I got,” as she looks to close out her high school career strong.

The 200 meter dash finals take place on Saturday at 1:55 p.m.

Other top performances from session one:

• North Butler’s shuttle hurdle relay team qualified for the finals with the eighth fastest preliminary time at 1:11.10. The shuttle hurdle finals take place on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

• The Cedar Falls shuttle hurdle relay team of Sophia Tognetti, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow and Paige Paup qualified for the finals with a time of 1:06.48, taking seventh. The shuttle hurdle finals take place on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

• Riceville freshman Claire Zweibohmer placed eighth in the 1A 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:46.96.

• The Cedar Falls 4x800 relay team of Paige Wilson, Ruby Schillinger, Zoe Zylstra and Josee Simonson placed eighth in Class 4A with a time of 9:32.85. It was a season best time.

• East Buchanan’s Andelyn Cabalka placed second in the Class 1A long jump. The sophomore recorded a distance of 16-09.00 (5.11 meters).

• Don Bosco’s Kendra Nissen ran a personal best time and placed fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.12.