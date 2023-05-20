DES MOINES — Kadence Huck retired her freshman superstitions, but she did not retire from success.

Last year, Huck chewed a stick of Extra gum, peppermint-flavored, and honed ‘distance girl’ mentality to take home one individual and two relay titles as a freshman.

“I am trying to not be as superstitious,” Huck said. “I feel like a lot of stress comes with it. So, I am trying not to repeat everything and tell myself, ‘It does not matter if I chew the gum.’”

“If I do not chew the gum…or wear the same socks, I can still run and compete.”

One superstition survived.

The Nashua-Plainfield sophomore styles her hair the same way for each race—a Dutch braid down to space buns.

She wore it again on Saturday as she added a Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field 800-meter title to the record books.

It was her second gold medal finish at the 2023 state meet and her third in two years as she claimed the 400-meter titles in 2022 and 2023. All three of Huck’s gold medals represent the entirety of Nashua-Plainfield’s first-place winnings at state track and field.

Huck takes much pride in her role as the foremost ambassador of her small school, which consolidated in 1997, on the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track.

“It is really good to come out and represent our smaller school,” Huck said. “We have not had a lot of—especially in track—phenomenal athletes. At least, not in a long time. So, it is really good to come out and represent and get our name out there.”

The sophomore added that she hopes her success sends a message to other small school athletes.

“No one has ever done it before,” Huck said. “It really shows people that success can come from a small school. You just have to work for it like everybody else”

Huck surged by Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland on the first turn of the final lap of the 800.

She spent the rest of the final 400 meters growing her lead before taking the win in dominant fashion. The three-time individual state champ clocked a time of 2:11.75 while Steines finished in second with a time of 2:13.93.

According to Huck, Steines, the 2023 1A 3,000-meter champ and anchor of the Warriors’ champion distance medley relay from Friday, provided a motivating challenge. Their matchup in the distance medley finals on Friday insured that.

“I ran my first lap in 58 seconds,” Huck said. “That felt…really bad. At the end, yesterday, I got beat by Maddy [Childs] of [Grand View Christian] and Calamus-Wheatland was out front. So, coming into this I knew I was faster and I could be faster.”

However, she also knew it was not a matter of knowing.

“I just had to come out and get it,” Huck said. “I was not able to accomplish yesterday, but, today, I got it…Coming into it, I knew I was strong enough to get the flag and get first. It was just a matter of fact that I had to do it.”

Beyond getting beat at the end of the race, Huck’s performance in the distance medley competition further fueled her coming into Saturday’s competition.

“I knew I could do it today,” Huck said. “I was going after that record. I ran a 2:11 split yesterday. So, it was like, ‘Well, I can run that fast. Might as well go all the way.’”

“That is my mindset. If I am going to run a 2:11, I might as well run a 2:09. It is only two more seconds of my life.”

Huck’s time of 2:11.75 came up just shy of the Class 1A record of 2:09.60 set by North Tama’s Brooke Dinsdale set in 2006.

The sophomore made similar comments on Thursday, when she noted that she thought of breaking the 400-meter record, owned by Ellie Herzberg of Manson Northwest Webster from 2013, as she made the turn onto the home stretch of the 400-meter dash.

Huck missed the 400-meter record by .19 seconds.

State Track: Nashua-Plainfield's Huck goes back-to-back Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Kadence Huck wins the 400 meter dash for the second year in a row. Plus, updates from session one at the 2023 Iowa Girls' State Track and Field Championship Meet.

With three golds in hand after just two years of high school, Huck said she has her sights set on both records next season.

Huck managed one state record at the 2023 state meet as she beat the previous class 1A record in the 1,500 meter run. Steines narrowly edged Huck, however, running a new record time of 4:35.43 while Huck clocked a 4:35.44.

Despite noting it hurts missing out on the win and the record by .01 seconds, the sophomore sensation found a positive takeaway.

"It definitely puts things in perspective," Huck said. "I was very close in the 400 and 800...That was definitely not the race I was expecting to set one in today. But, it puts things in perspective that I am capable of it."

Other top performances from Saturday:

Don Bosco placed third in the girls sprint medley relay in class 1A. The quartet of Caelor Yoder, Paige Corkery, Hannah Thome and Kendra Nissen clocked a time of 1:52.23.

Denver took fourth in the class 2A sprint medley relay with a time of 1:50.23. The team consisted of Daedra Cinadr, Elaina Hildebrandt, Anna Curtis and Aubrey Decker.

Decorah placed fifth in the 3A sprint medley relay with a time of 1:48.86. The Vikings consisted of Brinley Krivachek, Kailyn O’Gara, Hayley Stowe and Lani Hubke.

Grace Storjohann of Grundy Center placed fourth in the class 2A 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.16.

Jesup junior Clare Wright ran a time of 2:18.55, placing seventh in the 2A 800-meter run.

North Butler’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Alexis Rose, Eliska Sirotiak, Laney Brinkman and Kiya Johnson placed seventh in class 1A with a time of 1:10.02.

Union of La Porte City placed sixth in the class 2A shuttle hurdle relay competition with a time of 1:09.13. Ava Mills, Reagan Sorensen, Sydney Anton and Jailyn Petersen made up the Knights’ medaling quartet.

Decorah’s shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of Sydney Kipp, Renae Wilson, Kelby Kerndy and Leslie Campbell placed fifth in class 3A.

The Cedar Falls quartet of Sophia Tognetti, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow and Paige Paup took seventh in the class 4A shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:07.98.

North Butler senior Kiya Johnson placed sixth in the class 1A 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.91.

New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford placed fifth in the 2A 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.37.

Union junior Sydney Anton placed seventh in the 2A 100 hurdles with a time of 15.79.

Denver senior Natalie Demai placed second in the class 2A 200-meter dash, running a time of 25.59.

Decorah senior Lani Hubke placed eighth in the 3A 200-meter dash with a time of 26.08.

Waterloo East senior Nyla Norman placed seventh in the 4A 200 with a time of 25.63.

Wapsie Valley placed fourth in the 1A 4x100-meter relay. The Warriors team of LeeAnn Oltrogge, Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr and Hannah Knight clocked a time of 50.65.

Decorah took sixth in the 3A 4x100-meter relay as Brinley Krivachek, Hayley Stowe, Kailyn O’Gara and Lani Hubke ran a time of 49.37.

AGWSR’s 4x400-meter relay team of Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, Elise Olson and Brynn Smith placed second in class 1A with a time of 4:03.52.

Denver’s Aubrey Decker, Anna Curtis, Hailey Homan and Natalie Demai combined to place second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:58.29.

New Hampton took eighth in the 2A 4x400-meter relay. The group of Kinsley Hackman, Carlee Rochford, Taylor Ries and Hailee Pesek ran a time of 4:11.29.

Cedar Falls took seventh in the class 4A 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:54.47. The Tigers relay consisted of Grace Hannam, Josee Simonson, Avery Berte and Paige Wilson.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Saturday State Track Sat 42 State Track Sat 2 State Track Sat 21 State Track Sat 5 State Track Sat 16 State Track Sat 8 State Track Sat 41 State Track Sat 39 State Track Sat 45 State Track Sat 29 State Track Sat 33 State Track Sat 36 State Track Sat 34 State Track Sat 43 State Track Sat 40 State Track Sat 32 State Track Sat 44 State Track Sat 35 State Track Sat 31 State Track Sat 30 State Track Sat 48 State Track Sat 46 State Track Sat 37 State Track Sat 38 State Track Sat 28 State Track Sat 12 State Track Sat 11 State Track Sat 14 State Track Sat 13 State Track Sat 22 State Track Sat 15 State Track Sat 4 State Track Sat 6 State Track Sat 27 State Track Sat 18 State Track Sat 7 State Track Sat 19 State Track Sat 10 State Track Sat 3 State Track Sat 1