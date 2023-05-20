DES MOINES — Kadence Huck retired her freshman superstitions, but she did not retire from success.

Last year, Huck chewed a stick of Extra gum, peppermint-flavored, and honed ‘distance girl’ mentality to take home one individual and two relay titles as a freshman.

“I am trying to not be as superstitious,” Huck said. “I feel like a lot of stress comes with it. So, I am trying not to repeat everything and tell myself, ‘It does not matter if I chew the gum.’”

“If I do not chew the gum…or wear the same socks, I can still run and compete.”

One superstition survived.

The Nashua-Plainfield sophomore styles her hair the same way for each race—a Dutch braid down to space buns.

She wore it again on Saturday as she added a Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field 800-meter title to the record books.

It was her second gold medal finish at the 2023 state meet and her third in two years as she claimed the 400-meter titles in 2022 and 2023. All three of Huck’s gold medals represent the entirety of Nashua-Plainfield’s first-place winnings at state track and field.

Huck takes much pride in her role as the foremost ambassador of her small school, which consolidated in 1997, on the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track.

“It is really good to come out and represent our smaller school,” Huck said. “We have not had a lot of—especially in track—phenomenal athletes. At least, not in a long time. So, it is really good to come out and represent and get our name out there.”

The sophomore added that she hopes her success sends a message to other small school athletes.

“No one has ever done it before,” Huck said. “It really shows people that success can come from a small school. You just have to work for it like everybody else”

Huck surged by Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland on the first turn of the final lap of the 800.

She spent the rest of the final 400 meters growing her lead before taking the win in dominant fashion. The three-time individual state champ clocked a time of 2:11.75 while Steines finished in second with a time of 2:13.93.

According to Huck, Steines, the 2023 1A 3,000-meter champ and anchor of the Warriors’ champion distance medley relay from Friday, provided a motivating challenge. Their matchup in the distance medley finals on Friday insured that.

“I ran my first lap in 58 seconds,” Huck said. “That felt…really bad. At the end, yesterday, I got beat by Maddy [Childs] of [Grand View Christian] and Calamus-Wheatland was out front. So, coming into this I knew I was faster and I could be faster.”

However, she also knew it was not a matter of knowing.

“I just had to come out and get it,” Huck said. “I was not able to accomplish yesterday, but, today, I got it…Coming into it, I knew I was strong enough to get the flag and get first. It was just a matter of fact that I had to do it.”

Beyond getting beat at the end of the race, Huck’s performance in the distance medley competition further fueled her coming into Saturday’s competition.

“I knew I could do it today,” Huck said. “I was going after that record. I ran a 2:11 split yesterday. So, it was like, ‘Well, I can run that fast. Might as well go all the way.’”

“That is my mindset. If I am going to run a 2:11, I might as well run a 2:09. It is only two more seconds of my life.”

Huck’s time of 2:11.75 came up just shy of the Class 1A record of 2:09.60 set by North Tama’s Brooke Dinsdale set in 2006.

The sophomore made similar comments on Thursday, when she noted that she thought of breaking the 400-meter record, owned by Ellie Herzberg of Manson Northwest Webster from 2013, as she made the turn onto the home stretch of the 400-meter dash.

Huck missed the 400-meter record by .19 seconds.

With three golds in hand after just two years of high school, Huck said she has her sights set on both records next season.