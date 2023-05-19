DES MOINES — Heat 2 of 3, lane 8.

Kendra Nissen knew she had some ground to make up when she sat in her blocks for the 400-meter hurdles, Friday.

The Don Bosco senior advanced to the Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field Championship with the 15th fastest seed time in the event. One week ago, Nissen clocked a time of 1:10.17 at the district 2 qualifying meet in Belle Plaine.

According to the Dons track star, the 400 hurdles came last in her order of events in Belle Plaine which allowed some fatigue to keep her from going faster.

In addition to her tough seeding, Don Bosco’s lack of a track prevents Nissen from practicing her craft.

“It is hard to do hurdles without a track to practice on at home,” Nissen said. “We do not really practice hurdles at all. We have two hurdles that we do sometimes in the grass, but we do not have a track so we do not do much.”

But, she did not let that tough seeding or lack of practice affect her on Friday.

“I knew I had a bad lane,” Nissen said. “I knew I had to give it all I got and try to place.”

Nissen, running in her third event at the state championship this year, surged ahead of the pack in the outside lane, finishing .82 seconds ahead of the second fastest competitor in her heat.

Nissen’s time of 1:06.86 held up as the third fastest time in Class 1A after the third, “fast” heat finished, giving the senior her third state medal of the weekend.

“It is exciting,” Nissen said. “All the hard work is finally paying off. It is fun to run with my teammates for one last time.”

Nissen also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash final on Thursday and served as the anchor leg for the Dons sixth-place distance medley relay team on Friday morning.

Nissen said she was pleased with her success at state thus far.

“The open 400 was fun,” Nissen said. “I was just trying to do better than I did last year. I had a PR with that again. In the [distance medley relay] we did not get what we were hoping for, but it was okay. We ended up with sixth.”

Nissen shaved 1.82 seconds off her 400 time from 2022 and improved her placement by seven spots.

With her career nearing its conclusion—Nissen also competes as a member of the Don’s sprint medley team—she finds herself looking ahead at her collegiate career. Nissen is committed to run for Northern Iowa in college.

“I am looking forward to the sprint med tomorrow,” Nissen said. “And, the next four years.”

“I am looking forward to what I can do there.”

North Butler’s Johnson comes up shy of repeat performance: North Butler’s Kiya Johnson came up just shy of repeating as the class 1A 400-meter hurdle champion, Friday.

The senior ran a season-best time of 1:05.27, placing second in the event to Nia Howard of Springville, who clocked a time of 1:04.90—Johnson’s winning time in 2022.

“Going into it, I was really nervous,” Johnson said. “I had a lot of pressure on myself and really high expectations—winning it last year. It is tough, but I ran hard and I gave it everything.”

Despite not being able to repeat, Johnson said she was proud of her opportunity to showcase her abilities on the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track for the third year in a row.

“Making it down to state is something I have always been proud of,” Johnson said. “It has always been such a great opportunity. I am so grateful for it.”

In addition to running the 400-meter hurdle, Johnson also qualified for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.54. She added that she is confident in herself going into the final. The 100-meter hurdle final is slated for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Other top performances from session two:

Nashua-Plainfield’s distance medley relay team of Jordyn Frost, Ellie Eick, Jalissa White and Kadence Huck placed fourth in the Class 1A Girls’ DMR with a time of 4:15.02.

The Cedar Falls Tigers placed seventh in the distance medley relay. The team consisting of Avery Berte, Grace Knutson, Paige Wilson and Josee Simonson clocked a time of 4:09.71.

Wapsie Valley took seventh in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:48.00. The Warriors team consisted of LeeAnn Oltrogge, Hannah Knight, Emma Jones and Peyton Curley.

Cailyn Hardy of Clarksville placed seventh in the Class 1A 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:08.06.

Wapsie Valley’s 4x100 meter relay team of Oltrogge, Curley, Taylor Buhr and Knight qualified for the Class 1A finals with a time of 51.35. The finals will take place on Saturday at 3:25 p.m.

AGWSR’s 4x400 relay team of Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, Elise Olson and Brynn Smith ran their way to the class 1A finals with a time of 4:08.46. The finals will take place on Saturday at 3:55 p.m.

Cedar Falls qualified for the class 4A 4x400 relay with a time of 3:56.27. The team consists of Grace Hannam, Josee Simonson, Grace Knutson and Paige Wilson. The finals will take place on Saturday at 3:55 p.m.