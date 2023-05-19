DES MOINES — It was all smiles for Aubrey Decker in the infield near the finish line at Jim Duncan Track, Friday.

The Denver junior bubbled with excitement.

Moments earlier she clocked a time of 1:05.06—a personal best—in the 400-meter hurdle finals of Class 2A, placing fifth. Proud of her performance, Decker expressed her enjoyment of the event, which she knows makes her unique among her teammates.

“The first time I ever ran this race was last year at districts,” Decker said. “So, this is only my ninth time ever running it. I have just fallen in love with the race.”

“I like the 400. And, when you add in the hurdles it is a good combo.”

Last season, Decker watched as then Dike-New Hartford senior Taylor Kvale placed third in the event and pined to see herself in a similar spot. The Cyclone speedster credited that visualization as key to her success in her first full season running the race.

“I have put in a lot of work,” Decker said. “I pictured myself being down here running this race.”

“I looked up to Taylor Kvale. She would help me warm up, but watching her and trying to almost be like here because she just had a love for the race. I wanted to have that too. In the summer, that was my goal. I want to be running the 400-meter hurdles at state.”

Decker found her own love of the event when she ran it for the first time in the 2023 season. On April 6, Decker took first in the 400-meter hurdles at the Independence Mustang Relays, but did so in strange fashion.

“I ate crap on the last hurdle and totally biffed it,” Decker said. “But, I got up and still won. I feel like that strengthened my love for this race even more.”

“Even if I fall, I know that I can still do it…This is my race. I am making this my race.”

With a state medal on her ledger, Decker said she looks for to what her senior season may have in store for her.

“Maybe, go for the gold?” Decker said. “We will see what happens. I am going to put in the time during the offseason and just see what happens.”

Morton sweeps 3A throwing events: It only takes one good throw to win the shot put, and Charlee Morton proved that at the 2023 state track and field championships Friday. The Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore picked up a victory in the Class 3A girls shot put with a throw of 42’ 5.25.”

Three of Morton’s six throws flew fewer than 39 feet, and her fifth and sixth tosses did not travel more than 41’ 6.” Five of Morton’s six throws would not have been good for a gold medal. Her fourth toss, however, proved to be a winner.

“After I threw not so well in the prelims, I knew I had to get one out there,” Morton said. “My dad always says, ‘We need to get one out there.’ Like I said, that truly applies. I knew right when I started the finals I had to get one out there, no matter what throw it was. Definitely focusing on that really helped me.”

Morton’s fourth attempt in the shot put was also all she needed to clinch a clean sweep of Iowa’s most prestigious prep throwing titles. Morton’s gold-medal performance in the state shot put marked the end of a year that saw her win the state discus throw and the Drake Relays shot and disc.

“I’m so excited,” Morton said. “After winning both for Drake, that was my goal here — to win both. So, definitely coming out and doing that and fulfilling that goal really feels amazing. I almost started crying again. It’s just a great feeling. I’m so glad that I got to do it at Drake and state. It just takes one. Most of my throws weren’t the best, but it really shows that it only takes one to get out there.”

Morton won the Class 3A girls discus throw on Thursday at Drake Stadium, hitting a mark of 137’ 6.” Morton’s Drake-winning numbers were 43’ 3.5” and 146’ 3” in the shot and discus, respectively.

Despite her success, Morton is still hungry for more. She wants to own both of HDC’s school records in the girls discus and shot put. Morton also has a desire to compete in national throwing events.

“I definitely want to break my school (shot put) record,” Morton said. “I already have my school’s discus record, so I want to keep building on that so nobody can eventually break it. That’s one of my bigger goals. I also want to keep on winning Drake and state, like be that two-time winner of Drake, keep on doing that.

“(I want to) go to those bigger meets, like the big high school national meets. I would love to go to those so I have more competition. I want to go against harder competition so I do get beat.”

--Austin Hanson, Mason City Globe Gazette Sports Reporter

Decorah’s Reiser where she wants to be: Decorah’s Chloe Reiser wanted it “really, really bad.”

The senior entered the class 3A shot put competition as its top seed with a qualifying throw of 42-09.00 and in prime position to improve on a fifth-place finish from a year ago.

“I told myself going in ‘Top three, that is where I want to be,” Resier said.

Reiser managed a top three finish, placing third in the event with a throw of 41-07.75, but said she knows she could have gone further.

“My biggest throw…I ended scratching,” Reiser said. “But, it is okay. I am happy with third place.”

The University of Dubuque commit said that she ends her high school career with fond memories at Drake Stadium with three state meet and two Drake Relays appearances.

“It has been amazing,” Reiser said. “All the training that I have done has definitely paid off. I am so glad that I got these opportunities to prepare for next year and the years after that…I am excited for the future.”

Other top performances from session four:

Hannah Schroeder of North Fayette Valley placed fourth in the class 2A discus with a throw of 122-04.

Aplington-Parkersburg Olyvia Bellows placed seventh in the class 2A high jump, clearing 5-02 on her third attempt.

Jesup’s distance medley relay took fifth in 2A. The team consisting of Sara Mead, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose and Clare Wright clocked a time of 4:15.40.

Sumner-Fredericksburg placed seventh in the 2A distance medley relay. The Cougars team of Jana Meyer, Ava Bernhard, Sasha Gitch and Hillary Trainor finished with a time of 4:15.99.

New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford qualified for the 100 meter hurdle finals in class 2A with a time of 15.16.

Union of La Porte City junior Sydney Anton qualified for the 2A in the 100 meter hurdle finals, clocking a time of 15.50.

Dike-New Hartford placed fifth in the 4x200 relay in class 2A. The Wolverines of Shelby Ohrt, Ella Costello, Payton Petersen and Macie Graves ran a time of 1:46.47.

Denver’s 4x100 meter relay team of Jillian Clayton, Natalie Demia, Elaina Hildebrandt and Anna Curtis ran the fastest qualifying time—50.35—in class 2A to earn a spot in Saturday’s final.

The Decorah 4x100 meter relay team of Brinley Krivachek, Hayley Stowe, Kailyn O’Gara and Lani Hubka qualified for the finals in class 3A with a time of 49.22.

The Denver 4x400 relay team of Decker, Hailey Homan, Curtis and Demai qualified for the final in the event with a time of 4:04.10.

New Hampton qualified for the 4x400-meter relay final with a time of 4:09.47. The Chickasaws relay consisted of Kinsley Hackman, Carlee Rochford, Taylor Ries and Hailee Pesek.