DES MOINES — And then…Boom!

Denver did not expect to be in position to win the 2023 class 2A 4x100 relay title at the beginning of the season.

And then…Boom!

The Cyclones flew by the competition, clocked a time of 49.80 and won the class 2A 4x100 title.

Their lack of expectations did not come from a poor seeding, inconsistent performances or self-doubt. It came from the fact that the lineup of Jillian Clayton, Natalie Demai, Elaina Hildebrandt and Anna Curtis only ran together for the first time two weeks before the state meet.

“We have only run this lineup four times throughout the whole season,” Demai said. “To be here—and win—is just crazy and amazing.”

Demai dazzled at the 2022 Iowa Girls’ State Track and Field Championship, helping Denver to 28 team points.

But, as the super star sprinter made the transition from dance season after winning the 2023 Class IV Dance Solo Competition, a hamstring injury threatened to end her senior track season before it started.

“At first, I was really bummed,” Demai said. “I was really sad, but training, working hard and putting myself back up to where I was before—it made my confidence excel.”

Curtis admitted she saw the Cyclones chances at making it to state as near zero after Demai’s injury.

“I was really worried at the beginning [of the season],” Curtis said. “I definitely did not think we would be here at the end of it. I am just glad that everyone was smart about it and we did what we needed to.”

Demai sat out the first month of the season due to the injury to her left leg, but returned for the Center Point-Urbana Co-Ed Invitational on April 24.

Two weeks later, Denver’s chances at making state in the 4x100 received a massive boost.

“It was her,” Curtis said, gesturing to Demai incredulously. “She decided she could with her hamstring. She could not run 100s because they were too explosive. So, she finally said she wanted to run it and then—Boom! Here we are.”

Denver recorded the fastest qualifying time in the event—50.35—at the district 5 qualifying meet in Osage.

The same lineup also qualified in the 4x200-meter relay which ran on Friday. The Cyclones stumbled in that final, failing to finish the race which they entered as the top seed.

Curtis described it as a “mentally breaking point” for the quartet. But, Demai said their previous failure fueled them in the 4x100.

“This is just our revenge time,” Demai said. “We came back and this is just amazing that we are here and won. I am so proud of each and each and every one of us.”

The Cyclones’ “revenge time” started Friday night when they qualified for the 4x100 finals with the fastest time—50.35.

After expecting to miss state all together, the Cyclones each knew at a different moment that they would become state champs.

Clayton, a freshman, opened the race for Denver, wanting to help the Curtis and Demai cap their careers with a gold.

“I was definitely very nervous,” Clayton said. “I just tried to calm my nerves.”

Demai blazed down the back stretch towards Hildebrandt—explosive—and showed no signs of her injury.

“I saw that first handoff coming in,” Hildebrandt said. “Then, I saw Natalie coming in with that look of determination like ‘We got this.’ I took off and was like ‘We are going to go do this.’”

Like Hildebrandt, Curtis knew when she got the baton on the home stretch.

“I am speechless,” Curtis said. “As soon as I saw Elaina coming in and where we were at, I knew we got this in the bag.”

“I knew we could do it. I visualized it beforehand. Coach [Fliehler] said she visualized it. It was a matter of time before we got to pull it off. Everything we have done to this point has led us to this moment.”

Other top performances from Saturday:

Don Bosco placed third in the girls sprint medley relay in class 1A. The quartet of Caelor Yoder, Paige Corkery, Hannah Thome and Kendra Nissen clocked a time of 1:52.23.

Denver took fourth in the class 2A sprint medley relay with a time of 1:50.23. The team consisted of Daedra Cinadr, Elaina Hildebrandt, Anna Curtis and Aubrey Decker.

Decorah placed fifth in the 3A sprint medley relay with a time of 1:48.86. The Vikings consisted of Brinley Krivachek, Kailyn O’Gara, Hayley Stowe and Lani Hubke.

Grace Storjohann of Grundy Center placed fourth in the class 2A 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.16.

Jesup junior Clare Wright ran a time of 2:18.55, placing seventh in the 2A 800-meter run.

North Butler’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Alexis Rose, Eliska Sirotiak, Laney Brinkman and Kiya Johnson placed seventh in class 1A with a time of 1:10.02.

Union of La Porte City placed sixth in the class 2A shuttle hurdle relay competition with a time of 1:09.13. Ava Mills, Reagan Sorensen, Sydney Anton and Jailyn Petersen made up the Knights’ medaling quartet.

Decorah’s shuttle hurdle relay team consisting of Sydney Kipp, Renae Wilson, Kelby Kerndy and Leslie Campbell placed fifth in class 3A.

The Cedar Falls quartet of Sophia Tognetti, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow and Paige Paup took seventh in the class 4A shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:07.98.

North Butler senior Kiya Johnson placed sixth in the class 1A 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.91.

New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford placed fifth in the 2A 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.37.

Union junior Sydney Anton placed seventh in the 2A 100 hurdles with a time of 15.79.

Denver senior Natalie Demai placed second in the class 2A 200-meter dash, running a time of 25.59.

Decorah senior Lani Hubke placed eighth in the 3A 200-meter dash with a time of 26.08.

Waterloo East senior Nyla Norman placed seventh in the 4A 200 with a time of 25.63.

Wapsie Valley placed fourth in the 1A 4x100-meter relay. The Warriors team of LeeAnn Oltrogge, Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr and Hannah Knight clocked a time of 50.65.

Decorah took sixth in the 3A 4x100-meter relay as Brinley Krivachek, Hayley Stowe, Kailyn O’Gara and Lani Hubke ran a time of 49.37.

AGWSR’s 4x400-meter relay team of Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, Elise Olson and Brynn Smith placed second in class 1A with a time of 4:03.52.

Denver’s Aubrey Decker, Anna Curtis, Hailey Homan and Natalie Demai combined to place second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:58.29.

New Hampton took eighth in the 2A 4x400-meter relay. The group of Kinsley Hackman, Carlee Rochford, Taylor Ries and Hailee Pesek ran a time of 4:11.29.

Cedar Falls took seventh in the class 4A 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:54.47. The Tigers relay consisted of Grace Hannam, Josee Simonson, Avery Berte and Paige Wilson.