DES MOINES – Newly-crowned state champion Josiah Cunnings came into Drake Stadium on Friday with one thing on his mind – payback for last year.

“This year, I was coming for revenge,” Cunnings said. “Because last year, I felt like I came too close not to make it, and now I was like, ‘this is my year.’”

Last year, the Charles City junior had a disappointing 12th-place showing in the long jump at State. He was looking to redeem that performance this year, and with a distance of 22-02.25, he made up for it and then some.

Coming into the event, the Charles City jumpers’ coach Erik Hoefer said he and Cunnings both had the confidence to match their commitment. After all, he had the bounce. Being “bouncy” is one of the big things that Hoefer preaches to Cunnings and the other jumpers, even when they’re running through their warmups or on their approach. Being bouncy means being on your toes, he explained. Leading up to the jump, he saw it in Cunnings.

“He was very, what I like to call, ‘bouncy.’ I mean, he is familiar with me using that term… and we talk about just having that bounce in your step,’” Hoefer said. “And you could see it in him again today.”

That good feeling was felt not only in Cunnings’ step, but in his attitude, and he was comfortable with showing off for the Comets fans in the stands.

“It felt amazing to put on a show,” Cunnings said. “I even told a whole bunch of people from back home to, ‘just come on Friday. I’m going to put on a show for you that day,’ and stuck to my word.”

Getting to the state title, however, wasn’t a done deal. He had a good season, but failed to advance at the Drake Relays. Cunnings remained undaunted, though. According to Hoefer, this is because of not only his ability to jump, but to learn.

“He’s such a student of the long jump. We’ll talk through something after a jump, he’ll notice something together, I'll notice something, we’ll talk about and then he goes out and executes perfectly and you saw that again today.”

For his part, Cunning said he cherishes the relationship he has with Hoefer and credits it in no small part to his success.

“I wouldn’t be here without Coach Hoefer and I really appreciate all the time he puts into a great jumper, so kudos to him,” he said.

On the podium: Kaden Huttinger from Aplington-Parkersburg also earned himself a place on the podium on Friday after tying for third in the 2A 400-meter hurdles alongside Sheldon’s Isaac Wenthe with a time of 55.93. For Huttinger, he had a different motivation, but no less personal.

“My motivation all year – my dad died of cancer – so I’ve used that as motivation and coming down to State knowing that he’s watching me has kept me down to earth and kept me humble and running hard,” Huttinger said. “Doing it for him.”

The memory of his father, Chris has pushed him through the weekend, while the rest of his family has been there to encourage him.

“I was 100% running for my dad,” Huttinger said. “I’ve got a lot of family, a lot of support here. My grandparents came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee and woke up at 3:00 a.m., so I had to put on a little bit of a show for them, I did this for my dad.”

Newsom medals: Another standout of the day was Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom, who came in fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.26. While he missed the bronze, Newsom was able to improve on his time from last year, when he placed fifth after missing time to a meniscus tear. Coming back to the blue oval, he was able to set a new PR.

“Today was a blessing – just another opportunity to do what I love and compete,” Newsom said. “Today didn’t go the way I wanted it to go… but you know, the good Lord got me up this morning to do what I want, so I’m just grateful. I’m thankful.”

TOP FINISHERS (2A)

Huttinger from Aplington-Parkersburg finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 15.13. The finals will be held on Saturday at 1:17 p.m.

Kasey Wirtjes from Denver finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 15.27.

Tate Jirovsky, Brody Zinkula, Tyler Venenga and Brayden Davie from Grundy Center finished seventh in the 4x400 preliminaries with a time of 3:27.19. The finals will be held on Saturday at 4:26.

Ethan Reiter, Christian Brown, Chase Baumgartner and Ethan Schoville from Denver finished eighth in the 4x400 preliminaries with a time of 3:29.66.

TOP FINISHERS (3A)

Newsom finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 14.9. The finals will be held on Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

Brady McDonald from Independence finished sixth in shot put with a distance of 54-04.25.



