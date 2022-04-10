Setting the Bar: Cedar Falls' Jacob Kieler breaks 45-year-old record

Neither coach nor athlete expected the Cedar Falls high school boys’ high jump record to be broken on a brisk, sunny Monday evening in early April.

However, as Cedar Falls junior Jacob Kieler soared over the cross bar in the boys’ high jump competition on April 4, the 45-year-old record fell.

Set in 1977 by Kurt Lorenzen, the Tigers’ high jump record of 6-feet-7-inches stood untouched for 42 years until former Tigers standout Bryce Albaugh tied the mark in 2019.

Lorenzen’s mark remained unbroken for three more years until, on his second attempt at the height, Kieler cleared the bar set at 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

Following his first attempt at the record breaking height, Kieler said Cedar Falls head coach Dirk Homewood advised him on an adjustment the junior need to make.

“He told me my plant was a little bit further than it should be,” Kieler said. “It should be a little bit closer from my initial step from the takeoff jump. He just told me … to get in my zone, and that is what I did.”

On his second attempt, the Tiger standout cleared the bar and cemented his name in the record books.

“Once I got over it and my butt cleared it, I knew I had it,” Kieler said. “That initial feeling was like, ‘Wow, I just did it.’”

Kieler said breaking the record had not been an expectation heading into the meet.

“I went into the meet just hoping to get the win and to get the blue standard of 6-foot-6-inches,” Kieler said. “Breaking the school record really did not cross my mind.”

Similarly, when asked if he thought the school record was in the cards for Kieler this season, Homewood said a lack of practice opportunities left the outlook on the junior’s season cloudy.

“I was not sure,” Homewood said. “We had such limited practice with the weather and we do not have an indoor facility to practice in. So, we were able to get one ‘jump off’ in practice … but he was producing 6’ 6” height. So, I knew there was a lot of potential there.”

However, limited opportunities are nothing new for Kieler. After clearing 5 feet, 10 inches as an eighth grader, an impressive feat according to Homewood, Kieler lost the majority of his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losing his true freshman season meant Kieler did not receive the normal exposure to a high school training regimen, which caused growing pains.

“So, last year, his sophomore year, you could consider that his freshman year,” Homewood said. “He battled through the traditional injuries that we see in first year athletes — the shin splints, the sore legs. When you get to the high school level, the training program switches, and he dealt with a lot of that.”

Due to these growing pains, Kieler did not get a chance to show what he could really do on the track until late in the season. In spite of losing a significant portion of his first full season, Kieler still managed to put together what Homewood called a breakout season.

“We actually had an extended period of time last season where he did not jump or run in practice,” Homewood said. “We were just trying to get him healthy. That is why you did not see him qualify for the Drake Relays last year. After his performance at the conference and district championships, we headed into the state meet and then he really started to show his true potential because he was able to get healthy.”

At the 2021 state championship, Kieler finished in second place in the high jump with a third-attempt clearance of 6 feet, 5 inches.

In order to give Kieler a chance to show his talent earlier in the year, Homewood said, the Cedar Falls coaching staff worked to tailor his training to avoid the hindrances of the previous season.

“We were super intentional with his training,” Homewood said. “That is why you see him performing at the level that he has. I just think that moving forward he has a lot more room in terms of improving on that mark.”

Kieler’s revamped training allowed him to seamlessly transition from starting running back for the Cedar Falls football team to high jump and 100-meter dash star.

“I think Jacob is going to make a huge impact on the track also,” Homewood said. “He is one of our top 100-meter runners. … He is not just a high jumper. He definitely has some of the pure foot speed to go along with that high jump.”

Kieler said he feels his participation on the gridiron allows him to remain an athlete, which lends itself to continued improvement on the track.

“It just keeps you in shape,” Kieler said. “It keeps you working with a team, getting better with other people.”

Additionally, Homewood said, he saw the junior’s confidence grow during football season and bleed over to track season.

“I think that that success this fall … has really elevated his confidence level into our track season,” Homewood said. “I think [that confidence] is huge, especially in any technical event. Technical events can be very mental.”

The confidence gained during football season was not the only thing that helped prepare Kieler to break the record. A background in gymnastics paved the way for his mid-air body control.

“I think it helps with the form part of it … just being able to arch your back over the bar and really hold it as you are soaring over it,” Kieler said.

Homewood also noted the impact of Kieler’s earlier gymnastic participation.

“That is definitely a huge advantage when we are trying to teach the positioning over the bar to contort your body,” Homewood said. “Gymnasts naturally learn that as part of their sport.”

Meanwhile, early exposure to the event from a family member piqued his interest in the high-flying activity.

“My cousin from Florida went to college for high jump,” Kieler said. “I have seen some of the videos of him doing it and I just took an interest in it. I started it in seventh grade and went along with it.”

Now, as the new record holder, Kieler said he set his sights on continuing to feed off the momentum gained from Monday’s historic feat.

“Keep going, try and break my own record,” Kieler said.

