Rise Up! Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore overcomes self-doubt, places second

DES MOINES -- Olyvia Bellows noted that struggles with self-doubt have caused her to not perform to her potential in the past.

After working on her inner mantra, with advice from former Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Al Kerns, the sophomore said she found a way to stop the doubt.

“What has been helping me a lot is we had a previous coach, coach Kerns, talk to us about an 800 to 100 rule,” Bellows said. “Just telling yourself you can do it, talking to yourself, do not doubt yourself, have positive meanings in your talk to yourself.”

With those positive assurances, Bellows managed to quell those doubts during the Class 2A high jump on Friday, but that did not stop the nerves.

“I was nervous…really nervous actually before this,” Bellows said. “I know what I can do. I know that I jumped 5-07 just a week ago. I can do it.”

Bellows continued that, while nervous, she thinks the feeling actually helped her in the competition.

“I think the nerves give me energy,” Bellows said. “The nerves almost make…me run harder, jump higher. If I did not have nerves, I think I would be a little tired.”

Using her nerves, Bellows finished in second place with a second attempt clearance of 5-06. The sophomore Falcon did not understate the importance the accomplishment had for her.

“It is amazing to get second place,” Bellows said. “Going into it nervous because of Drake last year, Drake this year, kind of doubting myself. Getting here and getting second place is amazing to me. It is a big step up from where I was.”

She added that she will use her ‘big step up’ as motivation next season.

“It makes me want to push myself more,” Bellows said. “I am so happy that I took a leap from last year.”

DNH’s Kvale caps prep career with third straight individual medal: After two trips to the Drake Relays and three state meet appearances, Taylor Kvale finds herself to be rather comfortable in the confines of Drake Stadium.

“It feels like home at this point,” Kvale said. “Third year, you just kind of get comfortable with it the more you go…I have been four years prior with my older sister Paige. I just know the atmosphere is going to be great every year.”

Despite not running a perfect race, by her own evaluation, Kvale set a personal best time of 1:05.16 in the 400 meter hurdles.

“It was not my smoothest race,” Kvale said. “I think it is kind of just the competitor in me to always want to be better. It has been my favorite race so, kind of sad to see it over, but happy it happened.”

Finishing third, the time also meant Kvale medaled all three season she qualified for the state meet in high school. Kvale described her performance as decent.

“[I am] happy to say I medaled all three years,” Kvale said. “I am decently happy with my performance.”

Although she noted disappointment in not taking home a state title, Kvale said she took pride in her performance.

“I can only control what I did,” Kvale said. “Other people gave it their all and I applaud them for that. It was a decent race. Good for them and good for me.”

With one event left, the senior will take to the Blue Oval one final time for the 4x400 meter relay at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Denver stays in hunt for top three team finish after day two: The Denver Cyclones put everyone in Class 2A on notice with first place finishes at the conference and district meets.

Through two days of action, the Cyclones sit just 15 points back of first place, defending state champion Mid-Prairie.

Denver entered Friday action with 14 points from a fifth place finish in the 4x800 meter relay and a state title by senior Sydney Eggena in the shot put.

On Friday, the Cyclones added six points via their distance medley relay team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai and Amber Homan. The relay team finished third with a time of 4:14.64.

The relay’s third leg, junior star sprinter Demai, immediately pointed out the value the third place finish had for the team.

“I think it helps us with our team score,” Demai said. “We are pretty excited to get in the top three.”

According to Demai, the Cyclones confidence remained high heading into competition on Friday.

“We know we can do it,” Demai said. “We just need a couple more points.”

The same quartet of runners also advanced to the finals of the 4x400 meter relay on Friday. The 4x400, along with third seeded Natalie Demai in the 200 meter dash, means the Cyclones can still add upwards of 20 points to their team score.

Demai added that head coach Abby Fliehler has preached a message of hard work to her team all week.

“Do your best,” Demai said. “Leave it on the track and have fun.”

On Saturday, the 200 meter dash final will run at 1:55 p.m. and the 4x400 final will run at 3:55 p.m.

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa girls’ athletes:

Class 2A Distance Medley Relay:

Denver (Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai, Amber Homan), third, 4:14.64

Jesup (Alexis Larson, Mallory Becker, Katyelyn Zelle, Amanda Treptow), seventh, 4:19.75

Class 2A 100 Meter Hurdles Preliminary

Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), fifth, 15.64

Class 2A 4x200 Meter Relay

Dike-New Hartford (Shelby Ohrt, Peyton Petersen, Macie Graves, Taylor Kvale), sixth, 1:47.26

Class 3A 4x200 Meter Relay

Decorah (Lani Hubka, Brielle Buresh, Sami Mount, Brinley Krivachek), fifth, 1:44.73

Class 2A 400 Meter Hurdles

Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), third, 1:05.16

Class 2A 4x100 Meter Relay Preliminary

Dike-New Hartford (Shelby Ohrt, Ella Costello, Jadyn Petersen, Macie Graves), sixth, 50.06

Class 3A 4x100 Meter Relay Preliminary

Decorah (Brinley Krivachek, Lani Hubka, Kailyn O’Gara, Brielle Buresh), fourth, 49.24

Class 2A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Denver (Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildbrandt, Amber Homan, Natalie Demai), second, 4:03.17

New Hampton (Taylor Ries, Carlee Rochford, Kinsley Hackman, Hailee Pesek), third, 4:06.14

Dike-New Hartford (Jadyn Petersen, Macie Graves, Ella Costello, Taylor Kvale), seventh, 4:08.98

Class 2A Discus

Tayler Wessely (Dike-New Hartford), seventh, 113-00

Class 3A Shot Put

Chloe Reiser (Decorah), fifth, 41-07.25

Class 2A High Jump

Olyvia Bellows (Aplington-Parkersburg), second, 5-06

Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), fourth, 5-06

