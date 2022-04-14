Reger leads Waterloo West girls track by example

It’s Addisyn “Addy” Reger’s last season on the Waterloo West girls’ track and field team, but her impact will be felt for some time after she’s gone.

Specializing in mid-distance running, she’s also acted as one of the designated captains for the team as a senior, where it’s been her job to help motivate the other girls and help them stay at the top of their game. Head coach Lincoln Vorba says that she’s excelled at leading by example for her teammates.

“Addy’s just an unbelievable individual who has persevered and shown a tremendous amount of grit and determination in the sport of track and field,” Vorba said. “And she really just does a great job of leading our team.”

Reger has been on the track team for all two years of Vorba’s time coaching. And in that time, they’ve developed a solid bond by helping each other grow in their respective roles.

Reger first got into track and field after seeing how much her friends enjoyed it. According to her, it wasn’t too long before she was not only seeing what they saw in it, but feeling it as well.

“I enjoy being able to push myself and being able to stick through something even though it hurts,” Reger said. “For me, I found that the pain of not getting the time I want is greater than the pain of just sticking something through for a few more seconds or another minute, so I just enjoy the challenge and the people on the team.”

Her hard work hasn’t just been on the track – she’s also been a capable student, and is getting ready to go to the University of Iowa on her merits in class. There, she hopes to study psychology and international business while pursuing a degree in law.

“She’s worked extremely hard during her time in our program and continues to demonstrate all those positive traits in a leader,” Vorba said. “And I’m so excited to see her senior season progress, but also when she leaves us, I think she has a really bright future in whatever career path she decides to go.”

But until she goes to Iowa City, Reger will do what she’s known best for – sticking it out with the track and field team, and making sure her teammates are doing the same.

“Your biggest priority is competing and making sure that you’re enjoying what you’re doing, so that you can continue to push yourself and get better,” she said.

