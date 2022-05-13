Nashua-Plainfield clear winners in 1A meet

HUDSON – Right from the start, the Nashua-Plainfield girls’ track and field team showed they were in town for business Thursday in a Class 1A regional track meet.

The Huskies opened with a win in the sprint medley relay as N-P would secure eight victories while claiming the regional title with 116 points.

“They’ve definitely put in a lot of effort and it’s been a really great season,” Huskie head coach Jessica Mahnesmith said. “They said what they wanted their season to look like… so they definitely wanted to keep the leans from that momentum from last year and they’ve done that, so I’m proud of them.

Leading the pack for the Huskies were freshman Kadence Huck and senior Makenzie Foelskie, both of whom would qualify for four events.

“I think it’s a constant struggle, like at practice, especially this week dealing with the heat,” Huck said. “But I think that we all work hard and we try to do our part, we really just like being there for each other, even on rough days really helps, too.”

Huck would qualify for the sprint medley, the distance medley, the 400 and the 4x400. Another standout for Nashua-Plainfield was senior thrower Breanna Hackman, who finished first in discuss and shot put. She also placed in both of her events at the Drake Relays last month.

“It is… individual, but I never would’ve gotten to where I am without my teammates pushing me and my coaches pushing me and I’m just happy to be able to help back and earn some points for my team,” Hackman said.

Hudson’s Addison Grady continued to have a stellar spring with three victories. Grady won the 3,000, 800 and 1,500 to automatically qualify for those events next week at the Jim Duncan Track in Des Moines.

Isaac Natvig of Valley Lutheran qualified in the 3,200.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0