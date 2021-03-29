 Skip to main content
Metro track: Cedar Falls' depth shines during outdoor debut
METRO BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

CEDAR FALLS -- Waterloo West's Tay Norman and Adam Teare came through in a pair of field events to prevent Cedar Falls from securing a sweep Monday night as outdoor track and field returned to the Cedar Valley for the first time since 2019.

Norman soared to 22 feet in the long jump and Teare marked 153 feet, 1 inch in the discus during a competition featuring the three largest metro boys programs.

Cedar Falls' depth was on display on the track where the Tigers won every contested race, including the six relay events. Individual winners were JayVon Ratliff (100), TJ Tomlyanovich (200), Ben Roussel (400), Brayden Burnett (800), Michael Goodenbour (1,600) and Luke Hartman (3,200). The Tigers' Joel Burris won the high jump and Capri Wilson finished first in the shot put.

Waterloo East was led by Ian Lucas' runner-up finish in the 800 and Brian Keene's second-place effort in the 110 hurdles.

Metro meet

At Cedar Falls High School

Top four individual finishers, relay winners

100 – 1. JayVon Ratleff (CF) 12.07, 2. Trey Campbell (CF) 12.22, 3. Syler Dams (WW) 12.28, 4. Naszay Mabry (WE) 12.32.

200 – 1. TJ Tomlyanovich (CF) 23.39, 2. Will Eastman (CF) 23.49, 3. Tay Norman (WW) 23.86, 4. Campbell (CF) 23.87.

400 – 1. Ben Roussel (CF) 53.45, 2. Derek Woods (CF) 53.99, 3. Jack Jorgensen (CF) 54.26, 4. Billy Clark (WE) 57.59.

800 – 1. Brayden Burnett (CF) 2:05.89, 2. Ian Lucas (WE) 2:14.92, 3. Caleb Moe (WW) 2:16.32, 4. Pascal Cuhat (CF) 2:16.95.

1,600 – 1. Michael Goodenbour (CF) 4:36.92, 2. Eli Smith (CF) 4:42.91, 3. Coooper Olsen (CF) 4:49.12, 4. Colby Cryer (CF) 4:52.37.

3,200 – 1. Luke Hartman (CF) 11:06.73, 2. Josh Burjes (CF) 11:14.59, 3. Kyle Westhoff (CF) 11:22.79, 4. Andrew Tracy (WW) 11:29.51.

110 HURDLES – 1. Jack Block (CF) 15.87, 2. Brian Keene (WE) 16.33, 3. Eric Lucas (CF) 16.46, 4. Logan Reiter (CF) 17.12.

400 HURDLES – 1. Jake Raecker (CF) 1:06.82, 2. Josh Kuehl (CF) 1:07.03, 3. Christian Barney (CF) 1:09.76, 4. Rece Thola (CF) 1:17.05.

4x100 – 1. Cedar Falls 44.07.

4x200 – 1 . Cedar Falls 1:34.66.

4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls 3:29.55.

4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls 8:28.79.

SPRINT MEDLEY – 1. Cedar Falls 4:07.98.

SHUTTLE HURDLE – 1. Cedar Falls 1:05.9.

HIGH JUMP – 1. Joel Burris (CF) 5-10, 2. Clayton Rottinghaus (WW) 5-8, 3. Aiden Sorensen (CF) 5-6, T4. Tyler Raubs (CF) 5-4, T4. Eli Mickey (CF) 5-4.

LONG JUMP – 1. Norman (WW) 22-0, 2. Campbell (CF) 20-11, 3. Carter Ernst (CF) 19-11, 4. Brady Knox (CF) 19-0 1/2.

SHOT PUT – 1. Capri Wilson (CF) 46-4 ½, 2. Jayson Weiland (CF) 45-0, 3. Adam Teare (WW) 42-1, 4. Hogan Simmer (CF) 41-0.

DISCUS – 1. Teare (WW) 153-1, 2. Kael Martin (CF) 109-8, 3. Conner Jacobson (CF) 108-0, T4. Capri Wilson (CF) 106-11, T4. Andrew Lageschulte (CF) 106-11.

