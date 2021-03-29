Metro track: Cedar Falls' depth shines during outdoor debut

CEDAR FALLS -- Waterloo West's Tay Norman and Adam Teare came through in a pair of field events to prevent Cedar Falls from securing a sweep Monday night as outdoor track and field returned to the Cedar Valley for the first time since 2019.

Norman soared to 22 feet in the long jump and Teare marked 153 feet, 1 inch in the discus during a competition featuring the three largest metro boys programs.

Cedar Falls' depth was on display on the track where the Tigers won every contested race, including the six relay events. Individual winners were JayVon Ratliff (100), TJ Tomlyanovich (200), Ben Roussel (400), Brayden Burnett (800), Michael Goodenbour (1,600) and Luke Hartman (3,200). The Tigers' Joel Burris won the high jump and Capri Wilson finished first in the shot put.

Waterloo East was led by Ian Lucas' runner-up finish in the 800 and Brian Keene's second-place effort in the 110 hurdles.

