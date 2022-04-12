McFarland's competitive fire burns deep in hopes of championship glory

Maddy McFarland’s spot at the Drake Relays is already secured. She blitzed her way to a time of 15.32 seconds in less than ideal weather last week at Waukee Northwest, surpassing the Blue Standard in the 100 hurdles.

Yet as she walked on the infield Saturday at Kingston Stadium and once she sat down to remove her spikes, the emotions began to mount.

There was some frustration, tears were shed, her voice even uttered a small crack when talking to someone in the stands near her track bag. Her final time in that race on Saturday was 15.63 seconds.

So why was McFarland, one of the states premier hurdlers for Cedar Falls, filled with emotions?

“I get really frustrated, but I think I get too frustrated with myself,” she said.

McFarland has been on a quest this season, a championship-defined quest. She was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles at the state meet last season, running 15.02 seconds.

Her prelim time was sub-15 seconds. She was gifted the fourth lane and a chance at a state title. She fell just short.

“Hopefully by the end of this month or the beginning of next month, where I’m at that time again,” McFarland said.

The North Dakota State recruit has been battling shin splints for most of her track career. It occasionally flares up during races, more so in the hurdles.

In hurdling, there’s a lot of pressure put on the shin. McFarland has dealt with it better than most.

Which, in the eyes of Tigers head coach Chris Wood, is far from a surprise.

“She’s about the biggest competitor I’ve coached in terms of expectations for herself,” he said. “From a varsity athlete and soon to be collegiate athlete, that’s what you want. You want that high aspiring desire to do good.”

On fresh legs, McFarland knows that 15.63 time can be wiped out of the park. She ran the open 400 then had to turn around and be in the hurdle field.

About the only break she got was during Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s senior recognition ceremony. Quickly after she wrapped up her runner-up performance in the quarter-mile, McFarland was already in preparation for the hurdles.

“Just not quite enough and my legs were really tight,” McFarland said. “Still went out and competed and did the best I could for what I was going through.”

She admits that she is hard on herself, more than most. It has always been the case, but in the same breath, she said it has been better in her senior year.

Goals are one thing to write down, but if McFarland doesn’t achieve them, she makes it a bigger deal.

“That’s something I’ve been working on this year,” she said.

Still, that’s what Wood appreciates about one of his top athletes.

“She was hard on herself freshman year, she learned the importance of self talk and motivating herself,” Wood said.

There’s still a 400 hurdle time to chase for McFarland. She’s aiming for her second Blue Standard of 1:06.50 to give her two races at Drake Stadium. The current cutoff, as of Monday, is 1:08.70.

McFarland is on the outside looking in. She’ll need to drop over a second in the next week-plus.

Wood’s mindset is that Cedar Falls trains and runs for May. While getting to Drake is a big deal, there’s bigger prizes down the line. Conference titles, state qualifying bids and state titles eat up a bigger slice of the pie.

And that’s when he sees McFarland at her best.

“Senior year, the emotions between prom, graduation, is hard to manage,” Wood said. “It is a weird year, in terms of we’re used to at this point in the season, fine tuning some stuff.”

Even McFarland believes there is potential for her to look back at the Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invite with a laugh. She wants to get back to that sub-15 second time.

And in good time, she believes she will.

“I know within an hour I’m going to be like ‘Why was I so frustrated?’” McFarland said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0