Huskies freshman wins first girls' state title in Nashua-Plainfield history

DES MOINES -- A standing start. A stick of peppermint Extra gum. A 'distance girl' mentality. There is nothing usual about Nashua-Plainfield freshman Kadence Huck's approach to the 400.

But all those elements led to a historic victory Thursday as Huck captured the Class 1A 400-meter title at the Iowa High School state track and field championships at Jim Duncan Track.

Crossing the finish line a full second faster than her next competitor, Huck clocked in at 57.35.

It is the first-ever individual state track and field title for the Nashua-Plainfield girls, and Huck did it her way.

Instead of getting set in the blocks, Huck started the final heat of the 400 standing up.

As unorthodox as it may sound, and in spite of it making her feel like an "idiot," Huck said she has tried starting blocks and it affected her performance negatively.

“I cannot do it,” Huck said. “I ran a 400 with blocks this year once. I ran a 1:02. I cannot get it down. I have practiced.”

In addition to a standing start, Huck chews gum while she races. On Thursday, that meant a stick of peppermint gum.

“It keeps my mouth from getting dry,” Huck said. “It is also kind of a distraction. You can kind of just chew on it.”

No matter how odd the habits may sound, it was the right recipe for Huck to bring home the win in the 400 meter race. Although she describes herself as optimistic, the freshman did not expect she would win the event at the beginning of the season.

Huck actually expected to be near the top of the standings in a different event.

“I told my mom and my dad that … I am just going to go out and win the 1,500,” Huck said. “I set really big goals for myself. I did not think I would not run the 1,500 at all. I thought I would for sure be down here, doing that.”

Her prophesy of a distance victory derives from seeing herself as a distance runner.

“I call myself a distance girl because that is all I have ever ran,” Huck said. “I have never been a sprinter.”

Even with the win in the 400, Huck still sees herself as a distance runner and would like to continue focusing on improving her 1,500 meter race times.

“The 400s are fun,” Huck said. “For a distance girl, that is like nothing. … I still love 1,500s. I would like to get that down.”

However, she has added a new personal best to her list of goals for next season.

In class 4A girl’s action, Cedar Falls posted the fifth-fastest qualifying time to earn a spot in the shuttle hurdle relay final, clocking in at 1:07.01.

Waterloo East junior Nyla Norman ran a personal best time to qualify for the finals of the 200, 26 flat.

Cedar Falls finished 18th in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:02.98, and Tiger sophomore Maddie Gallagher clocked a time of 11:19.68 in the girls' 3,000.

Waterloo East’s Addison Freeman finished 20th in the high jump with a second-attempt clearance of 4-foot-10.

Fellow Trojan Ellasa Horton finished just outside the top 10 of the 100 preliminaries. She clocked a time of 13.10.

In the 400, Cedar Falls freshman Mya Crawford finished in 11th place with a time of 59.77.

Meanwhile, in class 1A girls' action, Hudson senior Addison Grady ran a personal best time to finish in second place in the 3,000. The Grace College commit clocked a time of 10:21.91.

North Tama junior Grace Lidgett finished in ninth with a time of 11:24.81.

North Tama came in eighth with a time of 10:26.36 in the 4x800 meter relay while Wapsie Valley finished 14th with a time of 10:38.11.

Isabel LaRue from Wapsie Valley finished 10th in the long jump competition with her best leap being 15-11.50. She fouled her first and third attempts. Andelyn Cabalka from East Buchanan came in 19th with a leap of 15-03.25.

Nashua-Plainfield senior Makenzie Foelske ran a personal best 27.08 to qualify for the 200 final. Foelske also advanced to the 100 finals after clocking a time of 13.18.

