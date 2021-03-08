Hudson's Kylee Sallee wins Dickinson Relays long jump

CEDAR FALLS – Hudson’s Kylee Sallee turned in the top performance of all area girls Monday at the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome.

The senior went 17-feet, 9 ½-inches to win the long jump against a field of the state’s elite and the track and field season kicked off following a 2020 year in which athletes only completed indoors. Sallee beat Ankeny’s Shelby Romig by five inches in the victory.

Charles City’s Lydia Staudt took fourth with a best leap of 16-6 ½.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Reagan Dahlquist took second in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes won with a 5-5 clearance.

In the shot put, Nashua-Plainfield’s Breanna Hackman was second (38-feet, 9-inches), and Cedar Falls’ Myah Brinker was sixth (37-3 ¾).

Alyssa Bohr of North Fayette-Valley took third in the 400 in 1:02.24. Alexis Jensen of Dike-New Hartford and Sallee were eighth and ninth respectively.

Kiki Connell of Charles City took second in the 1,500 in 4:48.66.

Maddy McFarland of Cedar Falls and Paige Kisley of Osage were fourth and fifth respectively in the 60 hurdles, while Dike-New Hartford’s Eden Barnett was fourth in the 60. Anisia Smith of Cedar Falls was seventh in that race.