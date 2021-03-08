Hudson's Kylee Sallee wins Dickinson Relays long jump

CEDAR FALLS – Hudson’s Kylee Sallee turned in the top performance of all area girls Monday at the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome.
The senior went 17-feet, 9 ½-inches to win the long jump against a field of the state’s elite and the track and field season kicked off following a 2020 year in which athletes only completed indoors. Sallee beat Ankeny’s Shelby Romig by five inches in the victory.
Charles City’s Lydia Staudt took fourth with a best leap of 16-6 ½.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Reagan Dahlquist took second in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes won with a 5-5 clearance.
In the shot put, Nashua-Plainfield’s Breanna Hackman was second (38-feet, 9-inches), and Cedar Falls’ Myah Brinker was sixth (37-3 ¾).
Alyssa Bohr of North Fayette-Valley took third in the 400 in 1:02.24. Alexis Jensen of Dike-New Hartford and Sallee were eighth and ninth respectively.
Kiki Connell of Charles City took second in the 1,500 in 4:48.66.
Maddy McFarland of Cedar Falls and Paige Kisley of Osage were fourth and fifth respectively in the 60 hurdles, while Dike-New Hartford’s Eden Barnett was fourth in the 60. Anisia Smith of Cedar Falls was seventh in that race.
Results
HIGH JUMP – 1. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk), 5-5, 2. Reagan Dahlquist (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5-4, 3. Calli Coppola (WDM Dowling), 5-0. 9. Ramey Dahlquist (WSR), 4-10.
LONG JUMP – 1. Kylee Sallee (Hudson), 17-9 ½, 2. Shelby Romig (Ankeny), 17-4 ½, 3. Olivia Tollari (ADM), 17-1. 4. Lydia Staudt (Charles City), 16-6 ½.
SHOT PUT – 1. Kendal Clark (Humboldt), 42-1, 2. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 38-9, 3. Ava Conrad (Solon), 38-4. 6. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), 37-3 ¼, 8. Carly Stevenson (Charles City), 36-11 ½.
3,000 – 1. Lauren McMahon (Ankeny), 10-16.10, 2. Lauren Schulze (WDM Valley), 10:34.63, 3. Geneva Timmerman (ADM), 10:41.20.
4x200 – 1. Ames, 1:47.52, 2. Waukee, 1:49.44, 3. Davenport Assumption, 1:49.75. 5. Dike-New Hartford 1:50.71.
4x800 – 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:57.13, 2. Linn-Mar 9:57.48, 3. Ankeny Centennial, 10:06.17.
400 – 1. Riley Steffen (Dubuque Wahlert), 1:00.94, 2. Lily Haars (Linn-Mar), 1:02.23, 3. Alyssa Bohr (North Fayette-Valley), 1:02.24. 8. Alexis Jensen (Dike-New Hartford), 1:04.50. 9. Kylee Sallee (Hudson), 1:04.54.
1,500 – 1 Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 4:46.74, 2. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 4:48.66, 3. Rondi Quass (Ankeny Centnnial), 4:49.80. 10. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5:05.17.
60 HURDLES – 1. Kynzi Winger (Waukee), 8.96, 2. Kenzie Carney (Waukee), 9.15, 3. Julia Shonka (WDM Dowling), 9.40, 4. Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), 9.41. 5. Paige Kisley (Osage), 9.49.
60 – 1. Holly Duax (Sioux City West), 7.78, 2. Mytika Mayberry (Ankeny), 8.03, 3. Ariana Yaklich (Dubuque Wahlert), 8.05, 4. Eden Barnett (Dike-New Hartford), 8.07. 7. Anisia Smith (Cedar Falls), 8.09.
200 – 1. Danielle Socarras (WDM Valley), 2679, 2. Sehansa Karunatilaka (Waukee), 26.80, 3. Olivia Tollari (ADM), 27.60. 8. Shelby Ohrt (Dike-New Hartford), 28.34).
800 – 1. Kathryn Vortherms (Ankeny Centennial), 2:17.30, 2. Laney Fitzpatrick (Davenport Assumption), 2:21, 3. Lauren Schulze (WDM Valley), 2:25.83.
4x400 – 1. Southeast Polk, 4:10.65, 2. Ames, 4:11.69, 3. Solon, 4:16.68.