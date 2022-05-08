Hudson’s Grady runs into history books with eyes focused on her future

The Hudson senior crossed the finish line as a conference champion in the 3,000 meter race.

Grady’s time of 10:30.73 not only put her in the top spot by almost a minute, but it also represented her personal best time, the Hudson school record and the NICL conference record.

As the third event of the day on the track, her day did not end with the 3,000 meter race. Grady also recorded strong performances in the 1,500 meter race (first), distance medley relay (fourth) and 800 meter race (sixth).

Following the race, Grady acknowledged running in so many events caused a mixture of nerves and excitement as she prepared for the “mega meet” on her home track.

“I was very excited to run at our home track and not have to travel on the bus,” Grady said. “I was a little nervous with how big the load was because I had not done that before, but all I could do was be confident in who I was as a runner and try to put it all out there in every race.”

The 2022 Drake Relays qualifier in the 1,500 meters put in a significant amount of time during the off-season in all kinds of conditions to prepare for her senior season.

“It is just really exciting to see all the miles I put in during the winter were not for nothing,” Grady said. “To just keep going out there and giving my all no matter if it is raining or if it is nice weather.”

Grady said she actually prefers to run in rainy conditions because of the X-factor it provides, adding that although it was raining, it was not cold or windy during the competition.

“I like running in the rain,” Grady said. “It kind of spices it up. … It is fun for me. At least we are running.”

According to Hudson head girls’ track and field coach Braden Rogers, Grady put in a lot of work outside of practices and track season to become the runner she is today.

“She is a runner at heart,” Rogers said. “She just loves to run. It is in her bones. She works hard every single day.”

Grady said she developed her work ethic watching her older teammates in previous seasons. She specifically cited Kylee Sallee, a 2021 Hudson senior, 2021 Drake qualifier in the high jump and current member of the Augustana University track and field team, as an athlete who had motivated her to put in extra work.

“It comes from watching people ahead of me,” Grady said. “It just kind of made me have a drive for that.”

As a senior, Grady said, she took that experience and applied it to help lead the younger athletes this season.

“With a small team, we all have a close bond,” Grady said. “So, to be able to be someone they can look up to and still be a good friend to them, it is a good thing.”

Rogers expanded on Grady’s role as a leader, describing her as a lead-by-example type.

“The rest of the team sees what she does and they know how hard she works,” Rogers said. “She sets the example for everybody else. I do not have a big distance team, but, even the sprinters and the throwers, they see the time she works and puts in and how it pays off. She is a leader without saying a lot. She … leads by her actions.”

He also added that the senior is not just an athlete, but an incredible person as well.

“The thing that people need to know is that she is a great young person,” Rogers said. “She is kind, considerate and polite. She is just a great person in general.”

When her career as a Hudson Pirate ends, Grady will head to Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, where she plans to follow a pre-med track. She will also compete as a member of the Lancers cross country and track programs.

Grace competes as a member of the Crossroads League at the NAIA level with 10 member schools in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, all private Christian institutions.

According to the Hudson star, the opportunity to emulate her parents drew her to Grace.

“Grace College is where both of my parents went,” Grady said. “So, just kind of following in their footsteps, which is exciting, and I love the coaching there.”

