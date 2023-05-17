DES MOINES – Columbus Catholic coach Nick Bellamy is excited for Thursday, having seen the track program improve by leaps and bounds in his first year at the helm.

The Sailors qualified for 2A state in six events– four for boys and two for girls – up from just one last year. According to Bellamy, the credit goes to the field team, who came out in force to punch their tickets last week at Dike-New Hartford.

“Our field events showed up and showed out,” Bellamy said. “So field events did great.”

Among them was Katie Ruden, who was out for the majority of the season with injuries stemming from a car accident, but took second for Columbus with a throw of 33-08.5 in shot put

On the boys’ end, junior Thomas Steele qualified for the first time, making it in boys’ long jump with a distance of 21-01.25. Steele also advanced to state as a member of the Sailors 4x100 meter relay team of Nick Merrifield, Joseph Kwofie and Caleb Holthaus. Columbus clocked a combined speed of 44.79 seconds.

Steele says the constant athletic conditioning came through for him at the qualifiers as a four sport athlete who also participates in football, basketball and as the leadoff hitter for the Columbus baseball team.

“You’re just always working, just always working out,” Steele said. “Just always getting faster, flying around and you’re always staying active, and something just correlates. They all just come together. Each sport help each and every other sport.”

Freshman Sophia Keys also qualified for the girls’ long jump with a distance 16-04.5. According to Keys, she’s thrilled, with this being her goal from the beginning of the year.

“Today I came in hoping that I would go to State because that’s what I’ve been dreaming about this whole season and I’m ecstatic,” Keys said after the jump. “I went over there, got my ticket and I was smiling so hard my face hurt.”

Holthaus qualified individually in the 100 meter dash while Mason Knipp earned a spot in the shot put in his first season of track and field.

The winners at the Dike-New Hartford meet were Grundy Center for boys and Union for the girls.

Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford are two more schools to look out for at Drake University. The Falcons qualified in 20 categories last week, including 10 events for girls and 10 for boys. Meanwhile, the Wolverines qualified in 22 spots—13 girls, nine boys—for this week.

In addition to the stars of Class 2A District 2 qualifying meet, here are five other things to watch at the 2023 Iowa State High School Track and Field Championships:

1. Denver on title watch: The Denver Cyclones fell just shy of the Girls’ Class 2A State Title, last season.

The Cyclones scored 42 team points, placing fourth, but left a few points on the table, preventing Denver from showcasing its full arsenal.

Denver head coach Abby Fliehler said the Cyclones look to be right back in the mix in 2023 following a monstrous performance in Osage at the class 2A district 5 qualifying meet.

“We are peaking at the right time,” Fliehler said. “We are excited.”

“We do not mix up our district lineup to our state lineup because we like the momentum we get from our time drops in districts…It will be virtually the same lineup.”

The Cyclones posted season-best performances in every event last Thursday and broke school records in the sprint medley, 4x200 meter and 4x100 meter relays.

Senior sprinter Natalie Demai, a vital member of the Cyclones 2022 run, returned from injury recently and looks to impact the Cyclones again in 2023.

“She had a tweaked hamstring at the start of the season,” Fliehler said. “We were super cautious…She is a very explosive athlete. So, we were extra cautious, running her in nothing for a while then one thing here and there.”

“She is just getting into shape. This is how fast she is on cross training. This is her first full two weeks on full training so we are excited for what is coming next week with her.”

Demai runs on three relays for the Cyclones as the second leg of the 4x100, the lead off of the 4x200 and anchors the 4x400. The senior also qualified in the 200 meter dash as the events’ top seed. She placed third in the event at state last year.

2. Kieler looks for elusive gold: Among Cedar Falls’ 22 qualifications in the boys’ competition, none bring more state championship success than senior high jumper Jacob Kieler.

The 2023 Drake Relays Champion earned silver medals in 2021 and 2022. In terms of height, Keiler cleared the same bar as both champions in 2021 and 2022—6-05.00 and 6-08.00. But, his clearance came on his third attempt each year while champions Logan Flanagan (2021) and Sam Skarich (2022) managed it on their first and second attempts, respectively.

Though noting the value of a second-place finish, Kieler immediately set his sights on gold following his second-place finish in 2022.

“I want to win,” Kieler said. “I am tired of getting second. … It would mean a lot just to be able to get it done my last year of high school. It would be awesome.”

Kieler enters competition as the third-seeded jumper in the event, clearing 6-06.00 during the Tigers district meet last Thursday. Linn-Mar senior TJ Jackson owns the top seed, clearing 6-08.00—two inches less than Kieler’s season-best performance of 6-10.00 at Drake—in the Lions district meet.

Kieler’s success in the high jump, which takes place Thursday at 9 a.m., could kick off another strong showing from the Tigers as the look to win the Boys’ Class 4A State Title for the second time in three seasons.

3. Norman leading East girls: The Waterloo East girls’ track and field program qualified for four different events in the 2023 Class 4A State Championship Meet: the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes and the 4x100 meter relay.

At the center of it all is senior Nyla Norman. The track star clocked top 15 times in both the 100 and 400 while earning the sixth seed in the 200 meter dash. She also anchors the Trojans state-bound 4x100 meter relay.

According to East head coach William Muhammad, the Trojans coaching staff knew no matter what the entered Norman in, East would have a solid chance of clinching a state track berth.

With a state appearance in 2022 under her belt, Norman said she is ready for the challenge of Drake Stadium and the Blue Oval.

“Knowing the energy that is down there, getting to perform in front of the big crowd,” Norman said. “I am not as nervous going into that.”

4. Don Bosco senior near top in throwing events: Don Bosco owns two berths to the 2023 Class 1A Boys’ State Championship Meet.

However, for the second year in a row, Mack Ortner will be the lone Don to represent the Don Bosco boys’ track and field team.

The five-sport star enters the shot put competition as its fourth seeded competitor and the discus as the fifth seed.

Ortner placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 50-03.25. The senior has added a foot to his 2022 mark, qualifying with a throw of 51-01.50 at the Class 1A District 2 meet in Belle Plaine, Thursday.

With a throw of 145-06, Ortner added nearly 20 feet to his final mark of the 2022 season.

5. Class 1A girls’ 400 a northeast Iowa affair: When it comes to the top seven of the Class 1A girls’ 400 meter dash, more competitors hail from northeast Iowa than do not.

Nashua-Plainfield sophomore, and 2022 state superstar, Kadence Huck owns the top seed time, clocking a time of 57.71 at the Class 1A District 8 qualifying meet in Northwood last week. Right on her heels, AGWSR senior Brynn Smith clocked a qualifying time of 1:00.00 in Northwood to enter as the fourth seed.

In Belle Plaine, another duo of northeast Iowans earned top spots in this weekend’s competition. Kennedy Brant, a freshman from Gladbrook-Reinbeck, recorded the third-fastest seed time with a 59.91. Don Bosco senior Kendra Nissen clocked a 1:00.44 qualifying time to take the seventh seed.

Huck, Nissen and Brant also qualified in multiple events.

Huck managed qualifications in the 800 and 1500 meter runs where she owns the second-best seed times.

Brant will also compete in the 100 meter dash and the high jump.

Nissen also advanced in the 400 meter hurdles.