CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls won 15 events during a boys’ quad track meet it hosted Monday.

The Tigers got wins from Conner Trunnell (200), Derek Woods (400), Keegan Steege (800), Gavin Denholm (1,600), Jaden Merrick (3,200), Tyler Kenaga (110 hurdles) and Morgan Hendrickson (400 hurdles)

Cedar Falls also swept all the relays – 4x100, 4x200, 4c400, sprint medley, distance medley and shuttle hurdle.

Xavier Conlin won both the 100 and 200-meter wheelchair events to push the Tigers' title count to 17.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom won the 100 in 11.33.

The Go-Hawks’ Sam Roose took first in the long jump with a best of leap of 20 feet, 2 inches, and Jake Walker won the shot with a throw of 49-6.

Waterloo West’s Treyvon Higham won the discus with a winning toss of 141-4.