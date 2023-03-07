CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls 4x800 relay team of Josee Simonson, Ruby Schillinger, Brooklyn Francis and Rachel Mandt took third at the Dickinson Relays Monday at the UNI-Dome,

The quartet crossed the finish line in 10 minutes 1.2 seconds, just .12 seconds behind runner-up Johnston. Southeast Polk won in 9:56.54.

Other top metro finishes saw Cedar Falls with a pair of strong finishes in the 3,000 as Anna Becker was 28th and Jaden Swarts 32nd.

Zoe Zylstra took 18th in the 1,00 in 5:16.92, and Maddie Gallagher was 25th in 5:22.23.

Grace Knutson was 21st in the 400 in 1:03.94.

Cedar Falls also took ninth in the 4x400 with Jacie Wessels, Zylstra, Grace Hannam and Simonson finishing in 4:20.83.

In the high jump, New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford took third, clearing 5-foot-4 to finish behind Soren Maricle of Central DeWitt and London Warmuth of ADM, who went 1-2 by achieving 5-6.

Aplinton-Parkersburg’s Olyvia Bellows was fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-2.

Rochford added an eighth in the long jump with a best leap of 16-4., and she was second in the 60 hurdles in 9.28.

Decorah’s Chloe Reiser was third in the shot put as her best toss was 38-1.

Osage’s Jacey Johnston was fourth in the 400 in 1:01.20.

Jesup’s Clare Wright took 10th in the 800 in 2:29.99.