WATERLOO — Track and field meet Waterloo Christian. Waterloo Christian meet track and field.

For the first time in the school’s history, Waterloo Christian boasts a track and field team. The second of three new athletic programs to be added to the Regents’ athletics department, Waterloo Christian held its first practice on Monday, February 27.

Head coach Brice Enright, Assistant Coordinator of Recreation and Athletics at Hawkeye Community College and a former college track and field athlete at Northwestern College, said the first two days focused on introducing the 24 athletes (11 boys and 13 girls) out for track and field to the sport.

For that first practice, Enright, alongside assistant coaches Colton Lueck, Randy Costello and Ashley Appleman, set up stations to demonstrate the various events.

“Most of them have not even touched a track,” Enright said. “It was very introductory.”

“It was all very introductory for those first two days. We just did a bunch of different stations so that every athlete would get a feel for everything. Then, we had them come back…(and) pick where (they) are wanting to pursue.”

One week later, the Regents hit the ground running.

“We just jumped right in that following Monday with our first meet,” Enright said. “So, we got one meet down.”

Waterloo Christian competed at the first indoor meet of the season offered at Wartburg College. Junior Katie Costello provided the Regents with the first podium finish in program history, placing fifth in the 55 meter dash with a time of 8.01 seconds.

Enright said he felt the first meet went well and joke that no one missed their events, but knows the outdoor season and its differences compared to indoor season will be its own test for the fledgling program.

The goals in year one are simple according to Enright: see the athletes grow first as a person in character and discipline and second as a track and field athlete.

“We just want the athletes to see their growth from the beginning of the year to the conference meet—even to now,” Enright said. “I think it is cool that four weeks ago some of these athletes had never touched a track.”

“I can tell, all the coaches can tell, that even the work ethic and the endurance and everything…is even a lot better just in the three weeks.”

So, for Waterloo Christian, it is one meet down, an outdoor season to go.

“It has been fun starting this program,” Enright said. “I am excited and I know all the other coaches are excited to get through this first year and see where it takes us.”

Podium expectations for Cedar Falls: The Cedar Falls boys’ track and field team brings depth and a tradition of excellence into the 2023 season.

With 25 returning letter winners and 12 seniors, Tigers head coach Dirk Homewood said everyone involved has a good feeling about what the team can do in the spring.

“We feel like we are going to be super competitive,” Homewood said. “We had 32 points scored at the state meet last year and we bring back 19 of those points and a lot of experience…Those kids were juniors last year and matured into seniors. They are leading the charge.”

While he noted that the top expectation for his athletes remains to represent the Cedar Falls community with pride, the Tigers also set their sights on a strong team showing, barring any unanticipated setbacks.

“From a team standpoint, we are trying to be on the podium,” Homewood said. “We feel like we have a top three team, but you never know. It is a long season. The spring is tough and there is always injuries that come along the way. As the season progresses, we will know a little more.”

Of those 12 seniors, Jacob Kieler, Kael Martin, Collin Johnson, Ben Roussell, Cayden Schellhorn, Derek Woods, Cy Anderson and Morgan Hendrickson represented the Tigers at state as juniors. Juniors Mitchell Darst and Tyler Kenaga plus sophomore Jordan Townsend also return after state meet appearances last season.

According to Homewood, Kieler, who missed the entirety of the football season, is expected to return to the track healthy with a chance to break his own program record high jumping record.

Additionally, Homewood expects new faces to burst on to the scene for the Tigers, but said he did not want to play the role of predictor.

“We will let those performances speak for themselves,” Homewood said. “Our coaching staff has done a fantastic job of making sure that we coach all levels. We coach athletes that want to compete at the state level and we coach athletes that just want to be a part of our team. We try to inspire them to become the best version of themselves.”

East looks to build off “taste” of state: Change is coming.

Waterloo East head coach Aaron Taylor made it clear that the Trojans do not plan on a repeat performance of last season. A year ago, Ian Lucas served as the lone representative of East at the Class 4A state track and field meet.

“My expectation is to go down to state and the Drake relays with at least 10 or 15 guys and girls,” Taylor said. “I am not going to say we are going to compete for the state title, but I do expect to put some points on the board.”

“We know we have not competed for a state title…since the 80s for the boys, but, with the coaching staff that we put together and the kids that have gotten a different mindset, change is coming. We are going to try to be down there at Drake Stadium, going at it with the best.”

Three Trojans who all returned for this season accompanied Lucas to the state meet. Taylor said he expects this experience to pay dividends in East’s pursuit of a trip to the Blue Oval.

“They are back and they are hungry,” Taylor said. “They want to get down there…As coaches, we got to keep that fire underneath them all the way until May.”

“They got the feel of how the track meet goes. They got to warm up on the track down there and everything. They got the feel of what they want to do.”

This season, East switched things up and combined the practices of the girls’ and boys’ teams. This switch allows for the coaches to work with athletes on either team which in turn allowed for both teams to have a full complement of event group coaches.

According to Taylor, a full coaching staff, which he noted consists of a number of coaches for other sports at East, will provide a higher level of instruction to the athletes.

Wahawks a blend of youth and experience in 2023: The COVID pandemic turned a lot on its head including for athletics from youth to professional.

For Waterloo West, the cancellation of the 2020 track and field season cost the the senior-laden Wahawks a chance to make a deep run in a number of key events according to head coach Matthew Mostek.

Following the pandemic, the Wahawks managed just 11 points combined at the state track meets in 2021 and 2022.

However, Mostek returns an experienced squad primed to turn heads in the coming season.

“[This is] probably one of the more deep teams that I have had in the past decade or so,” Mostek said. “A lot of experience is going to be really helpful.”

The Wahawks return its entire state-qualifying 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Ben Frazier, Tarelle Hoskins, Kyle Elliott and Cavelle Fay along with Isaiah McDonald, Ryan Harn and Treyvon Higham. That amount of returning production has West thinking big with its goals for the upcoming season.

“Last year, we took a lot of guys that had never even been to state,” Mostek said. “Seeing those guys that are upperclassmen, even the few sophomores, just trying to guide some of the guys that are freshmen or brand new to the team…They know what kind of team we have. They know how good they have the potential to be. I can see it in practice. I can see how much they care. It means a lot.”

“For state, a big goal would be to get every relay in. We have more depth so we might play a little bit more with guys in individual events…It is just how do we want to maximize those guys…We will have to see how far we can get down the road.”

Columbus building track culture: Heading into his second year at the helm of the Columbus Catholic track and field program, Nick Bellamy’s goals remain the same: Turn the culture around.

“We are trying to turn the culture around in the track program over at Columbus,” Bellamy said. “We have a lot of talent in the school. We are trying to get the best kids out that we can and put them in a spot to succeed out on the track.”

A “revolving door” at head coach and a lack of success over the last few years combined with the school’s lack of a physical track to practice on have created an absence of excitement around the sport according to Bellamy.

“We do not have a track at Columbus,” Bellamy said. “So, that makes things interesting.”

“At a school that does not have a track, you can see where it can be hard to get some excitement going for the track program.”

But, the Sailors might just have the team that can make strides in the right direction.

Caleb Holthaus, Joseph Kwofie, Parker Kjeldsen and Nick Merrifield return after combining to qualify for the state meet in the 4x100-meter relay. Bellamy described the relay’s qualification as one of the most exciting moments in the program over the last five years.

“We are looking to build on that again this year,” Bellamy said. “Try to get a couple more guys down there and I think we have the talent to do it.”

Bellamy also highlighted Thomas Steele, Nick Hagarty, Aiden Hosch and Jalen Hart as potential stars for Columbus in the upcoming season.

Additionally, state champion wrestler Mason Knipp joins the Sailors as a first-year thrower in his junior year. Despite his novice status, Bellamy said Knipp already managed throws which would have put him in the top 15 of class 2A last year.

Valley Lutheran expects more competitive Iowa Star, big year for Schmitz: With the addition of BCLUW, Valley Lutheran head coach Lucas Tanney knows the Iowa Star Conference improved significantly.

“It is a lot more competitive,” Tanney said. “It was already competitive—especially in the sprints. In the past, we have had a couple guys who have been able to dominate the mid-distance to distance events.”

That dominance will not come as easy for the Crusaders, but Tanney tabbed senior Adric Schmitz as the one who he anticipates to lead the charge this year.

“He is versatile enough that we have to figure out if we want to focus on the 100, 200 and the 400,” Tanney said. “Or, if we want to focus on the 400, the 800, the mile. Kind of figure out where his sweet spot is. He should be scoring points for us.”

Schmitz is a two-time state cross country qualifier for Valley Lutheran, but has yet to make the trip to Drake Stadium to cap off his track season.

“There is only one thing left on his high school athletics bucket list,” Tanney said. “That is making it to state track and representing our school on the Blue Oval.”

Tanney described a potential trip to state as “a dream come true” for Schmitz though he noted it will not come easy.

“He basically needs to break some school records,” Tanney said. “Isaac Natvig, our phenomenal senior last year, he set school records in the 800, the 1600 and the 3200 and he made it to state in all three events. Adric wants to see his name up on the record board and if he gets his name up there that means he is making it to state.”

The Crusaders open their outdoor season at the Benton Co-Ed Early Bird on Monday, March 27.