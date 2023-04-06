Don Bosco senior Mack Ortner carries the burden, the pressure, of being the lone returning state meet qualifier—and lone upperclassmen—for the Don Bosco boys’ track and field team.

But, Ortner, who made up the entirety of the Dons state-bound contingent last season in the boys’ field, does not feel any pressure and he showed that calm, relaxed demeanor just outside the shot put ring in Hudson on Thursday.

“If I go out there and throw my best, good things will happen,” Ortner said. “I do not put numbers to things—unless it is a qualifying mark that I need to meet. I just tell myself,

Go out there and do your best and good things will happen.’”

He also said he does not feel any pressure because sports are “just fun” for the five-sport star. Saying he “cannot seem to stay away” from sports, each sport—football, wrestling, baseball, track and golf—possesses a different trait that makes it fun for Ortner.

Ortner said the secret to track, and what keeps him coming back year after year, is the social aspect.

“I am a thrower so I usually get done first,” Ortner said. “The rest of the day I can just spend talking to friends, making new friends and cheering on my teammates. It is a lot of fun.”

Fellow member of the class of 2023 Kendra Nissen, along with three girls’ relays representing the Dons advanced to state in 2022, but Ortner said he hopes to see more Dons get a chance to compete in Des Moines this season.

“It would be great,” Ortner said. “Staying with myself at state track was not the greatest time. But, I think it would be really good for our track program too…For our little, mighty squad to get a few people to state would mean a lot.”

The senior does what he can to make sure he gets to cheer on his teammates in Des Moines.

“I help them out when I can,” Ortner said. “I taught myself how to throw. I kind of know my way around things. So, helping them is something I enjoy doing. Every now and then, I will stay around and help the little middle schoolers.”

Three weeks out of the Drake Relays and over a month away from state, Ortner and the Dons have plenty of work left on their ledger, but one thing is guaranteed.

Ortner is going to have fun no matter what.