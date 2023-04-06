For the Denver Cyclones, track and field meets this early in the season are “baby steps.”

Ethan Schoville said the Cyclones cannot put too much pressure on themselves as they raced outside for just the second time this season at the Pirate Relays in Hudson on Thursday.

“They do not mean anything,” Schoville said. “It is fun to win, fun to run decent times, but it is all about the conditioning and the progression. Especially for a lot of the guys on our team, we are not training throughout the winter. We play basketball or we lift for football. We do not run. It is just baby steps. One step at a time. Just cutting down those times a half second at a time.”

Even still the senior took home the 100-meter dash title in Hudson on Thursday. He also managed a second place finish in the 400-meter race.

Senior Kasey Wirtjes, similarly, came out of the gates strong with a win in the 110-meter hurdles, but said he knows not to focus on the results or on a return trip to state. Instead, like he focuses on the next hurdle during the 110, he fixed his eyes on the process.

“Get a good time out there,” Wirtjes said. “Keep working. [I am] not really focused on later—just improving every day.”

Following the departures of 10 seniors last year, who played a major role in the Cyclones top 15 team finish a year ago, Schoville and Wirtjes know they need to take on a leadership role in Denver.

“Take it one day at a time,” Schoville said. “We are not going to run our fastest times at the beginning of the year…Just setting a good example for the underclassmen to come out and work every day.”