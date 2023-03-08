CEDAR FALLS -- Jesup’s Jack Miller went 21 feet, 5 ¼ inches to finish fourth in the long jump and highlight area boys’ at the 2023 Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome Tuesday.

Other top performances in the area saw Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Logan Giesking finish eighth in the high jump with a best clearance of 5-10.

Cooper Hoy of Grundy Center was 16th with a leap of 20-1 ½.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jake Walker was ninth in the shot put, with a best throw of 49-0 ¾. Carson Troyna of Aplington-Parkersburg was 14th (47-0).

Waterloo West’s Presley Berns was 18th in the 3,200 in 10:24.1, and he was 13th in the 800 in 2:08.09.

The Wahawk 4x200 team of Kyle Elliott, Cavelle Fay, Isaiah McDonald and Tarelle Hoskins was seventh in 1:35.87. The 4x400 team of Elliott, Fay, McDonald and Ryan Harn took seventh in 3:38.35.

Denver’s Kasey Wirtjes was fifth in the 60 hurdles in 8.52.

Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch was 13th in the 1,600 in 4:35.74.

Trey Nederhoff of Sumner-Fredericksburg was ninth in the 800 in 2:05.53.